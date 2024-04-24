Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

WhatsApp on iPhone gets security boost Android has had for months

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

WhatsApp is boosting security options for iPhone users by adding support for passkeys. The new login option enables iPhone users to access their WhatsApp account without the usual two-factor check of a pin sent via SMS.

Instead, iPhone users will soon be able to verify their identity via facial recognition (in this case Face ID), a fingerprint on older iPhones and most iPads, or even the device-level security passcode.

Get a ‘Like new’ iPhone 12 Pro for £419

Get a ‘Like new’ iPhone 12 Pro for £419

The iPhone 12 Pro is currently going for £419 on GiffGaff, which is cheaper than an iPhone SE.

  • Amazon
  • ‘Like new’ condition
  • Now £419
View Deal

The update will give users easier logins and a little more peace of mind, given SMS verification is often mistrusted due to phishing attacks. It’ll also be easier for logging in on occasions when the user’s primary phone is not in their possession.

“Passkey verification will make logging back into WhatsApp easier and more secure. We’re excited to launch this on WhatsApp and give users an added layer of security,” a WhatsApp spokesperson told Engadget. In a support document WhatsApp explains how you can go about creating your Passkey once the feature rolls out.

“You can use Touch ID, Face ID, or your device passcode to verify it’s you with a passkey. When you register, you can use the passkey instead of an SMS. To set up a passkey, you’ll need an iPhone 8 or later model with iOS 16 version or higher.”

To create a passkey:
Go to your WhatsApp settings.
Tap Passkeys > Create Passkey.
Tap Continue.
You may be asked to tap Use screen lock to create your passkey.

You might like…

WhatsApp finally introduces chat filters to cut down the clutter

WhatsApp finally introduces chat filters to cut down the clutter

Chris Smith 1 week ago
The WhatsApp on iPad dream is tantalisingly close

The WhatsApp on iPad dream is tantalisingly close

Chris Smith 7 months ago
WhatsApp vs Signal: Which messaging app is better?

WhatsApp vs Signal: Which messaging app is better?

Gemma Ryles 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words