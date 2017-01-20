Android Wear 2.0 Guide: Release date, supported watches, new features, and how to download

Everything you need to know about Android Wear 2.0: Android Wear 2.0 release date, watches, features, how to download Android Wear 2.0, and much more.

Google announced Android Wear 2.0 at last year’s Google I/O. The software is currently in Developer Preview, but its general release is fast approaching.

The new wearable OS introduces plenty of cool new features, including standalone apps, support for third-party complications, and many welcome design tweaks.

Read on for the full lowdown on the next version Android Wear.

Android Wear 2.0 release date – When can you get it?

Google is keeping mum about the release date for now, so we’re short on official details. That said, generally reliable leaker Evan Blass reckons the software will go live to the public on February 9, 2017.

At that point, we’re also expecting to see Google unveil two new smartwatches that will debut with Android Wear 2.0 on board.

Another point in Blass’ favour is a recent advisory notice issued to developers by Google, suggesting that they should have their apps ready for Android Wear 2.0 by “early February 2017.”

Android Wear 2.0 features – What’s new?

There are loads of new features coming in Android Wear 2.0, so here are some of the most important changes.

Complications: One of the biggest arrivals in Android Wear 2.0 is the addition of complications, a feature already available on the Apple Watch 2.

In traditional watch-making circles, a complication is any feature on a watch face that provides information beyond hours and minutes. The term is used in exactly the same way on smartwatches, which is why it’s exciting that Android Wear adds support for third-party complications.

Once Android Wear 2.0 lands, developers will be able to start peddling watch faces that feed off data from companies like Fitbit or Spotify, allowing fitness or music data to be integrated directly into your watch face.

Notifications: Google is also overhauling the way notifications work. Currently, they occupy the whole screen, which can be a little overwhelming. But with Android Wear 2.0, you’ll now receive small icons that can be tapped to open an expanded notification.

Material Design: Another welcome change is the evolution of Material Design for Android Wear 2.0. This includes the addition of two interactive drawers.

The first is the Navigation Drawer, which lets users switch between views of their apps, like on an Android phone. The second is the Action Drawer, which provides easy access to common actions within an app. It peeks out when you reach the top or bottom of scrolling content, and should make it easier to get things done.

Standalone apps: At long last, Google is making it so that Android Wear apps can work independently of phone apps. That means an app will still be able to function fully even if your phone is nowhere near you.

A big advantage of this is that file sizes on your phone may decrease, as currently Android Wear apps are having to be embedded in their corresponding phone apps. This also means you’ll be getting a standalone Android Wear Play Store.

Input: There are three big changes to input. The first is that you’ll be getting a small keyboard that works with swiping, just like on Android proper. You’ll be able to utilise smart replies, too, an existing Android feature that suggests three possible responses to a message. Finally, Google will allow developers to create their own third-party keyboards for you to use.

Health: Google is introducing automatic activity recognition, which is already a feature on rival devices like the Withings Activité. This means that if you start walking, running, or cycling, Android Wear will launch a relevant tracker app to make sure you activity doesn’t get missed.

Android Wear 2.0 Watches – What devices can you get it on?

The bad news is that not all smartwatches will be eligible for the upgrade. For instance, the now aged LG G Watch (the original version) and Motorola’s first-gen Moto 360 won’t be getting the new software version. That’s not particularly different from Android proper (or iOS, for that matter), whereby older smartphones miss out on newer OS upgrades.

It’s also not clear whether some watches will be upgraded; for instance, Samsung has stayed quite about whether or not the Samsung Gear Live is destined for Android Wear 2.0.

Here’s a round-up of smartwatches confirmed to be getting the upgrade, ordered alphabetically by brand:

Of course, more smartwatches will be added to this list over time, so check back here for the latest details.

Android Wear 2.0 Developer Preview – How to download it

If you’re desperate to get your hands on the Android Wear 2.0 Developer Preview before the software’s general release, here’s Google's handy guide on how to do it:

However, don’t forget that the Developer Preview is currently only available on two different devices, the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition and the Huawei Watch. Plus, as it's pre-release software, you can expect a fair few bugs and glitches.

Watch: Wearables buying guide

What would you like to change about Android Wear? Let us know in the comments.