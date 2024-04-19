How to watch AEW Dynasty in the UK: Live stream, PPV details, start time

AEW Dynasty Live Stream: The latest All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event takes place this weekend, with a big time card lined-up.

It’s about time AEW got back to doing what it does best – putting on great professional wrestling shows. The promotion has an opportunity to put recent silliness behind it with the Dynasty PPV on Sunday night.

We’re looking forward to Bryan Danielson taking on the UK’s Will Ospreay in a veritable dream match. The Young Bucks continue their rivalry with FTR, while the main event will see Samoa Joe defend the world title against Swerve Strickland. Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC could be a classic too.

In the women’s division, expect Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) make her presence known as Willow Nightingale takes on Julia Hart for the TBS title. The world title is up for grabs as “Timeless” Toni Storm defends against Thunder Rosa.

You can see the full AEW Dynasty card below:

AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Young Bucks vs. FTR

AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. PA

CAEW International Championship Match: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

ROH & AEW Trios Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Bullet Club Gold

Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House of Black

AEW Dynasty start time

All Elite Wrestling’s Dynasty PPV takes place on Sunday 21 April. The start time is 8pm EST in the United States, which means a late night for UK fans. Action will get underway at 1am UK time. The free to air pre-show begins at 11:30pm UK time.

How to watch AEW Dynasty in the UK

The AEW Dynasty PPV event is streaming exclusively on the Triller (formerly FITE TV) service in the UK.

If you’re an AEW Plus member (which costs $7.99 a month), you’ll get the event for $19.99 (around £16) If you’d just like to pay for the standalone AEW Dynasty 2024 stream, it’ll cost you $24.99 (around £20).

All of the information you need to sign up or purchase the PPV can be found here at Triller

