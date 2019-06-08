The EA Play 2019 has detailed all the new information for Apex Legends Season 2 battle pass, which has been entitled Battle Charge.

One of the biggest introductions was a ranked mode, which has six tiers, similar to Overwatch. Tiers go from ‘Bronze’ to ‘Apex Predator’, adding a whole new competitive edge to the battle royale shooter. By the end of the season, you’ll be awarded content based on which rank you end up in.

A new playable character was also revealed called Wattson, who uses electricity to her advantage. A demo showed the Russian Legend creating electric fences which will not only damage enemies but also activate a ping to alert everyone on the team. This means Wattson is very much a tactical defensive character would could be useful to give allies a breather following a frantic firefight.

Wattson can also drop pylons, which will recharge ally shields as well as speed up the regeneration of Ultimate abilities, working similarly to the medic.

A new weapon called the L-Star was also shown off, which is a plasma-fuelled rifle. This weapon can only be attained via care packages since it’s so powerful, and will use unique ammo that can’t be looted from the battlefield. A brief video showed a Legend firing at an enemy from distance with the L-Star, ripping through armour in a matter of seconds.

More content for Apex Legends Season 2 includes four more legendary skins, more crafting materials and challenge-based daily and weekly objectives. Respawn confessed it wasn’t pleased with its Season 1 offering, so Season 2 will boast a lot more content.

At the end of the presentation, EA also teased that the map may see more event-focused happenings, with a giant eye briefly shown in a video. This could potentially work very similar to Fornite’s random event, which have proved very successful.

Apex Legends Season 2 release date – When will Apex Legends Season 2 come out?

The Apex Legends Season 2 battle pass will be available from July 2, which means there’s less than a month to wait.

Excited for Apex Legends Season 2? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter