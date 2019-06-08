Say hello to Wattson – the new hero coming to Apex Legends as part of Season 2

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have announced Wattson, the next hero coming to Apex Legends as part of the Season 2 Battle Pass.

The battle royale blockbuster received an abundance of announcements at EA Play 2019 today in Los Angeles alongside the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and FIFA 20.

Wattson was one of the biggest bits of news, a brand-new playable hero coming to Apex Legends as part of Season 2. From what we’ve seen, they’re both badass and incredibly creative on the battlefield.

They’re more of a strategic character than the others we’ve seen in Apex Legends thus far, not only dependant on combat to get the jobs done, and work well in established team dynamics.

For example, she has the ability to set down electric fences that damage enemies who come into contact with them, pinging your allies in the process. You can use these to either protect yourself in a fight or draw foes into a trap.

Her ultimate – known as the Interception Pylon – will block incoming explosive projectiles and grenades while also recharging abilities at a faster rate. Sounds super handy! Wattson is only the second character to join Apex Legends since its February 2019 launch, and will be available as part of the Season 2 Battle Pass which launches on July 2.

Respawn Entertainment also released a reveal trailer for Wattson which shined a great light on the hero’s abilities and backstory. It seems she grew up in the battle arena itself, having to fend for herself in an environment that’s nothing but hostile. Check it out below:

A new weapon called the L-Star was also shown off, which is a plasma-fuelled rifle. This weapon can only be attained via care packages since it’s so powerful, and will use unique ammo that can’t be looted from the battlefield. A brief video showed a Legend firing at an enemy from distance with the L-Star, ripping through armour in a matter of seconds.

