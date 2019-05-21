Things are changing across the gaming landscape. While major companies such as Google are taking on the streaming market with Stadia, Nintendo continues to dominate thanks to a robust catalogue of tremendous Switch titles. Sony and Microsoft are yet to unveil their own plans for the coming years, with PS4 Pro and Xbox One X continuing to occupy the console space with blockbuster exclusives and plentiful horsepower.

As far as console generations go, this has been a fun yet curious time, acting as the passageway for changing technology as we adapt to rising resolutions and ambitious new ideas in the form of on-demand streaming, virtual reality and cross-play. E3 2019 is less than two months away now, and it always acts as a game-changing (sorry) moment in our favourite hobby, with announcements oftentimes shaping the industry for years to come.

We expect this year to be no different, especially now that we’re approaching the next generation and expect new hardware to be shown off ahead of a 2020 release. PS5 and Xbox Two are on the tip of everybody’s tongue, and we’re eager to hear more about what the coming weeks, months and years will bring.

So, Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about E3 2019 including all the latest news, press conferences, games, announcements and more.

E3 2019 dates and times – When is it?

This year, E3 will take place from June 11 to June 13, with conferences kicking off ahead of the show opening its doors to press, influencers and the general public, who will once again be able to purchase tickets to attend.

Sony at E3 2019

Conference time: N/A

In a genuinely surprising move, Sony has confirmed that it will not be attending E3 2019, marking its very first absence from the convention since 1995. The company is yet to confirm any plans outside of the show, whether it be through a bespoke livestream or PlayStation blog post.

Sony recently held its inaugural “State of Play’, which is a streaming presentation with the purpose of unveiling games, updates and other major announcements directly to the audience. It’s essentially a Nintendo Direct, and Sony has confirmed more will be coming in 2019. If the company is missing E3 and still wants us to know about the upcoming library, we can expect them here.

In terms of games, Sony has a healthy slate of exclusives on the horizon, although it’s likely holding many back for its next console. Days Gone will be available ahead of the show, and The Last of Us 2, Death Stranding and Ghost of Tsushima are yet to receive concrete launch dates.

Nintendo at E3 2019

Conference time: June 11 at 5pm BST/9am PT

The Japanese gaming giant hasn’t held a traditional E3 conference since the Wii U days, opting instead for Nintendo Direct Presentations that provide audiences with new game announcements, trailers and more prior to the show opening.

It will certainly have a presence on the show floor, eager to showcase titles such as Animal Crossing Switch, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Pokemon Sword and Shield. Given Metroid Prime 4 has received a complete reboot, we wouldn’t be shocked if it stays quiet this year.

We’ve also been subject to a handful of rumours regarding an updated Nintendo Switch model. In fact, two have been teased that will appeal to both casual and hardcore audiences with a revised aesthetic and new features. All eyes will be on Nintendo at E3, so it would be the perfect time to unveil new tech.

Microsoft at E3 2019

Microsoft E3 Conference time: June 9 at 9pm (BST), 1pm (PDT), 4pm (EDT), 10pm (CEST)

The stage is set for Microsoft to dominate E3 2019. Often tasked with matching Sony’s offerings, the Xbox rival is missing the show this year and offers Phil Spencer and friends an open goal to dominate the news cycle. Given what we’ve heard, we’re in for an impressive show with Xbox 2.

Rumoured to be announcing two pieces of hardware – one being a cheaper box focused on streaming and another powerful, fully fledged console –Microsoft might be planning to get ahead of the competition in the next generation. It worked for Xbox 360, and given recent studio acquisitions, we can see why Microsoft doesn’t want to waste any time.

Exclusives are somewhat thin on the ground for Microsoft at the moment, with Crackdown 3 and Sea of Thieves failing to attract critical acclaim. Gears 5 looks fantastic, and will no doubt receive a release date at the show alongside a new demo. Perhaps we’ll finally see a reveal for Fable 4, too? Oh, and show us Halo Infinite already!

Bethesda at E3 2019

Conference time: June 9 at 1:30am (BST, Monday 10) 2:30am (CEST, Monday 10), 8:30pm (EDT, Sunday), 5:30pm (PDT, Sunday)

Now the disastrous launch of Fallout 76 is behind us, Bethesda must win back the trust of fans at E3 2019 with a stellar presentation. Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield seemingly won’t be there – two RPGs that are too early in development to receive a robust gameplay demonstration.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood has seen a full reveal alongside a release date, although we wouldn’t say no to an additional peak during this year’s showcase. Beyond that, Bethesda’s lineup remains a mystery aside from the usual suspects such as Elder Scrolls Online.

