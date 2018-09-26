Best PC Games 2018: All of the best titles for your rig

PC gaming is the best way to play a wide variety of titles at the best quality – if you’ve got a machine capable of doing so. Whether you’re on Steam, Origin, GOG or any other service, thousands of games are just an install button click away.

To get the most out of these games, a good mid-level machine will have a dual or quad-core CPU that can handle multi threads – something that’s essential for RTS games with numerous sprites on the screen at once.

At the moment, Intel’s 8th-gen CPUs lead the field in terms of clock speeds, but if you want to do video work when you’re not playing games, for example, we’d recommend looking at processors from AMD’s Ryzen or Threadripper ranges.

A GPU with at least 4GB of vRAM is also essential, but the more your budget can allow, the better. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 is a fine GPU for multiplayer online battle games, while if you want to play 1080p at high frame rates, go for a GTX 1060 or GTX 1070. For 4K gaming, a GTX 1080 or the new RTX 2080 is a must, with latter apparently being able to achieve Ultra HD resolutions at 60 frames per second.

On top of this, around 8-16GB of system RAM, the maximum that the PC’s motherboard can handle, is also ideal.

If you’re shelling out for a gaming PC, you’ll also need to think about the monitor. You’ll want a model that offers high refresh rates, at least 60Hz. High-end monitors currently offer 144Hz at the higher end. FPS gamers will also want to pay attention to low input-lag times; in fast-paced multiplayer games it’s wise to take any edge you can get on the competition.

DOOM

Pros

Unremitting demon-slaughter action all the way

Brilliant Glory Kill mechanics

All your favourite Doom enemies and weapons

Solid multiplayer and DIY SnapMap modes

Cons

Repetitive level design

Semi-useless map

id Software has made the game for which Doom fans have been waiting 20 years. It’s one of the best single-player shooters of the past decade, offering fast, frenetic combat coated in viscera.

With three distinct modes – Campaign, Multiplayer and SnapMap (a mode where you can create your own bespoke solo, co-op and competitive experiences to be shared online) – there’s certainly plenty of game here to enjoy.

Glory Kills also add a new way to take out the demons of hell, with several new executions to enjoy.

While it may not present a completely new way of playing, Doom modernises a classic for fans young and adult to enjoy.

Yakuza 0

Pros

So much variety

Snappy, genuinely funny writing

Great sidequests

Good story and main characters

Cons

Basic combat

Can be a bit cringy

Yakuza 0 is the ultimate jumping off point for newcomers to SEGA’s beloved series. You play as Kazuma Kiryu, a young member of the Japanese mafia who finds himself framed for murder and thrust into a mysterious plot ripe with insane battles, betrayals and plenty of epic confrontations.

Having only recently launched on PC, it’s easily the best place to experience it with improved performance, visuals and the opportunity to play at 4K resolutions, all of which result in a truly gorgeous open world experience.

Unavowed

Pros

Excellent fusion of genres

Warm and loveable characters

A more modern, accessible adventure game

Gorgeous backgrounds

Cons

Still contains some odd adventure game logic

Some characters more interesting than others

Unavowed is the most important thing to happen to the world of point and click since Tim Schafer decided to check out this new Kickstarter website everyone keeps talking about. By splicing together adventure games and RPGs, Unavowed elevates both genres.

The signature gimmick here is to take the concept of the adventuring party from games such as Mass Effect or Pillars of Eternity and inject it into the point-and-click adventure.

Unavowed is a triumph of genre fusion enhanced by years of hard work in an unsung genre. If there’s any justice, it will spark an adventure game renaissance.

Stardew Valley

Pros

Fun, addictive and constantly rewarding

Gorgeously relaxing atmosphere

Building relationships with townsfolk feels meaningful

100+ hours of content, with more to come

Cons

The Winter season can feel quite slow

Pixellated aesthetic isn’t for everyone

Stardew Valley takes clear inspiration from the likes of Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon, while simultaneously surpassing them. ConcernedApe has crafted a beautiful experience, where you’re thrust into an idyllic town and expected to make a living as an amateur farmer.

You’ll grow crops, befriend townsfolk, and explore the mysterious mines beneath town in search of mythical monsters and invaluable treasure. If that’s not your bag, become a fishing tycoon before marrying your village sweetheart.

It’s arguably best on PC thanks to a bustling modding community, dedicated to ironing out any of the game’s issues with better, more accessible alternatives. Fancy changing your dog into a pug or pimping out your farm with bespoke furnishings? Go nuts!

Rainbow Six Siege

Pros

Deeply engrossing tactical shooter

Teamwork isn’t only encouraged, but necessary

Diverse and well-balanced cast of operators

Consistent updates and additions

Cons

Can seem impenetrable to newcomers

Trolls can ruin matches with little penalty

Rainbow Six Siege has become a huge proponent of the ‘games as a service’ model. With consistent updates bringing patches, new content, new characters and plenty to keep a dedicated community invested, this is a shooter that’s very worthy of your time.

It presents a steep learning curve and requires plenty of teamwork, but get a few friends together and there aren’t many more rewarding shooters on the market right now.

