Marvel’s Avengers, Crystal Dynamic and Square Enix’s take on the world’s most popular superhero alliance, has been several years in the making, stuck in development for seven years or so at the time of writing. It takes ample inspiration from both the cinematic and comic universes, arriving at a distinct middle-ground that has left fans divided.

Set to be a unique hybrid of a traditional solo campaign and team-based multiplayer action, Marvel’s Avengers draws from the popular world of live-service titles while trying to remain true to its source material and, perhaps most importantly – be fun to play.

It’s a delicate balancing act, and one we’re eager to watch unfold. Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Marvel’s Avengers, including all the latest news, gameplay, release date, trailers and more.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

Marvel’s Avengers developer – Who is making it?

The project is being helmed by Crystal Dynamics, who recently took charge of the Tomb Raider reboot trilogy before handing off the final entry to Eidos Montreal, the same studio which is also supporting Marvel’s Avengers.

Crystal Dynamics knows its stuff when it comes to engaging cinematic adventures, something we think will work wonderfully with The Avengers. However, it’s all about execution, so fingers crossed it all goes swimmingly.

Marvel’s Avengers release date – When is Marvel’s Avengers coming out?

Square Enix has confirmed Marvel’s Avengers will be launching for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. This is a handful of months before we expect PS5 and Xbox 2 to arrive, for what it’s worth.

Marvel’s Avengers trailer – How does it look?

We’ve compiled all of the latest footage and trailers for Marvel’s Avengers below. We saw some behind-closed-doors footage at E3 2019, but that isn’t available to the public just yet.

Marvel’s Avengers characters – Who do you play as?

Square Enix is taking a rather traditional approach to the game’s playable roster, opting to focus on the vanilla Avengers instead of branching out to a wider, more ambitious cast.

We’ve listed all of the confirmed playable characters below, each of which possess their own distinct gameplay styles. In a way, it’s several titles in one:

The Incredible Hulk (voiced by Troy Baker)

Iron Man (voiced by Nolan North)

Black Widow (voiced by Laura Bailey)

Thor (voiced by Travis Willingham)

Captain America (voiced by Jeff Schine)

Some of the confirmed villains include Taskmaster and Abomination, although we imagine many more high-profile baddies will emerge in the finished game to give our heroes a run for their money.

Marvel’s Avengers story – What’s it about?

Despite the visual similarities to its cinematic counterparts, Marvel’s Avengers is a completely original adventure taking inspiration from both the films and comics. The story begins in San Francisco on A-Day, a public holiday with the sole purpose of celebrating The Avengers and their heroic roles in society. Ironically, this is when everything goes terribly wrong.

Villains work together to bring the city to its knees, distracting our heroes with the saving of civilians while bringing their ultimate mission to fruition. This involves the infiltration and detonation of The S.H.I.E.L.D helicarrier, unleashing an explosion that could level the entirety of San Francisco. To save the day, Captain America sacrifices himself for the greater good. Well, he’s obviously not dead given they’ve built an entire gameplay style behind his character – our money is on him joining Hydra!

Related: Upcoming Xbox One Games

Marvel’s Avengers gameplay – How does it play?

Square Enix has confirmed Marvel’s Avengers is both a solo and co-operative experience that can be played either offline or online with friends or other players from across the globe during certain sections of the game. Specific missions that focus on particular heroes can only be played on your lonesome, either to help flesh out mechanics or focus on certain story beats.

Each hero will play differently, making use of their distinct powers in epic set-pieces taking place across The Avengers universe. For example, Hulk is powerful yet slow due to his immense size, capable of running across walls and leaping into the air at a moment’s notice. Thor and Iron Man are far more agile, big fans of taking flight and using their powers to eliminate foes from a distance.

We’re excited to see how all of these powers work in the field, no longer confined by isolated mission design. Imagine using the athletic prowess of Black Widow combined with Captain America’s brute strength to solve a series of puzzles or double-team an iconic villain in battle. When played with a real-life group of friends, this has so much potential.

However, much of it hinges on the story, level of content and how Square Enix plans to monetise a live-service experience poised to receive updates for years to come. It’s confirmed to us that microtransactions will be entirely cosmetic, presenting players with a skin or similar item and set price they can pay. If it remains this transparent, it’s all good to us. We’re also excited to see how many easter eggs can be crammed in.

Level design is another defining factor. The gameplay we’ve seen thus far was incredibly linear, albeit designed as such to showcase each character’s capabilities in the game’s opening moments. We can picture other stages being far more open-ended, the approach taken by the player changing depending on who you’re playing as. Like we said before, there’s a lot of untapped potential the superhero genre simply hasn’t seen before.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More