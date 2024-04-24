Bang and Olufsen’s Beosystem 9000c music system rises like a phoenix from the flames

Bang & Olufsen has revealed the second product in its Recreated Classics range, delving back to the 90s to resurrect its Beosystem 9000c.

The 9000c follows on from the Beogram 4000c that was brought back in 2020, and much like that turntable, B&O has sourced 200 units of the original Beosound 9000 CD player back to the company’s factory in Struer, Denmark, where they were first created back in 1996.

It then disassembled the units, which were (thoroughly) inspected by a team of service technicians that included many of the same skilled workers that were on the Beosound 9000 project. B&O even used the original workshop tables to service the devices.

B&O says that every component was painstakingly cleaned and repaired, each Beosound 9000 was individually tested and fine-tuned to meet the Danish company’s specifications.

Though that’s not to say changes haven’t been made. The design team has inverted the deep black and natural aluminium finishes of the original product, matching them with the Beolab 28 speakers. B&O say that to achieve the various finishes, the aluminium has been hairline brushed, etched, and pearl-blasted at B&O’s Factory 5. All aluminium elements are the original parts that have “been re-machined and re-anodised to create unity between products”.

credit: Bang & Olufsen

The Beosound 9000 can hold six (6!) CDs, the CD clamper’s linear movement is said to be swift and soundless. As it moves from the first to the sixth CD, the clamper holds it, registers the information and begins playback within seconds.

The motorised glass lid opens and closes in the same uniform movement whether the system is orientated lying down, standing up or hanging on a wall. There are also two optical sensors and a digital time control that constantly monitor the opening and closing of the door to ensure it does so within the set-time limit of 3.5 to 4 seconds.

With the Beolab 28 speakers there’s also wireless connectivity, with support for AirPlay 2, Bluetooth 5.0 and Chromecast.

But really this is all about the Beosound 9000, and its commitment to both physical media (don’t call it a comeback) and sustainability plus longevity, with Bang & Olufsen looking to create a system that lasts for a very long time.

You will have to pony up a huge chunk of change for that privilege. The Beosystem 9000c Recreated Classic is priced at £45000 / $55000 / €50000, and availability is limited to just 200 units.

While it’s nice to have a product like this in existence, but maybe next time Bang & Olufsen could make one for us mere mortals to enjoy.