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Pros

Well written

Wicked sense of humour

Incredibly deep RPG systems

Lots of replayability value

Cons

Progression system relies on random cosmetics

Bad team composition can be frustrating

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a spectacular RPG positively brimming with new races, locations, quests and more just waiting to be uncovered by the player.

Twenty hours in, you’ll still be discovering new mechanics you never knew existed. In this respect, Original Sin 2 is a little daunting for newcomers, requiring a bit of persistence to penetrate.

That being said, the quality of writing and world-building here is almost unmatched in terms of its sheer scope and detail. An experience not to be missed.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Pros

Good shooting

Good way to show dominance over 99 other players through firepower

Each of the three maps in the game brings a totally unique playstyle

Proper support means new items, maps and vehicles on the regular

Cons

Can be intimidating to learn

Sometimes you get shot in the head from a mile away without a chance to react

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is the latest Early Access title to become a phenomenon. Like DayZ, Minecraft and others before it, this game has spread like wildfire, with thousands upon thousands of players picking it up and diving into its Battle Royale-style world.

Players jump into a huge map and simply have to fight to the last man standing. Up to 100 players dueling to the death on a remote island is as intense and thrilling as you’d expect, as players fight for dominance and the inevitable chicken dinner.

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire

Pros

Amazingly deep world

Tactically satisfying combat

Nautical management

Cons

Sailing is underwhelming

Not accessible for curious newcomers

Pillars of Eternity II is lighter in tone than the original, and if nautical nonsense is something you wish, this is one of the best ways to get your boat on. The game is dense and fascinating, offering an experience you won’t find elsewhere: it’s Obsidian at its very best. And if you can stare into the watery deadfire abyss, you’ll find it also stares into you, providing deep characterisation and a thoughtful pace.

Combat is tight and interesting, and looking after a boat is fascinating. There’s questing, conversations and everything a good CRPG needs. It’s easy to see why it made a splash at launch.

XCOM 2

Pros

Tight, tactical gameplay

Dynamic and unpredictable

Wider strategy full of tough, meaningful decisions

New stealth options work well

Strong cinematic presentation

Cons

Views don’t always provide necessary information

The sequel to the 2012 reboot of Julian Gollop’s famous turn-based tactical masterpiece, XCOM 2 is set 20 years after the events of the original game, but showcases the same deep and engaging strategic gameplay.

New to the mix is faster combat and the introduction of secondary mission objectives, which add a bit of variety and extra challenge to proceedings – as if XCOM wasn’t tough enough already.

Outside of combat, researching and building new weapons and gadgets plays a major part in ensuring success, and you’ll spend hours mastering all of the character classes and their respective load-outs.

It’s rare that a sequel manages to improve so comprehensively on the title that precedes it; this is one of those cases.

Dead Cells

Pros

Fun combat

Environmental storytelling that conveys the game’s lore

Wide range of items that enable different playstyles

Cons

Confusing progression system

It’s a bit grindy

If there’s one rogue-like with Metroidvania elements you play in 2018, make it Dead Cells. The game boasts some of the best 2D combat around, and a compelling cycle of life and death that has a chance of sucking away all of your free time.

A standard run of Dead Cells will only take you 20 to 40 minutes and during that time you could find yourself cowering from giant worms behind a huge shield, freezing zombies with an ice bow and trapping zombie pirate fishermen with wolf traps before leathering them with a broadsword.

This variety is exciting, and as soon as you die you’re dropped back at the start to do it again. Sure, it’s going to eat your life, but you’ll enjoy it every step of the way.

Monster Hunter World

Pros

Incredibly deep and rewarding gameplay

Beautiful and varied worlds

So much depth to its systems

Each monster is a new challenge

Story is actually engaging

Cons

Multiplayer matches can be fiddly to set up

When it launched back at the start of 2018, team Trusted was blown away by Monster Hunter World. Now, with it’s launch on Steam, PC players are allowed to join the hunt. It’s a great port, and the game is every bit as impressive on the PC as it was on the other consoles at launch, and if you want to cut off a monsters tail and make it into a cloak, this is as good as it gets.

If you’ve previously bounced off of Monster Hunter titles, this fixes nearly all of the flaws that the series has previously had with accessibility and difficulty, allowing rookie hunters to come in and start fighting giant monsters. In many games, this would get old fast, but each of the giant beasts you hunt and slay has their own quirks and intricacies, making the game constantly compelling.

Stellaris

Pros

Vast amount of approaches for different empires

Constantly being updated with new features

Full of great mini sci-fi stories

Crisis keeps endgame interesting

Cons

Diplomacy not as interesting as war

Managing large empires can get fiddly

Generally not as fun to play as a good guy

Stellaris is a masterpiece of strategy, a game of creating an empire amongst the stars and exploring and shaping those stars to fit your whims.

The genius of the game is the anomaly system, which sees your science vessels find something unusual: a giant skeleton of a planet, a depowered automated shipyard or perhaps a small ceramic pot orbiting a sun, and deposits you into a choose your own adventure that feels like it’s been torn from an episode of Star Trek. A good episode of Star Trek.

Stellaris also bits the stale end game that is the hallmark of 4X strategy titles by introducing a late game crisis which brings carnage to the universe, letting the game come to an explosive end no matter how establish everyone feels as the game enters its final stage.

