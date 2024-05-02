Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bose announces meaty SoundLink Max portable speaker

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Bose has added a new member to its prestigious portable Bluetooth speaker line in the SoundLink Max, which combines impressive stamina with rugged durability and punchy sound.

The SoundLink Max follows in the footsteps of a formidable Bluetooth speaker range from the American brand, which includes the ubiquitous Bose SoundLink Mini II and the outdoorsy Bose SoundLink Flex.

The SoundLink Max employs a Bose Articulated Array made up of three transducers across the front of the speaker deliver a more spacious stereo output, bolstered by two passive radiators providing deep bass.

Bose has also used some of its own soundbar technology, in conjunction with digital signal processing, to minimise distortion. The result: a full and natural sound output.

Following the lead of the aforementioned SoundLink Flex, the Bose SoundLink Max is built for the outdoors life. This includes a corrosion and UV-resistant powder-coated, silicone-wrapped steel enclosure that can stand up to droppages and bumps.

Meanwhile, an IP67 rating reflects its ability to fend off water and dust alike.

Bose SoundLink Max in Blue Dusk

As the name suggests, this is a significantly bigger speaker than previous SoundLink modes. At 265 x 120 x 105mm, and with a weight of 2.27kg, it dwarfs the other speakers mentioned on this list.

Thankfully, Bose has supplied a removable rope handle for carting it around. It’s also bundling in an optional rope carrying stray so you can throw it over your shoulder.

Reflecting that size, the Bose SoundLink Max packs a serious battery that’s capable of going 20 hours of continuous play between charges. You can also use it to charge your phone via the USB-C port, while an AUX input will enable you to connect using a traditional audio jack.

In terms of wireless connectivity you’re looking at Bluetooth 5.3, while the SBC and AAC codecs are supported. It also supports Snapdragon Sound with the latest Qualcomm aptC Adaptive codec for your high-definition audio needs. Google Fast Pair should ensure no-fuss connectivity with Android devices.

The Bose SoundLink Max goes on sale in Black or Blue Dusk on June 4, with pre-orders opening on the Bose website from May 14. It’ll be priced at £399.

