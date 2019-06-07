E3 2019 is going to be a huge event for Microsoft, and rumours ahead of this week’s highly-anticipted showcase only have us even more excited. Microsoft is expected to spill the beans on its next-generation vision for gaming, touching on what we can expect from the Xbox 2 while showing off a total of 14 first-party games coming to its family of consoles.

While this generation has been a dry spell for Microsoft’s exclusive library, they seem eager to go out with a colossal bang as the likes of Gears 5, Halo Infinite and the long-rumoured Fable 4 expected to make an appearance at this year’s showcase. Having purchased a bunch of studios in recent months, we’d also love to see what they’ve been working on.

With only a few days to go, Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you to need to know about the Xbox E3 2019 press conference including all the latest news, games, announcements and how to watch all the action as it happens.

Related: Ubisoft E3 2019

Xbox E3 2019 news – What’s the latest?

Ahead of E3 2019, a new report from Thurrott has emerged that unveils much of what Microsoft will allegedly focus on during the Xbox E3 Briefing. It seems the briefing won’t reveal Xbox 2 in its entirety, but will instead draw attention to what’s coming in the next generation in terms of streaming, backwards compatibility and other major factors.

The report states that Project xCloud will be a big player throughout the briefing, with specs that might outweigh the 10.7 teraflops boasted by Google Stadia. It will apparently be the “darling of the show” with demos set to take place during the briefing and available to attendees of E3 2019. On the hardware side of things, a few layers will be peeled away to reveal what’s to come.

Codenamed ‘Anaconda’ and ‘Lockheart’ respectively, the two consoles will be at the show, although this report says we shouldn’t expect a complete blowout of specs just yet. A focus will be placed on AMD Navi, SSD implementation and huge advancements to backwards compatibility. It seems these new platforms will make original Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles look and run better than ever, moreso than Xbox One X.

In terms of games expected to be shown at the briefing, Thurrott makes specific mention of Halo Infinite, Fable 4, Forza Horizon 4, Age of Empires 4 and a trio of new IP we’ve yet to see announced. Microsoft is clearly going big at E3 2019, and it spells an exciting future for gaming. We’ll also hear more about Xbox Game Pass coming to E3 and how that ecosystem will work across consoles and PC going forward.

Ninja Theory’s Bleeding Edge has also leaked ahead of the show, and is seemingly a stark departure from Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Judging from the leaked trailer, it is a 4vs4 third-person multiplayer experience where you play as a variety of charismatic heroes. It might be taken down soon, but you can watch the leaked footage here.

The developer was rumoured to be working on a multiplayer title such as this a number of years ago, but it was sadly put on the backburner. Now Microsoft owns and funds the studio, it’s undoubtedly wasted no time rebooting this project for Xbox. It reminds us of Anarchy Reigns with its fast-paced combat and quirky visuals, although we hope it’s a tad more enjoyable to play than Platinum Games’ underwhelming romp.

With 14 first-party experiences confirmed for the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing, Bleeding Edge is just the beginning of a potentially stunning line-up.

Xbox E3 2019 Press Conference Date and Time – When is it?

This year, Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference will take place on June 9th at 9pm BST/1pm PT. Expect the conference itself to weigh in at roughly two hours if previous shows are any indication.

Related: Square Enix E3 2019

Xbox E3 2019 Press Conference Stream – How to watch the big event

You will be able to catch all of the action as it happens through Microsoft’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

It will also be available via Mixer, Microsoft’s streaming service, if you fancy watching it from the comfort of your Xbox. There might even be some giveaways planned, although we’ll know more closer to the time.

Xbox E3 2019 Press Conference wishlist – What we want to see

Details on Xbox 2

If mountains of rumours and speculation are anything to go by, E3 2019 will see the curtain finally lifted on the next generation of hardware from Microsoft. More specifically, this will come in the form of Xbox 2 (or whatever they end up calling it).

We want to see Microsoft announce a bunch of details on the hardware specs, console design and more ahead of a presumed 2020 release. Not only would it make the conference an incredibly exciting showcase, it would also whet our appetite for a new generation of gaming goodness.

Related: Bethesda E3 2019

A much-needed Halo Infinite update

Halo 5 Guardians launched almost four years ago, marking the longest wait for a new Halo experience in history. Sadly, the Master Chief Collection finally coming to PC isn’t the same as a fully-fledged sequel.

343 Industries has confirmed that the story of Master Chief and Cortana will be continued in Halo Infinite, meaning it will essentially act as the sixth chapter. As for Infinite, perhaps Microsoft is hoping to mould Halo into a live-service sort of product for Xbox?

Either way, given the time remaining before we expect Xbox 2 to release, perhaps we will see it as a launch title for the new console? All will (hopefully) be revealed at E3.

Playground Games and Fable 4

Rumours have been swirling about the place regarding Fable 4 for years now. Following the closure of Lionhead Studios and cancellation of Fable Legends, many assumed that the fantasy series was dead and buried for good, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Playground Games, who are responsible for the stellar Forza Horizon series, has split in two to tackle the racing series and a fourth instalment in the Fable series simultaneously. It’s almost an open secret at this point, so we’d love to see a juicy reveal trailer at E3 2019.

A glimpse at our cloud gaming future

Microsoft has already begun teasing Project xCloud during recent events, showcasing some of its exclusive titles being streamed directly to a smartphone. While we aren’t a fan of playing on tiny screens like that, the option to stream to any compatible display or device definitely sounds exciting.

Sony and Microsoft also announced recently that it would partner to build more prosperous cloud technology using Azure, which sounds like a way of them taking on the technological giant that is Google Stadia. No matter how you slice it, streaming will definitely be a part of many conversations at E3 2019.

Xbox E3 2019 Games – All the confirmed and rumoured titles

Halo Infinite

Gears 5

Gears Pop

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Fable 4

Bleeding Edge

What’s on your wishlist of announcements for Microsoft at E3 2019? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.