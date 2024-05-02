Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Latest Windows update has borked VPN use on all versions

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The latest Windows update has broken the ability to connect PCs to VPN networks, and there’s currently no fix… just a pain in the neck workaround

The April 2024 Windows security patch appears to be the culprit for broken Virtual Private Network functionality. The bug prevents users from connecting to a VPN to conceal their home Wi-Fi network’s IP address when browsing the web or accessing content from abroad.

Microsoft has acknowledged the issue, with the KB5036893 that dropped almost a month ago, which it says affects all current versions of Windows 11, Windows 10 and Windows Server. It promises a fix is incoming.

On a support page (via The Verge), the company says: “VPN connections might fail after installing the April 2024 security update.

“Windows devices might face VPN connection failures after installing the April 2024 security update (KB5036893) or the April 2024 non-security preview update. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.”

While Windows users wait for the resolution, the only known workaround is to roll back the operating system update, and uninstall the update.

That might not be ideal, but for those requiring VPNs to log into business networks in other countries or on other servers in the UK, it might be the only option.

It’s not clear what percentage of the userbase is affected by the issue. However, it proving troublesome for at least some users rocking Windows 10 21H2 and 22H2; Windows 11 versions 21H2, 22H2, and 23H2; and Windows Server 2008, 2008 R2, 2012, 2012 R2, 2016, 2019, and 2022.

This isn’t the first (or even the second) time Windows updates have broken VPN functionality in recent years, so hopefully Microsoft is clued-in about how to resolve the issue rapidly. Once you get back up and running, be sure to read our guide to the best VPNs on the market today.

