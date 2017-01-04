Destiny 2 confirmed for 2017

While Bungie's first huge shooter since Halo: Reach had a bit of a rocky start, it's slowly but surely won the hearts of its very dedicated fanbase. At launch, Destiny's multiplayer-focused shooter offered a solid FPS experience with engrossing MMO-esque elements, but it failed to provide a cohesive single-player campaign worth caring about. However, future expansions looked to rectify these shortcomings.

The 2015 The Taken King expansion gave the game a glimpse of redemption, finally giving its gorgeous universe some engaging characters and universe-expanding lore. Now all we can do is hope Destiny 2 builds upon such momentum, pushing the franchise to the ambitious new heights it is, in the right hands, fully capable of reaching.

Rise of the Iron, launched at the tail-end of 2016 and continued to add more things for players to get addicted to, but fans are beginning to clamour for a sequel. Finally, Activision confirmed in its earnings report that the game will be getting a sequel this year, but very little is known beyond that. However, we've gathered all the information we can on the title, including some features and improvements we'd like to see.

Destiny 2 coming to PC?

According to recent reports Destiny 2 could be launching on PC simultaneously alongside PS4 and Xbox One.

After the first game only came to consoles, PC fans will no doubt be delighted at the prospect of the next entry coming to the platform. NeoGAF user benny_a claimed to know inside sources whom had seen a presentation which saw PC listed as a launch platform. This was later backed up by Kotaku's Jason Schreier.

Destiny 2 release date - when is it coming out?

The release window for Destiny 2 is still unclear, but a it was confirmed recently that Destiny 2 was pushed to 2017 in a Kotaku report, and development has since been completely rebooted with Taken King director Luke Smith now in charge of the project.

Destiny's latest expansion, Rise of Iron, is launching in September 2016, so we won't see Destiny 2 until 2017 at the earliest.

Platforms are also unconfirmed, but our money's on PS4 and Xbox One making a return. Nintendo NX is also a distant possibility.

Destiny 2 Gameplay - How does it play?

Destiny 2 will presumably expand upon the formula found in the original game with new weapons, abilities and mechanics. Bungie has a solid foundation to build upon, with fans consistently returning to its galaxy thanks to the satisfying combat and gunplay.

Destiny 2 - Things we’d like to see

BETTER SINGLE PLAYER

Destiny’s single player experience was brief, underwhelming and incredibly disappointing for a lot of players. Each mission consisted of a series of generic battles followed by defending a specific point on the map. This got old quickly, with the occasional boss battle doing nothing to alleviate the monotony.

Bungie needs to give Destiny 2 a complete overhaul in this department, providing players with a dedicated campaign on release. A compelling, cohesive story that does away with all the confusion of the first entry would be welcomed by fans.

COHERENT STORYTELLING

Instead of a fun, planet hopping adventure we were treated to a predictable sequence of levels broken up by confusing cutscenes. Rarely were we given any context for our actions, left to stew in a pool full of arbitrary motivations and two-dimensional characters. The original story for Destiny was completely rewritten during development, according to Kotaku. This gives Bungie the perfect oppurtunity to produce a story worthy of the game's fantastic universe.

Destiny 2, though as predictable as it might be, could benefit from a storyline told throughout a linear campaign. The characters, locations and lore established here could be expanded in the game’s multiplayer through additional exploration in the many raids and strikes. This could also provide Bungie the opportunity to produce some magnificent set pieces, harkening back to its Halo roots.

BETTER HUB AREA

Destiny’s hub area was a neat little environment ripe with vendors, dynamic social features and gorgeous visuals, and the sequel could make this even better. Imagine a unique, sprawling city populated by other players going about their business.

Such a space would be a joy to explore, with neat little easter eggs and secrets nestled in the most unlikely places. The level of social interaction with fellow players could also be refined with a selection of new emotes and chat options. Bungie always intended for Destiny to mimic an MMORPG, and now is the perfect time to make that vision a reality.

MORE GAMEPLAY VARIETY

Destiny’s gunplay felt fast, responsive and satisfying, but this was seldom emulated in the game’s mission design. You were either defending a point from hordes of enemies or firing constantly at a bullet-sponge boss. The objectives rarely felt satisfying outside of high level raids, leaving much to be desired for the majority of players.

Bungie should shake things up with significantly improved missions for both the campaign and online multiplayer. Have us hunt down a unique enemy or complete objectives in unorthodox ways. The gameplay is robust enough to support vastly different playstyles, so why not implement these into the challenges set for the player.

SPACE EXPLORATION

Early on in the original Destiny you stumbled upon a spaceship, one that you would soon fix up and call your very own. Except, this was nothing but a glorified loading screen. Customising your ship or replacing it with shiny new model was purely aesthetic, contributing nothing to how you play or approach missions.

Bungie should try its best to implement your ship into the game, whether this be through open-world exploration or exciting dogfights in the emptiness of space. Either way, we’d love to see this feature in Destiny 2, adding an essential slice of variety to the overall experience. An addition such as this could even lead to new multiplayer modes and missions to explore, something many players would love to see.

MORE WEAPONS AND CUSTOMIZATION

Upon its initial reveal Destiny promised to have hundreds of unique weapons and equipment pieces for players to discover across its vast, dynamic world. This, unfortunately, wasn't the case, leaving many with a thirst for more. Destiny 2 could easily rectify this problem, providing a sense of depth to a slew of new weapons, acting as the ideal foundation for extensive player customization.

Granted, weapons such as the Touch of Malice and Jade Rabbit are brilliantly iconic, but lack a sense of meaningful identity to each individual player. Destiny 2 should give us a reason to care about the precious loot we spend hours scouring for with ways of making it our own. Attachments, paintjobs, insignia, you name it, anything like this would be a fantastic addition.

So that’s our wishlist for Destiny 2, what would you like to see in the upcoming sequel? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.