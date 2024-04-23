OnePlus Pad Go could set a new standard for cheap Android tablets

OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus Pad Go, a budget Android tablet that could be a great option for bargain seekers.

The cheaper version of the OnePlus Pad, which will cost £299 when it goes on sale, is £150 cheaper than the RRP of the original (although it can be nabbed for much cheaper). It is headlined by an 11.3-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The resolution is 2408 x 1720 pixels, while the display can manage an advertised brightness of 400 nits. The media experience is boosted by the inclusion of Dolby Atmos support, which is notable at this price point.

There’s a large 8,000mAh battery backing (with 33W charging), the relatively powerful Helio G99 chipset and 8GB of RAM, while the operating system, is still based on Android 13. You’ll get 128GB of storage in the base model. There’s also a microSD card slot to enable you to easily boost storage down the line.

There will be two operating system updates to bring you up to this year’s forthcoming Android 15 at some point. There are a pair of 8-megapixel cameras, one on the front and one on the back. There’s only Wi-Fi 5 here, while Bluetooth 5.2 will handle the connectivity to audio accessories.

We’ve already gone hands-on with the OnePlus Pad Go ahead of its release in the UK, with our own Lewis Painter, enthused by the prospect.

Ahead of a full review in the coming weeks, Lewis says: “The £299 OnePlus Pad Go looks like it could be a solid alternative to the OnePlus Pad while offering a better experience than similarly priced cheap tablets with elements like Dolby Atmos support, a 90Hz display and expandable storage.”

Elsewhere in OnePlus world, the company has announced a new colour variant for the OnePlus Watch 2. Nordic Blue and is now on sale in the UK along with the Black Steel and Radiant Steel. It’s £30 more expensive than the other variants, with an RRP of £329.99. All models are £30 off right now.