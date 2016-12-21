Everything you need to know about the HTC 11

The HTC 11 is almost certainly less than a year away, so here’s what we know about the HTC 11 release date, specs, and price, plus all the latest news and rumours.

(Update: 21 December 2016): HTC has announced a product launch set for January 12, 2017, but will it mark the arrival of the HTC 11? Read on for more info.

It may not have earned our Phone of the Year award, but we were suitably impressed by this year’s HTC flagship, the HTC 10. We loved the iconic design, slick Android skin and great audio quality, and were sold on the great selfie camera and fast charging.

That’s why we’re already looking forward to what’s coming next out of HTC HQ. The usual tipsters have been relatively sedated when it comes to HTC 11 rumours, so we’re largely in the dark for now. But there’s plenty of educated guesswork to be done, which you’ll find below.

Read on for all the latest news, rumours and speculation on the HTC 11, HTC’s flagship smartphone for 2017.

Latest HTC 11 News

When does the HTC 11 come out? Feb-Apr ’17 (likely)

What’s new about the HTC 11? SD835 chip, Android Nougat?

How much will the HTC 11 cost? £550+ (estimate)

HTC 11 RELEASE DATE UK & US – WHEN WILL THE HTC 11 COME OUT?

We can’t give a specific HTC 11 release date just yet, simply because no one has leaked it yet. But we can look at the history of previous HTC flagship releases, which run as follows:

HTC 10 – April 12, 2016

HTC One M9 – March 1, 2015

HTC One M8 – March 25, 2014

HTC One M7 – February 19, 2013

So there’s a clear pattern of HTC launching top-end phones in the first two quarters of the year, with March being a clear favourite. In 2015, HTC used Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress technology tradeshow to launch the HTC One M9, but skipped over the conference this year. Still, there’s a chance HTC could use MWC to announce the phone next year – it kicks off on February 27, which would be great timing for a HTC 11 launch.

The only other clue we have is an upcoming HTC product announcement scheduled for January 12, which may or may not relate to the HTC 11.

The company sent out teaser invites to the event in December, which were captioned with “for U” set against a blue background. The U is actually the C from the HTC logo, but flipped 90-degrees counter clockwise.

Unfortunately, we’ve got no idea what HTC is hinting at, and it’s definitely too early to say whether the launch relates to a phone.

HTC 11 FEATURES – WHAT’S NEW ABOUT THE HTC 11?

As usual, we’re expecting some significant hardware and software upgrades for HTC’s 2017 flagship. The latest leak suggests the following specs:

5.5-inch screen

QHD display resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

Quick Charge 4.0

8GB RAM

256GB storage

12-megapixel dual primary camera

8-megapixel selfie camera

3,700mAh battery

The following image was also posted in the same leak:

However, that leak comes courtesy of China's Weibo microblogging platform, so we're going to suggest taking it with due caution for now.

Here’s what we reckon we’ll see from the HTC 11.

HTC 11 SCREEN, DESIGN AND CAMERA

The main rumour regards a handset called ‘HTC Ocean’, which was leaked as a concept by a HTC designer. It included a feature called ‘Sense Touch’ that allowed users to perform functions by swiping or tapping the edge. Most interestingly, prolific tipster Evan Blass claims his source says the HTC Ocean is very real:

The only other leak we’ve seen so far comes via Weibo, with a leaker suggesting we’ll see the HTC 11 featuring a 5.5-inch display with a fairly standard QHD resolution – that’s 1,440 x 2,560 pixels. That’s the same resolution used for the HTC 10, although that phone had a smaller 5.2-inch display (and thus would have a higher 565ppi pixel density).

The leak also suggested we’d see a 12-megapixel camera on the rear of the device, with a secondary 8-megapixel camera handling selfies on the front. That’s not really an improvement as far as the primary camera goes, although we’re guessing the imaging technology would be improved. Perhaps a dual module would be introduced à la the iPhone 7 Plus? The good news is that the 8-megapixel selfie snapper is a step up over the 5-megapixel shooter featured on the HTC 10.

