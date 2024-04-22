Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox VR headset? Limited edition Meta Quest is the closest we’ll get

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Meta and Microsoft are teaming up on a limited edition version of the Meta Quest headset with a design inspired by Xbox consoles.

In the announcement blog post on Monday, Meta published an image of a gamer wearing a Meta Quest headset in the trademark black and green of Xbox. The company said it wasn’t an actual product render, so this doesn’t appear to be the final design.

While there’s no official Xbox VR headset currently, it’s currently possible to access Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming via a dedicated Xbox app available.

Gaming is in 2D on a virtual screen, that’s available in mixed reality on the Meta Quest 3 and in VR on the Meta Quest 2. So effectively it’s an Xbox theatre model, rather than virtual reality gaming. That’s what today’s image shows.

In the blog post, Meta says: “Xbox and Meta teamed up last year to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) to Meta Quest, letting people play Xbox games on a large 2D virtual screen in mixed reality. Now, we’re working together again to create a limited-edition Meta Quest, inspired by Xbox.”

The update comes as part of a wider announcement revealing the Meta Horizon OS is being made available for third-party headset manufacturers, rather than just Meta Quest devices.

The company said: “We’re opening up the operating system powering our Meta Quest devices to third-party hardware makers, giving more choice to consumers and a larger ecosystem for developers to build for.

“This new hardware ecosystem will run on Meta Horizon OS, the mixed reality operating system that powers our Meta Quest headsets. We chose this name to reflect our vision of a computing platform built around people and connection—and the shared social fabric that makes this possible. Meta Horizon OS combines the core technologies powering today’s mixed reality experiences with a suite of features that put social presence at the center of the platform.”

