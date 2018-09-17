Luigi’s Mansion 3 is in development exclusively for Nintendo Switch, the company announced during this week’s Nintendo Direct.

Unveiled alongside the likes of Animal Crossing Switch and further reveals for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, the third installment in Luigi’s ghost-busting series looks a treat. Starting on the Nintendo Gamecube as a launch title in 2001, Luigi’s Mansion saw a sequel and remake of the original on the 3DS family of systems in recent years.

Now, Nintendo’s hybrid console is ready to receive a threequel in the form of Luigi’s Mansion 3, which seems like a faithful continuation. Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know below!

Luigi’s Mansion 3 release date – when is it coming out?

It’s coming to Nintendo Switch in 2019. No specific release date or window was announced.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 trailer – how does it look?

Luigi’s Mansion 3 Gameplay – How does it play?

Revealed through a brief yet entertaining trailer, it shows Luigi wielding a vacuum cleaner as he explores what appears to be a creepy old mansion.

Obviously, he isn’t alone, and this is made evident by the cavalcade of ghosts eager to spook our poor Italian to death.

Like previous games, you’ll be able to stun enemies with your flashlight before sucking them up using your hoover, although some spectres are trickier than others.

Environmental hazards also seem far more prominent, whether through janitorial carts filled with utensils or long-winding carpets slipping underneath the plumber’s feet.

The trailer itself is very short, so we’re only able to sniff out a few brief gameplay details, but it seems to expand what we’ve seen before in a few exciting ways.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 Screenshots – How does it look?

We’ve snapped a few screenshots from the debut gameplay trailer which you can check out below. It looks very sharp, showcasing an obvious step up from previous games.