We can also take a guess and say with some degree of certainty that the Snapdragon 835 system-on-a-chip (SoC) will feature in the HTC 11. It’s Qualcomm’s newest and most powerful smartphone chip, and has yet to appear in any available handsets. However, it’s expected that the chip will power a raft of smartphones that are set to go on sale in the first half of 2017.

HTC has a history of using Qualcomm fare; the HTC 10 ran on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 chip, for instance. So it would be entirely unsurprising if the Snapdragon 835 featured in the HTC 11, particularly as it’s a brand new chip.

What’s special about the SD835 is that it’s built on a 10nm manufacturing process, which is far more efficient than the 14nm process used for the SD820. This means we’d expect to see more power or better power efficiency from the SD835 – Qualcomm claims improvements of 27% for the former and 40% for the latter. The chip also features Qualcomm’s new Quick Charge 4.0 technology, which should see charging times decrease by 20% compared to the old Quick Charge 3.0.

With all these improvements in mind, we’d be very surprised if the HTC 11 shipped with anything other than a Snapdragon 835 on board.

HTC 11 SOFTWARE – ANDROID 7.0 OR ANDROID 8.0?

It’s very likely that the HTC 11 will run on Android 7.0 Nougat. After all, the HTC 10 is already running on Nougat, despite launching with Android 6.0 Marshmallow on board.

Google announced Nougat in March this year, releasing it in late summer. It added split-screen apps, support for the Vulkan graphics API, and seamless system updates. We gave Android 7.0 Nougat a 4/5 score in our review, praising its richer drop-down menu, impressive gaming power as a result of Vulkan support, and long-awaited app multi-tasking interactions. Here’s our verdict:

“Android 7.0 Nougat is actually a more dramatic change than it at first appears. On the surface, it looks like Google has simply adopted its own versions of features we’ve seen before, such as Multi-Window multi-tasking and customisable drop-down feature toggles.”

It continues: “However, there’s been some important behind-the-scenes progress. The Vulkan API is good news for the future of high-end Android games – if developers find a way to tear themselves away from free-to-play casual projects. And the first steps in multi-tasking that involves two apps directly communicating with one another is exciting – even if its uses right now are limited.”

The alternative would be the HTC 11 running on Android 8.0, although we’d say that’s unlikely. Google probably won’t have announced the new version of Android by the time the HTC 11 launches, and even if it has, it almost certainly won’t appear on third-party handsets for many months after the reveal.

HTC 11 PRICE

Unfortunately, price leaks are very rare, so we probably won’t know the cost of the handset until it goes on sale. But just like the release date, we can take a good guess at how much the HTC 11 will cost by looking back at the pricing history for previous flagship HTC phones:

HTC 10 – £569.99

HTC One M9 – £580

HTC One M8 – £529.99

HTC One M7 – £549.99

What’s clear is that top-end HTC smartphones don’t come cheap, but there’s also a trend of the company selling phones between £500 and £600. We reckon it’ll be closer to the top end of that pricing window in 2017, unless the price of the pound rises to pre-June 2016 levels.

SHOULD YOU WAIT FOR THE HTC 11?

It’s hard to recommend waiting for the HTC 11, because we’ve got no idea if the phone will be good or not. HTC has a mixed track record when it comes to flagships, but we’re hoping to be impressed. Unfortunately, with such a dearth of leaks right now, we can’t honestly say you should wait for the new HTC 11 unless you’re an ardent HTC loyalist.

But don’t forget that there are plenty of other phones that will be vying for your cash next year too. Early on, we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, and OnePlus 4, while the iPhone 8 and Galaxy Note 8 will likely launch later in 2017.

And there are a whole host of great phones you could currently buy too, including the Samsung Galaxy S7, our 'Phone of the Year'. We’re also happy to recommend the new Google Pixel and the even newer OnePlus 3T.

What would you like to see from the HTC 11? Let us know in the comments.