Microsoft and Xbox are low-key winning on Sony PlayStation turf

Hey, PS5 owners. Take a look at the PlayStation Store right now. Notice anything slightly different? How about the presence of more first-party Microsoft studio games than Sony studio games?

Tweaktown reports that of the top 25 best-selling games on the PS Store right now, seven of them are from Microsoft-owned studios. Five are from gaming studios owned by Sony.

That’s mostly because Microsoft has purchased a load of popular third-party studios over the past few years.

These studios include Activision Blizzard, which is responsible for Call of Duty and Overwatch 2 in the top 25. Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 are in there too. They’re published by Microsoft-owned Bethesda Softworks. The Fallout games have bounced up the charts thanks to the new Amazon Prime Video TV show based on the game.

Beyond that, we’ve got Microsoft-owned Mojang, which makes Minecraft, and then we’ve got a couple of legit-party games. Rare’s Sea of Thieves, which just launched on PlayStation, as one of the first exclusives to cross the divide, and Obsidian’s Grounded which followed suit. Hi-Fi Rush is expected to join the pair soon, so we can probably expect that game to break the top 25 also.

As for Sony, it is relying on Helldivers 2, MLB The Show 24, Destiny 2, Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin for its five games in the top 25.

It’s interesting that among the talk of PlayStation drubbing Xbox in the console wars, that Microsoft has low-key been taking the fight to Sony on its own turf.

Of course, much of this comes from the concentration of studio ownership the company has been able to secure over the last view years – in some respects controversially.

Sony has been reluctant to launch any of its exclusives on Xbox consoles, but the PC is fair game and titles like Returnal, Helldivers 2, Horizon Forbidden West, The Last of Us Part 1, Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War have been launched on the Windows platform in recent times.

What Xbox gamers wouldn’t give to have access to some of those!

PlayStation is even launching a PlayStation Overlay for PC when the Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut arrives on PC next month.