Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bang and Olufsen’s Beosystem 9000c music system rises like a phoenix from the flames

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Bang & Olufsen has revealed the second product in its Recreated Classics range, delving back to the 90s to resurrect its Beosystem 9000c.

The 9000c follows on from the Beogram 4000c that was brought back in 2020, and much like that turntable, B&O has sourced 200 units of the original Beosound 9000 CD player back to the company’s factory in Struer, Denmark, where they were first created back in 1996.

It then disassembled the units, which were (thoroughly) inspected by a team of service technicians that included many of the same skilled workers that were on the Beosound 9000 project. B&O even used the original workshop tables to service the devices.

B&O says that every component was painstakingly cleaned and repaired, each Beosound 9000 was individually tested and fine-tuned to meet the Danish company’s specifications.

Though that’s not to say changes haven’t been made. The design team has inverted the deep black and natural aluminium finishes of the original product, matching them with the Beolab 28 speakers. B&O say that to achieve the various finishes, the aluminium has been hairline brushed, etched, and pearl-blasted at B&O’s Factory 5. All aluminium elements are the original parts that have “been re-machined and re-anodised to create unity between products”.

BO Beosystem 9000c 0002
credit: Bang & Olufsen

The Beosound 9000 can hold six (6!) CDs, the CD clamper’s linear movement is said to be swift and soundless. As it moves from the first to the sixth CD, the clamper holds it, registers the information and begins playback within seconds.

The motorised glass lid opens and closes in the same uniform movement whether the system is orientated lying down, standing up or hanging on a wall. There are also two optical sensors and a digital time control that constantly monitor the opening and closing of the door to ensure it does so within the set-time limit of 3.5 to 4 seconds.

With the Beolab 28 speakers there’s also wireless connectivity, with support for AirPlay 2, Bluetooth 5.0 and Chromecast.

But really this is all about the Beosound 9000, and its commitment to both physical media (don’t call it a comeback) and sustainability plus longevity, with Bang & Olufsen looking to create a system that lasts for a very long time.

You will have to pony up a huge chunk of change for that privilege. The Beosystem 9000c Recreated Classic is priced at £45000 / $55000 / €50000, and availability is limited to just 200 units.

While it’s nice to have a product like this in existence, but maybe next time Bang & Olufsen could make one for us mere mortals to enjoy.

You might like…

Apple may have cut Vision Pro production due to low demand

Apple may have cut Vision Pro production due to low demand

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Sonos app relaunch won’t bring back its most missed iOS feature

Sonos app relaunch won’t bring back its most missed iOS feature

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Android 15 ‘even dimmer’ display mode tipped to ease eye strain

Android 15 ‘even dimmer’ display mode tipped to ease eye strain

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
OnePlus Pad Go could set a new standard for cheap Android tablets

OnePlus Pad Go could set a new standard for cheap Android tablets

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Sonos’ redesigned S2 app makes it easier to find the music you love

Sonos’ redesigned S2 app makes it easier to find the music you love

Kob Monney 20 hours ago
Adobe’s latest Firefly model generates AI art from images

Adobe’s latest Firefly model generates AI art from images

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words