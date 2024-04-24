Apple may have cut Vision Pro production due to low demand

Apple has cut production of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset due to low demand, according to a fresh report.

Sales of the Apple Vision Pro haven’t been what the company predicted, claims established industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, prompting Apple to cut its 2024 shipment prediction to between 400,000 and 450,000 units. The market consensus was that the new VR device would shift 700,000 to 800,000 units this year.

As Kuo point out, this means that Apple made the decision to cut Vision Pro production even before it had a chance to launch outside of the US. This suggests that Vision Pro demand must have dropped off a cliff in its home market.

Another significant effect of the Vision Pro’s underperformance, according to Kuo, is that it has prompted Apple to reconfigure its product roadmap. The company will apparently no longer launch a new Vision Pro model in 2025.

Apple had previously been expected to roll out a second mixed reality headset next year, crucially at a lower entry price.

The Apple Vision Pro has received a decidedly mixed reaction since its limited US release in February. While American reviewers have tended to rave about the headset’s immersive qualities, and have suggest that it handles the VR interface better than anything else, it remains a bulky and cumbersome device.

Its ability to project your eyes out onto its external display, meanwhile, is the stuff of a Charlie Brooker nightmare.