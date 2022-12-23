Trusted Recommends: All the 5-star products of 2022
OPINION: After another year of reviewing countless amounts of tech, it’s time to look back and see which products rose to the top to be the absolute best of the bunch.
Through a tremendous amount of testing and hard work, the Trusted Reviews team has cleared through hundreds of devices in 2022, with everything from a Game Boy-inspired console to a portable photo printer, we’ve made sure to put these products through the ringer to help you make the right buying decisions. With that said, you might be wondering which products have actually managed to obtain our coveted five-star rating?
Devices can only obtain a five-star rating when they are deemed to be best-in-class, either greatly improving upon previous tech or bringing something new to the table that changes the conversation completely. To see which products stood out as the best of 2022, just keeping reading.
TVs
Kicking things off with the world of TVs, it’s a three-way tie this year with LG, Philips and Panasonic all scoring no less than three 5-star ratings. Here’s the full run down.
- Panasonic TX-65JZ1000B
- Philips 48OLED807
- LG OLED65G2
- LG OLED42C2
- LG OLED65C2
- Apple TV 4K (2022)
- Sony XR-55A95K
- Philips 55OLED807
- Panasonic TX-42LZ980
- Panasonic TX-55LZ2000
- Philips 65OLED+937
- JVC DLA-NZ7
- JVC DLA-NZ8
- Sony VPL-VW290ES
- Samsung QE75QN900B
- Samsung QE65QN95B
Audio
In the audio space, it’s been a truly jam packed year as we tested everything from portable hi-fi players to some flawlessly designed turntables. Simply put, if you’re an audiophile then you have plenty to be happy about, with these products coming out on top.
- Positive Grid Spark Guitar Amp
- Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+
- Astell and Kern Afutura SE180
- Sonus Faber Omnia
- Chord Mojo 2
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3
- Sony WH-1000XM5
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
- Tribit StormBox Micro 2
- Back Bay Tempo 30
- JBL Charge 5
- Cyrus i9-XR
- iFi GO bar
- FiiO M17
- KEF LSX II
- Pro-Ject Debut Pro
- Rega Elicit MK5
- Røde NTH-100
- iFi xDSD Gryphon
- Bang and Olufsen Beosound Theatre
- LG Tone Free UFP8
Home appliances and home products
The home tech team continued its great work into 2022, putting the latest vacuums, cookers and even batteries to the test, all to help you make the right buying decisions and avoid wasting your hard earned cash. With that in mind, here are the top scoring products from our home tech section.
- Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum IZ420UKT
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute
- Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra
- Shark Stratos Pet Pro Anti Hair Wrap Plus Anti-Odour Upright Vacuum NZ860UKT
- PerfectDraft Pro
- Simba Hybrid Pro
- Sage Combi Wave 3 in 1
- Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer
- Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket
- Kenwood kMix KMX75
- GP ReCyko Pro 2000mAh AA
- Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA batteries
Computing & Gaming
Computing is something that we take very seriously here at Trusted Reviews, after all, with so much competition out there, the latest laptops really have to impress to elicit a five-star review from one of our writers. Interestingly enough, on the software side, only one game managed to get a five-star review this year. Can you guess what it is? Here are the top scorers.
- TP-Link RE700X
- Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
- EPOS H3PRO Hybrid
- Logitech MX Master 3S
- Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
- Secretlab Titan Evo 2022
- Fanatec Gran Turismo DD Pro
- God of War Ragnarök
- LastPass
- Kaspersky Internet Security
- NordVPN
- Surfshark VPN
- 1Password
- Microsoft Defender Antivirus
- Bitwarden
- ProtonVPN
Cameras and photography
Last but certainly not least is our round-up of the absolute best products in the world of cameras and photography. It was a tough race this year with very few products actually making it into the elite five-star club, but three devices made the cut, and here they are.
We hope you’ve enjoyed this look back on the top scoring products of 2022, and we look forward to seeing you back here in 2023 as we embrace another year filled with anticipated devices like the Google Pixel Tablet, iPhone 15 and more.