Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket

For those who prioritise a good night’s sleep during the cooler months, Slumberdown’s Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket is the one to choose. A fleecy cover makes it infinitely more comfortable to sleep on than most while the multiple settings ensure that there’s no need to choose between being too hot or not warm enough. The only downside is that heat takes a little longer to penetrate the cover than a blanket without one, although the cover seems to retain heat better once it’s warm. Being able to wash the cover without laundering the blanket makes for easier maintenance, too.

Pros Comfortable to sleep on

Multiple settings and timer

Removable, washable cover Cons Expensive

Takes a little longer to warm up than some

Straps may stretch over time

Availability UK RRP: £98

Key Features Sizes Available for single, double, king and super king beds.

Power Single beds have single 60W controls, while the larger ones have dual controls at 60W each.

Heat You can adjust heat in two areas (body and feet), with nine temperature settings.

Introduction

If you’ve previously dismissed electric blankets as being uncomfortable to sleep on, or hard to keep clean, Slumberdown’s Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket may be the one for you.

Its fleecy cover accomplishes what many don’t – comfort – while being easy to zip off and regularly launder, without worrying about electrics. Plus, as it’s available in four sizes (single, double, king and the super-king on test), finding the right one for your bed is easy. Each of its controls is just 60W, meaning that running both at maximum for an hour (based on a 34p per kWh), will cost just over 4p.

Design and features

Separate foot and body settings

Easy to fit

Nine temperatures

Whether you have poor circulation, or always seem to have cold feet, Slumberdown’s Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket has the solution. Its controls can be set to warm not just your body, but your feet separately. This means you can have the body setting on low or not at all, while keeping your toes toasty warm.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The dual controls (on the double sizes and above) also mean your partner doesn’t have to share your warmth settings and can choose their own ideal combination. Another plus is a timer, allowing a choice of one, five, eight and 12 hours of warmth before switching itself off, meaning that you can keep it on low heat all night. Body, feet and timer all have just one button to cycle through the options, with a digital display and lights to denote the chosen setting. There’s also an on-off switch to deactivate the blanket completely.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Super-King size measures up at 170 x 160cm: slightly less than the average dimensions of a mattress (6ft x 6ft 6in or 180 x 200cm), but all this means is that pillows don’t end up absorbing heat. Its fleecy polyester cover zips on and off, and the blanket attaches to the mattress with wide elasticated straps, so putting it on and taking it off can be done in seconds. It’s packaged in a reusable zipped bag for storage over the summer, complete with a handle.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Easy to set

Very comfortable to sleep on

Heats up in around 15 minutes

Rather than one on each corner, there are two long elasticated straps used to secure Slumberdown’s Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket to the mattress. Each one loops underneath the mattress at the top and bottom, making it far easier to fit than an electric blanket that relies on cords. The controls attach underneath the blanket, so there isn’t a white plastic lump on top either side, making it easier to sleep on than some blankets.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On average it took around 15 minutes for the blanket to feel pleasantly warm to the touch and about 40 minutes to be very toasty on the highest setting. The controls were easy to adjust: being able to toggle feet and body settings is one of the most appealing features, as is the timer: there’s no worrying about switching the blanket on and forgetting about it, or wasting unnecessary heat.

Keeping the blanket clean is easier than most: the quilted cover can be washed at 40C regularly, while if the blanket itself becomes grubby or smelly, it can be washed at the same temperature. For this, the power cables detach (there’s one for each control), but with difficulty.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it? You love getting into a cosy warm bed that’s just the right temperature in the right places. This electric blanket is also ideal if all you want is warm feet immediately without the same heat across the entire mattress. You may not use an electric blanket that much. This is a pricier product than many, so to get the best value from it, you’ll need to be a regular user throughout the cooler months.

Final Thoughts Slumberdown’s Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket does away with all the usual complaints about electric blankets: it’s comfortable, customisable and easy to keep clean. I appreciated how the quilted layer doubled up as a mattress protector and prevented wires digging into my body as I slept. It might still do the same job as other electric blankets – warm your bed up – but how it does it is head and shoulders above the rest. If, however, you’re on a tight budget, Vonhaus’s Electric Heated Under Blanket is just as easy to fit and control. Trusted Score

FAQs How many controls does the Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket have? It has dual controls on the double and larger one, so each sleeper can pick their perfect settings. Is the Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket machine washable? Yes, the top blanket and the heated blanket can be washed separately. What sizes is the Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket available in? You can get it in single, double, king and super king sizes.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Heated blanket running cost per hour Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket £0.04 ›

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Size (Dimensions) ASIN Model Number Heated blanket sizes Heated blanket type Heated blanket number of heat options Heated blanket dual controls Heated blanket overheat protection Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket £98 -1 x x INCHES B085574BL2 Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket Single Undersheet 9 Yes Yes ›

