What is AirPlay 2?

Apple AirPlay 2 is finally here. Here's everything you need to know about Apple's next-generation streaming tech.

AirPlay is a streaming technology developed by Apple, with a second-generation version being released in 2018. Here is everything you need to know.

Back in WWDC 2017, AirPlay 2 was first announced, being the second-generation version of the original AirPlay streaming technology, developed by Apple. It came out in 2018 alongside the iOS 11.4 update and is still available for Apple users to take advantage of.

But what is AirPlay 2 and how can you make the most of it? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the streaming technology.

Apple AirPlay 2 is a wireless streaming technology that allows Apple users to stream content across multiple devices, including iPhones, iPads and Macs.

There are multiple uses for AirPlay 2, with one of the main ones being streaming video content from your device to a compatible app, such as Netflix, or streaming audio to compatible speakers. You can also use it to mirror your devices, like your iPhone onto a Mac or an Apple TV, which is ideal for office environments and for sharing pictures.

AirPlay 2 can be used via Bluetooth, as your devices can connect using Bluetooth or Bonjour discovery. Users do not need to be on the same network to use AirPlay 2, or on any network at all, depending on what you are streaming. For example, you won’t need internet access to AirPlay audio to Spotify, though you will need it if you want to watch Netflix, as Netflix requires an internet connection.

Apple has claimed that AirPlay has been built throughout iOS, which enables users to utilise multiple Apple devices and to stream music to multiple audio devices at once.

The Apple HomePod and HomePod Mini are also specifically compatible with AirPlay 2, giving users more control over their Apple devices.

What Apple devices support AirPlay 2?

There are many Apple and third-party devices that are compatible with AirPlay 2, though we’re going to focus on the Apple devices that support this software in this section.

AirPlay 2 has been designed to work across the iOS platform, meaning that recent releases like the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max support the streaming technology.

The latest iOS 15 update now includes multiroom capabilities as well as HomePod stereo pairing, meaning you can stream to multiple audio devices at once, ideal for a party environment.

Other Apple devices that support AirPlay 2 are listed below:

What third-party devices support AirPlay 2?

Multiple devices from third-party companies support AirPlay 2, and there are so many that we can’t list them all here. These devices vary from speakers and soundbars to TVs, giving users more ways to easily stream content.

To help you, we have listed a few companies that do support the technology below:

  • Belkin (audio)
  • Bose (audio)
  • JBL (audio)
  • Roku (audio)
  • Sonos (audio)
  • Denon (audio)
  • Naim (audio)
  • Sony (TV)
  • Samsung (TV)
  • Vizio (TV)
  • Roku (TV)
  • LG (TV)
  • TCL (TV)

