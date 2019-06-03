Bethesda is in a strange place right now. After the disastrous launch of Fallout 76 and a relatively lukewarm reception to Rage 2, we’re hoping the publisher comes out swinging at E3 2019 with a barrage of exciting announcements.

Much like Square Enix at this year’s show, Bethesda’s selection of titles remains somewhat mysterious beyond a few key blockbusters. DOOM Eternal is set to make a bloody splash alongside Wolfenstein: Youngblood, the latter of which is launching at the end of July.

Knowing this, Trusted Reviews has compiled everything we expect to see from Bethesda at E3 2019 including all the latest news, games, announcements, conference details and more.

Bethesda E3 2019 conference – How to watch the upcoming showcase

Dubbed the ‘Bethesda Showcase’ like in previous years, the publisher has confirmed the event will be streamed across all its major channels. Of course, that means YouTube and Twitch.

It will take place on June 9 at 5:30pm (PDT), 8:30pm (EDT), 1:30am (BST, June 10) 2:30am (CEST, June 10).

We’ll be reporting on all the major news and announcements as and when they happen, so keep it locked to Trusted Reviews to stay in the know.

Bethesda E3 2019 games – Everything we expect to see

DOOM Eternal is a definite for this year’s show, with the first-person shooter having already been teased ahead of the show. Id Software is yet to announce a release date for it, so we imagine that will be unveiled alongside an abundance of new gameplay details for the absurdly violent sequel.

Planned to launch at the end of July for all major platforms, we expect a brief update on Wolfenstein: Youngblood, given it will be in our hands before we know it once E3 2019 is over. The co-operative shooter experience looks excellent, taking us to a vision of the 1980s where Nazis continue to occupy major parts of the world.

Unfortunately for fans hoping for major announcements regarding Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda has already confirmed that the duo of upcoming RPGs won’t be shown at E3 2019. We’re not surprised about the latter, and we also wouldn’t be shocked if both these games are being held back for the next generation consoles. At least we’ll have something to play on PS5 and Xbox 2.

Aside from all the juggernauts we mentioned above, Bethesda will undoubtedly take time to touch on their library of ongoing titles such as Elder Scrolls Online, Blades and Legends; a trio of games based upon the beloved RPG series. We also haven’t heard much about Fallout 76 recently. Despite its rocky launch, if Bethesda is committed to it, we should receive some form of update next week.

Bethesda E3 2019 – All the games we expect to see

DOOM Eternal

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Blades

Elder Scrolls Legends

Fallout 76

What are you hoping to see from Bethesda at E3 2019?