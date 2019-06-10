Ghostwire Tokyo: Everything we know about Shinji Mikami’s new project

Bethesda’s E3 2019 press conference saw the reveal of Ghostwire Tokyo, a new project from the creators of The Evil Within.

Tango Gameworks’ Shinji Mikami, who was also the mastermind behind the original Resident Evil, took to the stage and announced his new project.

The premise of this action-adventure title has a sinister yet simplistic premise – people in Tokyo have begun disappearing from existence, and it’s your job to uncover the reason behind it.

One interesting observation is that everyone’s clothes are being left behind, hinting that perhaps the city’s population has been transported elsewhere. The way it’s portrayed in terms of atmosphere is signature Mikami, immediately crawling under your skin.

You can watch the debut trailer below, which features some wonderfully disturbing imagery as a hooded man wielding a katana walks through rain-drenched Tokyo streets alongside plenty of other spooky happenings.

Sadly, the trailer doens’t give us any indication of how Ghostwire Tokyo will actually play, beyond that it seems to boast a creative blend of thrills and cosmic horror. Perhaps it will be a third-person shooter like the studio’s previous works?

“After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before,” reads the official description.

No release date or platforms were announced at Bethesda’s Showcase. Once we know more, we’ll be sure to add all the information to this page.

