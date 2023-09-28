Trusted Reviews Awards 2023: Computing and Gaming winners

This past year has offered a veritable smorgasbord of technology goodness and the Trusted Reviews Awards 2023 is going to celebrate the very best.

Here, we’ve brought together all the exciting products that have got the nod as winners in the Computing and Gaming categories. These range from the likes of ‘best laptop’ and ‘best gaming hardware’ to ‘best game’, ‘best GPU’ and more. Each product was reviewed over the last 12 months by our team of experts.

We’ve got plenty of awards to run through so let’s dive into all the winners and nominees in the Computing and Gaming category for the Trusted Reviews Awards 2023.

Best Laptop

The winner: Apple MacBook Air 15-inch

The MacBook Air 15-inch was an evolution, rather than a revolution, of the already-released 13-inch model but it added that extra bit of real estate to an already excellent device. Powered by the M2 chip, it is stunningly capable when plugged in and when on the go, along with industry-leading battery life.

You can see the other best laptop nominees below:

Best Student Laptop

The winner: Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is this year’s dark horse laptop. It isn’t the brand’s flagship machine, but its sub-£1,000/$1,000 price, impressive display and swanky design make it a top pick for students.

You can see the other best student laptop nominees below:

Best Chromebook

The winner: HP Chromebook X2 11

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Chromebooks are best showcased as a vehicle for lightweight performance and design, and the HP Chromebook X2 11 nails it. It’s a remarkably portable 2-in-1 device with a great keyboard, eye-catching display and great productivity performance. And, that’s all for under £500/$500.

You can see the other best Chromebook nominees below:

Best Gaming Laptop

The winner: Asus ROG Strix Scar 16

Asus continues to make many of the best gaming laptops around, and the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 takes the cake for raw gaming performance. Along with a strong gaming keyboard, a lavish 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz Mini LED display takes this Asus to the next level.

You can see the other best gaming laptop nominees below:

Best Monitor

The winner: AOC Agon AG405UXC

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The AOC Agon AG405UXC is our favourite monitor as it offers unrivalled bang for your buck. For less than £600/$600, you get an ideal combination of high-end specs, even if it doesn’t sport fancy technology like Mini LED. The combo is a 40-inch size, 21:9 aspect ratio, 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. And, we love it.

You can see the other best monitor nominees below:

Best Game

The winner: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Could Nintendo possibly top one of the best games of a generation? It just might have done it with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Link returns to Hyrule with new innovative mechanics, wondrous locations and engaging stories that leave you in awe.

You can see the other best game nominees below:

Best Gaming Headset

The winner: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is our favourite gaming headset, with outstanding capabilities for eSports players. The microphone stands out above key rivals and the audio is jaw-droppingly impressive. It’s extremely comfortable and offers strong battery life too.

You can see the other gaming headset nominees below:

Best Gaming Keyboard

The winner: Asus ROG Azoth

The Asus ROG range doesn’t just offer impressive laptops, and nowhere is that more clear than with this gaming keyboard. The Asus ROG Azoth is lavishly constructed and ideal for serious gamers. Along with a top-notch typing experience, the hot-swappable keys mean you can customise this peripheral to your liking too.

You can see the best gaming keyboard nominees below:

Best Gaming Mouse

The winner: HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 is an exercise in refined simplicity. This gaming mouse nails what you need from a peripheral made for serious FPS players, and all for less than £60/$60. It is gloriously lightweight and has an extremely accurate sensor onboard.

You can see the other best gaming mouse nominees below:

Best Gaming Hardware

The winner: Asus ROG Ally

Gaming handhelds have seen a resurgence since the launch of the Steam Deck, and the Asus ROG Ally is a top-notch implementation of the formula. It offers more raw power than the Steam Deck, along with a bright Full HD display. In true Asus fashion, it’s a meticulously crafted high-end piece of kit.

You can see the other best gaming hardware nominees below:

Best CPU

The winner: Intel Core i9-13900K

The Intel Core i9-13900K is our winner of the best CPU award. It’s a processor that offers unrivalled power, beating strong rivals from AMD. The multi-core performance is breathtaking, while the single-core capabilities are unmatched. The power here will knock your socks off.

You can see the other best CPU nominees below:

Best GPU

The winner: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is our favourite graphics card of the year. For around £1000/$1000, you get remarkably affordable 4K gaming performance, in the context of a very expensive GPU market. The sheer gaming power is remarkably impressive and it’ll do for serious creatives too.

You can see the other best GPU nominees below:

Best Webcam

The winner: Logitech StreamCam

Logitech has a delightful range of lifestyle accessories that have only gone from strength to strength as working from home has become a bigger part of most of our lives. The StreamCam is focused on giving you quality capabilities for online streaming at a reasonable price. The camera provides detailed and smooth video quality, along with a stylish design and useful features within the Logitech Capture software.

You can see the other best webcam nominees below:

Best Printer

The winner: HP Smart Tank 5105

Want a printer to suit all your needs? The HP Smart Tank 5105 nails it, with multi-function capabilities and a small footprint so it doesn’t clutter up your workspace. The results are an impressive range of features, solid print quality and remarkably low running costs. That’s why it gets our printer gong.

You can see the other best printer nominees below.

Best Router and Mesh System

The winner: Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE1600

Looking for a router with all the latest and greatest specifications packed in? The Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE1600 is an absolute powerhouse and it gets our top award. With a Wi-Fi 6E that gives you blazingly fast 5GHz and 6GHz connectivity along with lightning-quick Ethernet, this Asus is the one to get for those who need extreme and reliable speeds.

You can see the other router and mesh system nominees below:

Best VPN

The winner: Surfshark

Surfshark gets our 2023 VPN award for its impressive performance up against important rivals. Along with speed, its two-year subscription is great value for money and it offers unlimited devices for wide usage. It’s available across Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS too, so you can take full advantage of this service across all of your devices.

You can see the other best VPN nominees below:

Best Anti-Virus

The winner: McAfee Plus Advanced

McAfee Plus Advanced is the top anti-virus program you can buy. We’re fans of Plus Advanced as you can use it across unlimited devices and it offers industry-leading malware protection. That’s not all, as there’s a good VPN, a useful password manager and identity protection all onboard too.

You can see the other best anti-virus nominees below:

Best Password Manager

The winner: Bitwarden

Bitwarden is not only the best free password manager we’ve tested, but also the best paid-for option. It’s easy to use, yet still packs in plenty of security features to keep most people happy.

You can see the other best password managers nominees below: