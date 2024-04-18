iPhone 17 Plus might not be quite so plus-sized

Next year’s iPhone 17 Plus might feature a shrunken display, according to a well-sourced rumour.

Regularly cited industry display analyst Ross Young has taken to X (formerly Twitter) with an intriguing claim. Apparently, Apple’s 2026 super-sized mainstream smartphone model – let’s just call it the iPhone 17 Plus for the sake of consistency – will have a smaller display than the current iPhone 15 Plus (pictured).

While this would suggest a display size smaller than 6.7-inches, Young (via MacRumors) doesn’t specify exactly how big the final screen will be.

As for the possible reason behind such a move, all I can think of is that it would provide further differentiation between the Plus and Pro Max models. Apple is all about offering tantalising incentives to upgrade, and in this case it would be tough for fans of big screens to accept a slightly smaller option – especially if it would mean downsizing from their previous model.

It’s also interesting to note this claim in light of separate rumours concerning the iPhone 16 Pro line, which will roll out at the end of 2025. For almost a year now we’ve been hearing it said that Apple will increase the size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max displays to 6.3-inches and 6.9-inches respectively.

If the following year’s Plus model shrinks down, there really will be only one (expensive) choice for those who demand the biggest iPhone screen possible.

For those worrying that the Pro Max line is going to be getting rather unwieldy, a separate and more recent rumour has claimed that Apple is looking to shrink the bezels across the iPhone 16 line-up.