Sonos’ redesigned S2 app makes it easier to find the music you love

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Sonos has revealed the biggest update of is mobile app yet, the entire interface overhauled to put customisation and personalisation at the centre of the experience.

The update will go live on May 7th 2024 and will support all existing S2 products, and it’ll be joined by an all-new web app too.

With the revamp, Sonos says that it has foused on “creating a better way to listen”, redesigned the app for an easier, faster, and better experience that can support “more rapid innovation”.

There’s no need to tap between various tabs anymore as the new Home screen puts all your content and controls in one place. You can jump back into tracks you’ve recently played, browse your libraries and recommendations from your services and easily flick your favourite tracks to Sonos speakers in your home.

You can customise how you want the Home screen to look by pinning rows of favourite content and services and then being able to rearrange them as you fit. Want your favourite Taylor Swift songs to eb the first thing you see when you load up the app? That can easily be arranged with this refreshed app.

Sonos new S2 app redesign
credit: Sonos

You can, of course, search for content but in the new app you can set your preferred streaming services and get results from them first. We did ask Sonos whether there’s the ability to search/filter spatial audio content given the launch of the Dolby Atmos Era 300 wireless speaker and the answer was that it won’t be possible to specifically filter Atmos content at launch, but who knows, if customer feedback pushes for it, perhaps Sonos might be persuaded to include it…

You can also swipe from the bottom of the Home screen to control your entire Sonos system and see an overview of what’s playing on each device, group speakers together and fine-tune the volume.

From the demo we saw the app looked swift, fast, and streamlined. With only one screen there’s now no need to jump from tab to tab as everything is consolidated into one area.

The new web app will have the same seamless control as the mobile app and will be accessible from any modern web browser. Sonos will gradually begin to phase out the existing desktop controllers for Mac and Windows “over time”

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

