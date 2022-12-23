Trusted Recommends: All the 5-star products of 2022

OPINION: After another year of reviewing countless amounts of tech, it’s time to look back and see which products rose to the top to be the absolute best of the bunch.

Through a tremendous amount of testing and hard work, the Trusted Reviews team has cleared through hundreds of devices in 2022, with everything from a Game Boy-inspired console to a portable photo printer, we’ve made sure to put these products through the ringer to help you make the right buying decisions. With that said, you might be wondering which products have actually managed to obtain our coveted five-star rating?

Devices can only obtain a five-star rating when they are deemed to be best-in-class, either greatly improving upon previous tech or bringing something new to the table that changes the conversation completely. To see which products stood out as the best of 2022, just keeping reading.

TVs

Kicking things off with the world of TVs, it’s a three-way tie this year with LG, Philips and Panasonic all scoring no less than three 5-star ratings. Here’s the full run down.

Audio

In the audio space, it’s been a truly jam packed year as we tested everything from portable hi-fi players to some flawlessly designed turntables. Simply put, if you’re an audiophile then you have plenty to be happy about, with these products coming out on top.

Home appliances and home products

The home tech team continued its great work into 2022, putting the latest vacuums, cookers and even batteries to the test, all to help you make the right buying decisions and avoid wasting your hard earned cash. With that in mind, here are the top scoring products from our home tech section.

Computing & Gaming

Computing is something that we take very seriously here at Trusted Reviews, after all, with so much competition out there, the latest laptops really have to impress to elicit a five-star review from one of our writers. Interestingly enough, on the software side, only one game managed to get a five-star review this year. Can you guess what it is? Here are the top scorers.

Cameras and photography

Last but certainly not least is our round-up of the absolute best products in the world of cameras and photography. It was a tough race this year with very few products actually making it into the elite five-star club, but three devices made the cut, and here they are.

We hope you’ve enjoyed this look back on the top scoring products of 2022, and we look forward to seeing you back here in 2023 as we embrace another year filled with anticipated devices like the Google Pixel Tablet, iPhone 15 and more.