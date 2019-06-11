The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is coming, and we can’t wait

Nintendo brought the house down at the climax of its E3 2019 Direct with the announcement of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 for Nintendo Switch.

While we didn’t receive an official title to the upcoming sequel, we saw a beautiful, gloomy trailer that saw Link and Zelda investigating a strange supernatural occurrence potentially below Hyrule Castle.

Sporting the same engine that powered the first game, it looks positively gorgeous as our two heroes come across a haunted tree of sorts housing a decayed corpse with an amulet around its neck looking ominously towards them.

It’s evident that something very, very bad is going down in Hyrule, and that’s after Calamity Ganon has already been banished from the land by the Hero of Time. Link clearly can’t catch a break.

Both Link and Zelda play a prominent part in the trailer, enraptured by whatever spooky occurence has befallen them. It seems that whatever they encounter has a major impact on the land of Hyrule, perhaps flooding it with monsters and demons we must content with.

We didn’t receive any release details for Breath of the Wild 2 beyond the fact it’s in development and coming to Nintendo Switch. We wouldn’t be surpised if it’s still in the early stages, but that doesn’t make us any less excited.

The original is a masterpience, earning 5/5 stars in our review and for very good reason: “If there’s a better game out there than Breath of the Wild, I haven’t played it. Nintendo has created, for me, the greatest game of all time. It’s everything I want from a game and one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had.”

