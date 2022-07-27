Best Instant Camera: Our favourite cameras for instant prints

If you’re searching for a spontaneous way to capture your memories, instant cameras are a fantastic way to do it. We’ve created this guide to break down some of the best instant cameras we’ve reviewed in recent years.

You might think that shopping for an instant camera is pretty cut and dry, but there are actually a number of decisions that need to be made before you settle on one model. First, you need to choose whether you want an analogue or a hybrid camera, if you’d prefer a display or a viewfinder and how compact you want the design to be. Then there are additional aspects like print size and companion apps to consider.

These are all things we look at when reviewing instant cameras, along with the overall design, screen quality, filters and lenses, connectivity, battery life and, of course, image quality. We also take into account the price of film and how each camera performs in different circumstances, from the low light it’ll face at a party to direct sunlight.

While there are plenty of different designs and feature sets to choose from, choice when it comes to brands is a little less varied. Fujifilm is king in this market with its Instax series taking up the majority of our top spots, though Polaroid remains synonymous with the instant format.

If you’re looking for a great instant camera, scroll down to discover our favourite models available right now.

How we test Learn more about how we test cameras We test every camera we review thoroughly. We use set tests to compare features properly and we use it as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Best hybrid instant camera Trusted Score Pros It looks fantastic

Plenty of effects to add an extra flair to shots

Easy to use

Digital smarts save on wasted shots Cons Screen is difficult to see in bright conditions

Some odd quirks with the UI and app

Slow to charge The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo is Fujifilm’s best hybrid instant camera and the only one in this list to be awarded 4.5/5 stars. The Mini Evo has a vintage aesthetic reminiscent of the Fujifilm X100V compact camera with its black faux leather finish and silver details and the plastic construction keeps it lightweight. There’s a 3-inch LCD screen for previewing photos and controls include a lens that turns to switch on the camera, two shutter buttons, flash, a preset dial and a physical lever to print your snaps. The hybrid design means you don’t need to waste paper and ink printing out every shot you take and the camera can hold 45 images (or more with a microSD card), while still delivering on the charm of an instant camera. We found the image quality of the Mini Evo to be comparable to other Instax cameras with punchy colours and a decent amount of detail, but skin tones can come out quite pale and the camera struggles with focus in less-than-ideal lighting situations. There’s also an array of filters to choose from, including vivid, pale and monochrome, as well as lens effects like vignetting, soft focus and blur. Reviewer: Max Parker Full review: Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo

Fujifilm Instax SQ1 Best looking instant camera Trusted Score Pros Really nice design and colour options

Super easy to use

Great pictures that are a good size

Well made for selfies Cons Lack of features might annoy some

Doesn’t have a rechargeable battery

Large The Fujifilm Instax SQ1 is a stylish instant camera ideal for printing larger images and capturing selfies. The SQ1 has an attractive but rather chunky design in a choice of three vibrant colours and a large lens taking up the majority of the space on the front of the camera. Everything important, such as the textured grip, the shutter button and the small viewfinder, sits on one side of the camera making it a little less ideal for left-handed people. However, we found the camera to be durable and comfortable to shoot with. Unlike Fujifilm’s Mini cameras, the SQ1 uses Instax’ 62mm x 62mm Square film and there’s no display to preview your images here, giving it a slightly more spontaneous feel than the hybrid Mini Evo. However, there’s also no USB port, meaning you’ll need to change the CR-2 battery when the camera runs out of charge. We found this to be the case after around 100 shots. Shooting with this camera is simple, with no fiddly settings here and only two shooting modes: regular and a selfie mode that uses a small mirror to help you line up your shot. As far as image quality goes, the auto-exposure does a good job at getting light from dark scenes, as does the flash. Colours are soft and natural, but photos aren’t the sharpest. We found the fixed-focus lens to be great for portraits but hit and miss for landscapes, blurring objects further in the distance. Reviewer: Max Parker Full review: Fujifilm Instax SQ1

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Best instant camera for beginners Trusted Score Pros By far the cheapest Instax camera

Instax Mini film packs some of the least expensive instant film

Auto exposure takes a lot of hassle out of composition Cons Fewer creative modes than rival cameras

Tends to overexpose in bright conditions

FAQs Which of the above cameras come with a display? Of the above, only the Instax Mini Evo has a screen. This makes it a hybrid instant camera, as it combines digital features with the ability to print your cameras on the go Why do some of the cameras have mirrors on the front? Some instant camera feature mirrors on the front to help you frame selfies as this can be tricky when you can’t look through the viewfinder. What type of film should I use? This depends on the camera you buy. The Instax SQ1 uses large square film, while the Mini Evo, Mini 9 and Lomo’Instant Automat supports smaller rectangular film. We’d recommend always checking your specific camera to make sure you pick up the correct make and size of film.