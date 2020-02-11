Best outdoor speakers 2020: We all like to listen to music at home, but what if we could take our music or podcasts with us without compromising sound quality? Well, that’s the promise of an outdoor speaker.

What makes an outdoor speaker different from a standard Bluetooth speaker is that it’s been engineered to survive outside of the home. Such models carry IP ratings for adverse weather conditions, a more rugged build to survive any accidental knocks or drops and, most importantly, an acoustic performance that’s very big.

That makes an outdoor speaker the perfect choice for outdoor parties, a trip to the beach, or to your local park. Plus, outdoor speakers are likely to come with added portability features such as handles; while there are some models that are small enough to fit into a rucksack.

This is a list of the best outdoor speakers, ready for any occasion and able to survive any mishap. Read on to find out what will be your next outdoor speaker.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

Small gains add up

Pros:

Huge sound

Easy to use

13-hour battery life

Outdoor Boost is useful

Cons:

Not much of note

Almost identical to the original Wonderboom, the Wonderboom 2 brings with it a few important tweaks.

New features arrive in Outdoor Boost and Double Up; the former boosting the mid-range when outside and the latter introducing stereo pairing. And for such a small unit, the Wonderboom 2 is surprisingly loud and energetic.

Its IP67 rating ensures it can survive wet conditions, and with 13 hours of battery life, you’ve a days’ worth of fun.

Sonos Move

A versatile outdoor speaker

Pros:

Big, powerful sound

Confident bass performance

Can work like any other Sonos speaker

Voice assistant and multi-room capability

Cons:

Expensive

Not exactly portable

The Move is Sonos’ first Bluetooth speaker, and can be used in the home or outdoors. It marks the debut of Sonos’ Auto Trueplay feature, which adapts the sound to fit its environment. It’s tough enough to survive some falls and inclement weather, plus its IP56 rating guards it against dust, water, mud and such like.

It’s a big, powerful speaker with an assured bass performance – and while it isn’t exactly portable at 3kg, it’s the most versatile speaker on this list.

Read our Sonos Move review

JBL Xtreme 2

Powerful, high-fidelity sound

Pros:

Sweet, refined yet still powerful sound

Good battery life

Water-resistant and portable

Cons:

Its style isn’t subtle nor neutral

Bass isn’t as “Xtreme” as some may want

The JBL Xtreme 2 is an uncomplicated wireless boombox speaker. It has no need for Wi-Fi, no interest in voice assistants or any other smart tech. It’s loud, has a sound that’s better balanced than the original, and comes with a shoulder strap for added portability. For those who value audio quality alongside portability, the Xtreme 2 is a superb buy.

Read our JBL Xtreme 2 review

JBL Charge 3

A robust outdoor speaker

Pros:

Sturdy build

Weighty sound

Decent waterproofing

Doubles as a portable charger

Cons:

A little on the heavy side

Mid-range can be hit and miss

The Charge 3 is built for performance on-the-go, with a built-in battery allowing you to listen to your music and charge your phone at the same time. It will survive a drop into a pool thanks to its IPX7 rating, and its sound performance is nicely balanced, with well-controlled bass and crisp treble. The Charge 3 lacks excitement at low volumes, so turn it up loud.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

A nigh-on unbreakable speaker

Pros:

Pretty much unbreakable

Solid battery life

Ridiculously loud

Cons:

Doesn’t handle mid-range well

If you’re after a Bluetooth speaker for your travels but don’t want to spend a small fortune, the original Wonderboom can still do a job.

Small and rugged, it can survive submersion into water at 1m for 30 minutes, meaning it’s great for pool parties. 10 hours of battery life before it conks out is still a respectable figure – and, as is usual from Ultimate Ears, the Wonderoom delivers a big sound with plenty of bass.

Marshall Tufton

A party starter

Pros:

Big, energetic and fun sound

Bluetooth 5.0

20 hour+ battery life

Distinctive look

Cons:

Expensive

Not the most articulate performer

No smart features

The Tufton is the biggest speaker in Marshall’s portable range – but, like the Sonos Move, it has a few impediments in the way of being truly portable.

For one, it’s big and although the IPX2 rating will protect it from some water splashes, this doesn’t cover being caught out in the British weather. At £349 it’s expensive, and you’ll need to feed it songs that work to its characteristics – but there’s a reason it’s on this list.

Its big, powerful and energetic sound. This speaker is infectiously fun, and with its distinctive looks the Tufton is a great way to get an outdoor party started.

Read our Marshall Tufton review

Ultimate Ears Boom 3

A speaker that’s ready for adventure

Pros:

Great rugged features

Loud, clean “360-degree” sound

Smart-looking design

Cons:

No aux input

Some rivals offer deeper bass and a better soundstage

The Boom 3 is the Goldilocks of UE’s portable range of wireless speakers. It’s neither too big, or too small, and plays music very loud. With a clean and stylish look, the Boom 3 isn’t only waterproof, it floats too. Other speakers pip it for sound quality, but the Boom 3 is a fun speaker nevertheless.

Read our Ultimate Ears Boom 3 review

