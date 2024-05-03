Samsung Galaxy AI starts rolling out to Galaxy S22 and more older phones

Samsung has commenced rolling out its One UI 6.1 update to the likes of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21, bringing some of its Galaxy AI magic to older phones – or at least, some AI features to certain older phones.

After debuting One UI 6.1 on the Galaxy S24 range in February, Samsung stayed true to its word and brought some of its Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in March and April.

Now it’s the turn of older Galaxy phones. SamMobile has reported that the One UI 6.1 update has started rolling out to older Samsung phones in its native South Korea, indicating that a wider release is likely imminent.

While the new update is arriving pretty much intact on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4, there are apparently a number of major omissions on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy S21.

Indeed, the latter three phones are only getting Google Circle to Search. It seems the likes of Live Translation, Chat Assist, Generative Edit, and Browsing Assist will remain exclusive to flagship Samsung phones and tablets that hit the market in 2022 and later.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI feature suite is one of our favourite things about the Galaxy S24 range, arguably going even further than Google did with its own Pixel 8 range.