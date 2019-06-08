The Sims 4 expansion adopts the Love Island lifestyle

EA unveiled the Sims 4 Island Living expansion pack, seeing the series leave the suburbs and head to a tropical island.

The new expansion pack will allow you to develop a small community on the island, with capability to build huts, beach bars and gender neutral bathrooms as part of the It Gets Better LGBTQ+ project.

Despite being on an island, you’ll still be able to give your Sims 4 jobs. The EA Play 2019 presentation revealed your Sims will be able to become conservationists, fishermen or lifeguards, so you won’t be able to spend all your time lazily sunning it up on the beach.

There are plenty more island-themed additions such as Aqua Zips that can skate across the ocean’s surface, sandcastles and even a volcano that sits in the centre of the island and occasionally spits out molten rock.

There will also be dolphins that you can interact with and will no doubt be hoping to usurp your pooch as your faithful companion. Most shockingly of all, the Island Living expansion pack will also include mermaids.

The video showcase also showed off all the new colourful outfits that the expansion pack will include, so you won’t be stuck with business suits and the like when enjoying the paradise island life.

The Sims 4 Island Living expansion pack will be available to buy this June for PC players, although you’ll have to wait until 16 July 2019 if you plan to play it on console.

Just before the EA Play 2019 showcase finished, the Sims 4 creators revealed yet another surprise, confirming that the Realm of Magic Sims 4 expansion pack will launch this Autumn. This means you’ll only have to wait only a few months to swap the Love Island life for something more Harry Potter.

Are you going to buy the new Sims 4 expansion? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter