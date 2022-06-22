How to set up a Google Home Mini or Nest Mini

While they’re not so good for music, the Google Home Mini or Nest Mini are great little speakers to dot around your home for smart control, timers, answering basic questions and that kind of thing. Although there are two different speakers, both work in the same way and have the same features. Here’s what you need to know about setting them up.

First, a quick note about the differences. The Google Home Mini and Nest Mini look identical, except the newer Nest Mini has a wall anchor underneath, so that it can be wall-mounted, and uses a proprietary power connector rather than micro-USB. Both have the same features and the set-up routine is the same in both cases. Where there are minor differences between the two models, we’ve highlighted them.

What we used

These steps will work for any Google Home Mini or Nest Mini device.

The short version

Reset your device

Use the Google Home App to find your speaker

Add speaker to a room

Connect to Wi-Fi

Set up Google Assistant