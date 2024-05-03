Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy AI starts rolling out to Galaxy S22 and more older phones

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has commenced rolling out its One UI 6.1 update to the likes of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21, bringing some of its Galaxy AI magic to older phones – or at least, some AI features to certain older phones.

After debuting One UI 6.1 on the Galaxy S24 range in February, Samsung stayed true to its word and brought some of its Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in March and April.

Now it’s the turn of older Galaxy phones. SamMobile has reported that the One UI 6.1 update has started rolling out to older Samsung phones in its native South Korea, indicating that a wider release is likely imminent.

While the new update is arriving pretty much intact on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4, there are apparently a number of major omissions on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy S21.

Indeed, the latter three phones are only getting Google Circle to Search. It seems the likes of Live Translation, Chat Assist, Generative Edit, and Browsing Assist will remain exclusive to flagship Samsung phones and tablets that hit the market in 2022 and later.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI feature suite is one of our favourite things about the Galaxy S24 range, arguably going even further than Google did with its own Pixel 8 range.

You might like…

Apple reports iPhone sales slump and revenue drop

Apple reports iPhone sales slump and revenue drop

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Your face can unlock your Microsoft account from today

Your face can unlock your Microsoft account from today

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Latest Windows update has borked VPN use on all versions

Latest Windows update has borked VPN use on all versions

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Karaoke mode on Spotify is about to be a Premium feature

Karaoke mode on Spotify is about to be a Premium feature

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Bose announces meaty SoundLink Max portable speaker

Bose announces meaty SoundLink Max portable speaker

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
Astell and Kern’s SP3000T player and Novus in-ears will wipe out your bank account

Astell and Kern’s SP3000T player and Novus in-ears will wipe out your bank account

Kob Monney 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words