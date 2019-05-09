Ghost Recon Breakpoint has leaked just hours ahead of the official reveal

Due to be announced in a livestream later today, Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint has already begun surfacing online.

Eagle-eyed Reddit users spotted art for a Collector’s Edition of the upcoming tactical shooter before it was swiftly taken down. Oopsy daisy, although with the amount of edition variants Ubisoft titles normally have, it’s not too surprising.

According to the leak, Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a third-person shooter experience that focuses on multiplayer co-operative play in a similar vein to 2017’s Wildlands.

In terms of release details, it’s due to launch in October for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Knowing this, we can expect a detailed gameplay reveal later tonight at 7:30pm BST.

Much like Watch Dogs 2 before it, we imagine Ubisoft will reveal major details regarding Ghost Recon Breakpoint later tonight before giving it an extended spotlight at E3 2019. Perhaps it will be launching in a similar window to the rumoured Watch Dogs 3?

Earning 4/5 in our review, the latest entry in the Ghost Recon series has grown even better in recent years with an abundance of updates, the latest of which introduced Jon Bernthal as a major player in the game’s story.

“If you’re looking for a really big, extravagant sandbox game that’s great fun solo and hilarious in co-op, don’t be shy. Wildlands isn’t Ghost Recon as we know it, but it’s the wildest party in town,” reads our review.