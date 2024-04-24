WhatsApp on iPhone gets security boost Android has had for months

WhatsApp is boosting security options for iPhone users by adding support for passkeys. The new login option enables iPhone users to access their WhatsApp account without the usual two-factor check of a pin sent via SMS.

Instead, iPhone users will soon be able to verify their identity via facial recognition (in this case Face ID), a fingerprint on older iPhones and most iPads, or even the device-level security passcode.

The update will give users easier logins and a little more peace of mind, given SMS verification is often mistrusted due to phishing attacks. It’ll also be easier for logging in on occasions when the user’s primary phone is not in their possession.

“Passkey verification will make logging back into WhatsApp easier and more secure. We’re excited to launch this on WhatsApp and give users an added layer of security,” a WhatsApp spokesperson told Engadget. In a support document WhatsApp explains how you can go about creating your Passkey once the feature rolls out.