Best Bluetooth Speakers 2023: The best budget and premium wireless speakers

Pros Big, spacious and powerful sound

Rugged design

Can be used as a powerbank

App support Cons Heavy

Treble performance could be better

No company seems to produce as many wireless speakers in various forms as JBL does, the Charge 5 sits between the Flip series and Xtreme models as a big, yet portable speaker for those who want a loud, dynamic performance both indoors and out.

It comes in an array of colours to suit any listener’s personality, and also comes shaped like an American football. Its big and fairly heavy at nearly 1kg and doesn’t come with a handle or strap for carry. The fabric covering is one we found to be quite grippy for carrying in the hand though you’ll want to stow it in away in a bag when not in use. Its tough IP67 rating ensures protection against water and dust like the Wonderboom 3 and Beosound A1 2nd Gen that feature on this list.

Battery is quoted around 20 hours, which should suffice for a few days use and the speaker can be used as a powerbank to charge other mobile devices. There is app support in the form of the JBL Portable app, which we found to be simple to use. There aren’t many features inside, with just the ability to change the speaker’s EQ, update the firmware (which we did found could take a while) and enable the PartyBoost feature. This allows the Charge 5 to be stereo paired to another speaker or connected to as many JBL compatible speakers as you like.

The sound from the Charge 5 is one that our reviewer found to be big, loud and powerfully. It can generate satisfying amounts of punchy bass but it doesn’t do so at the expense of overall balance or clarity. The midrange is clear and there’s good separation and definition of voices and instruments to make the listener can hear what’s going on in the track. Raise the volume up and while there’s not as much bass as there is at lower volumes, there’s notable distortion with the Charge 5 sounding louder than the bigger Sony SRS-XG300 when playing The Beatles’ Hey Jude.

The JBL is a fun, energetic-sounding speaker with a sound that’s more balanced than you may expect. It’s available at a reasonably tidy price too, around the same price bracket as the Marshall Emberton II and Sonos Roam. For those in the market of a speaker that can go loud and still produce good amounts of bass, the Charge 5 is a portable speaker to keep in mind.

Reviewer: Kob Monney

Full Review: JBL Charge 5