Aside from the above, Bethesda’s showcase is ripe with mystery, and there’s nothing better than an E3 press conference filled with surprises. But, knowing this industry, the weeks preceding E3 2019 will be filled with leaks, rumours and other pesky tidbits of information.

Electronic Arts at E3 2019

Conference Time: N/A

Much like Sony, Electronic Arts is taking a step back from E3 2019, and won’t be holding a traditional conference to showcase its latest games. Instead, EA Play will focus more on the community side of things, with livestreams taking place throughout the event.

We imagine major reveals and the usual array of trailers for FIFA and similar sports titles will be spread through the week, since they’re bound to hit their expected annual release. Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is also due to launch this year, and we’d love to see a deeper dive into gameplay.

In terms of other experiences, Anthem has fallen by the wayside with BioWare working on major updates, so we don’t expect to see much from the it. Perhaps we’ll see a peek at Dragon Age 4, which has now presumably entered full production.

Ubisoft at E3 2019

Conference Time: June 10 at 9pm (BST), 10pm (CEST), 4pm (EDT), 1pm (PDT)

Ubisoft loves a flashy, fabulous E3 press conference filled with fun surprises. We expect 2019 to be no different, and there’s already some indication on what the publisher will be showing in the coming weeks. First up is Watch Dogs 3, with the threequel being rumoured to take place in London. Here’s hoping for some biting Brexit commentary. Ghost Recon Breakpoint has been announced ahead of the show, acting as a follow-up to 2017’s popular Wildlands.

Skull and Bones is yet to receive a release date, so we imagine the Pirate-Em-Up will receive a new trailer alongside concrete release details. Given it’s set to be a live service of sorts, this multiplayer title has plenty of potential we’re keen to see fulfilled. And let’s not forget The Division 2, which will no doubt receive some attention, whether it’s a content update or something bigger.

The next Assassin’s Creed is rumoured to take place in the Viking Age, embracing Norse Mythology is a similar manner to Odyssey’s love of mythical minotaurs and other fascinating creators. Nothing has been confirmed by Ubisoft, but we’d be eager to it emerge at this year’s show.

Square Enix at E3 2019

Conference Time: June 10 at 6pm PT, 9pm ET/June 11 at 2am BST, 3am CEST

Last year, Square Enix’s livestream was an unusual one. It was the reveal of critical disaster The Quiet Man alongside a Kingdom Hearts 3 trailer we’d already seen at a previous event. However, it wasn’t without its surprises. Babylon’s Fall and Dragon Quest Builders 2 were among them, with the former being a brand-new project from Platinum Games.

This year, Square Enix takes the time slot usually reserved for Sony’s conference, which is absent from E3 2019 in its entirety. A concert for Final Fantasy is being held in Los Angeles the day before E3 kicks off, and Square Enix has already confirmed that we will see more from Final Fantasy 7 Remake during its live event, and we can’t wait.

Beyond the highly sought remake of FF7, Square Enix’s selection for this year remains a bit of a mystery. Given they’re holding a livestream, the publisher must have something up its sleeve.

Google at E3 2019

Conference Time: N/A

The Stadia reveal at GDC 2019 left us with many, many questions about Google’s gaming streaming service. It’s set for a 2019 launch, but we’ve yet to receive pricing and subscription details, while the selection of games set to be available on the service remain in the limbo.

Although Google hasn’t confirmed its presence at E3 2019, we feel it would benefit greatly from making a genuinely splash at gaming’s biggest annual showcase.

The announcement of exclusives, development partners and additional details on what to expect from Stadia are essential, especially given the hurdles it might face as the first major push of dedicated game streaming (OnLive doesn’t count).

PC Gaming Show at E3 2019

Conference Time: June 10 at 10am PT, 1PM EDT and 6pm BST

Epic Games has confirmed it will be sponsoring the PC Gaming Show this year, so we can expect plenty of store exclusives and new material from the company’s first-party library. Of course, it isn’t all about Epic, this show will encompass the entire platform in all its glory.

We can likely expect updates from AMD with their forthcoming Navi architecture alongside plentiful PC-centric titles. Some of the developers confirmed to make an appearance include Rebellion, Frontier, Paradox Interactive and loads more. Here’s hoping for a good show!

E3 2019 games – All the ones we expect to see

