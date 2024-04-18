Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AirPlay for hotel TVs now rolling out, so no more touching that remote

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Kicking back and watching a bit of telly in a hotel suite is a nice change from doing it at home, especially while sporting a soft robe on a king-sized bed after a relaxing afternoon sipping cocktails by the pool.

However, with that comes a caveat. Despite the hotel likely having a great record when it comes to clenliness, there’s always the spectre of the remote control. Who last touched it? And what did they last touch? You know what I mean, right?

Speedy whole home Wi-Fi for less with this Eero 6 deal

Speedy whole home Wi-Fi for less with this Eero 6 deal

The Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi router 3 pack from Amazon is now just £169.99. That’s a £60 saving.

  • Amazon
  • Was £229.99
  • Now £169.99
View Deal

So germaphobic tech fans around the world were delighted when Apple announced it’d be bringing its AirPlay casting technology to hotel television sets on compatible LG televisions.

The update was announced as part of iOS 17 last year, but didn’t make it into the operating system until January’s iOS 17.3 release.

Now the first hotel chain has announced the feature is now live on their televisions. 60 IHG hotel and resort locations in the US, Canada and Mexico now support the feature, with others to follow.

The television sets will show a QR code on the display, immediately allowing guests to connect to the hotel’s Wi-Fi and then via AirPlay. They can stream from their iPhone or iPad, or simply to use their phone as a remote control for the TV’s other features. IHG says each QR code is unique to ensure the user’s content is only streamed to the TV in the hotel room and nowhere out.

Once connected, guests will be able to stream content from their own apps rather than simply relying on the hotel’s cable or satellite offering. All-in-all it seems like a great way to add a little connected luxury to the hotel experience.

You can see the hotels currently offering the AirPlay functionality here.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
A long-awaited AirPlay feature arrives with iOS 17.3 next week

A long-awaited AirPlay feature arrives with iOS 17.3 next week

Chris Smith 3 months ago
What is AirPlay 2?

What is AirPlay 2?

Gemma Ryles 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words