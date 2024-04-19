Man United vs Coventry Free Live Stream: How to watch the FA Cup semi-final

How to watch Man United vs Coventry: The second FA Cup semi-final takes place on Sunday, with Manchester United battling surprise package Coventry City. Here’s how to watch for free.

Times have been tough for Man United under Erik ten Hag, but the Dutchman has a good record in the world’s oldest cup competition. United reached the final in his first season in charge and are one game away from repeating the feat in 2024.

United are big favourites to make the Wembley showpiece next month as they take on Coventry City of the Championsip. The Sky Blues dramatically reached this stage via a late win at Wolves in March, scoring in the seventh and tenth minutes of stoppage time to win 3-2.

Coventry have pedigree in the FA Cup, having won the tournament in 1987. The club has fallen on hard times in the 21st century, but the long-suffering supporters have been rewarded with another trip to Wembley all these years later.

Given United’s recent form, can they dare to dream bigger? The xPTS advanced metric has United 7th bottom of the Premier League with just 37 points. Coventry have an outside shot at a Championship play-off place under Mark Robbins.

So it’s not out of the realms of possibilty Coventry could provide a little comedy this weekend.

The winner will play Man City or Chelsea, who play on Saturday evening at the same venue. The smart money’s on a repeat of last year’s Manchester Derby FA Cup Final, but this tournament has a knack of delivering the unexpected.



Here’s how to watch Man United vs Coventry in the FA Cup semi-final on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Coventry kick-off time

Man United vs Coventry gets underway at 3:30pm UK time on Sunday April 21. The game is being played at Wembley Stadium in London.

How to watch Man United vs Coventry for free live on television and online?

ITV is carrying the game on free-to-air TV in the UK. The ITV 1 (you can also watch on the itvX app and website) coverage begins at 2:30pm.

How to listen to Man United vs Coventry

An FA Cup semi-final on the terrestrial TV has an old school feel, but if you want a true throwback you can listen on the old wireless thanks to BBC Radio 5 Live. Live commentary is available here at 3:30pm

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.