How to watch Man City vs Chelsea for free: FA Cup semi-final live stream

Man City vs Chelsea Live Stream: The FA Cup semi-finals take place at Wembley this weekend with City and Chelsea getting us underway on Saturday. Here’s how to watch for free in the UK.

Chelsea have caused Man City some problems this season. A pulsating 4-4 draw in November was followed by a 1-1 scoreline in February. So, if anyone can wrestle the Cup away from City’s grasp, it might be the Londoners.

Chelsea will have the in-form Cole Palmer – a fabled Man City youth product the club inexplicably let leave last summer – leading the charge.

Palmer scored a hat-trick and could have had more in a 6-0 Premier League demoltion of Everton on Monday night. He will surely be crowned Young Player of the Year come the end of the season. So far, he’s been the only bright spot in another miserable Chelsea season.

However, that can change if Chelsea can claim the trophy it has won so many times in the modern era. Of the club’s 8 FA Cup triumphs, 7 have come since 1997.

City’s double treble dream ended in midweek thanks to Real Madrid’s (literally, “thank you” Real Madrid) but the domestic double is still on. Few would bet against them doing it either and until the 115 charges from the Premier League are resolved some might argue it matters little.

City and Chelsea gets the weekend underway before the other semi-final on Sunday sees plucky underdog Manchester United take on Coventry, who famously won the trophy in 1987.



Here’s how to watch Man City vs Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man City vs Chelsea kick-off time

Man City vs Chelsea gets underway at 5:15pm UK time on Saturday April 20. The game is being played at Wembley Stadium in London.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea for free live on television and online?

BBC is carrying the game on free-to-air TV in the UK. The BBC One HD coverage (you can also watch on iPlayer or the BBC Sport website) begins at 4:45pm.

How to listen to Man City vs Chelsea

An FA Cup semi-final on the BBC has an old school feel, but if you want a true throwback you can listen on the old wireless thanks to Radio 5 Live. Commentrary starts at 5:15pm here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.