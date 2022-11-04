 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

For those who prioritise a good night’s sleep during the cooler months, Slumberdown’s Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket is the one to choose. A fleecy cover makes it infinitely more comfortable to sleep on than most while the multiple settings ensure that there’s no need to choose between being too hot or not warm enough. The only downside is that heat takes a little longer to penetrate the cover than a blanket without one, although the cover seems to retain heat better once it’s warm. Being able to wash the cover without laundering the blanket makes for easier maintenance, too.  

Pros

  • Comfortable to sleep on
  • Multiple settings and timer
  • Removable, washable cover

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Takes a little longer to warm up than some
  • Straps may stretch over time

Availability

  • UKRRP: £98

Key Features

  • SizesAvailable for single, double, king and super king beds.
  • PowerSingle beds have single 60W controls, while the larger ones have dual controls at 60W each.
  • HeatYou can adjust heat in two areas (body and feet), with nine temperature settings.

Introduction

If you’ve previously dismissed electric blankets as being uncomfortable to sleep on, or hard to keep clean, Slumberdown’s Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket may be the one for you.

Its fleecy cover accomplishes what many don’t – comfort – while being easy to zip off and regularly launder, without worrying about electrics. Plus, as it’s available in four sizes (single, double, king and the super-king on test), finding the right one for your bed is easy. Each of its controls is just 60W, meaning that running both at maximum for an hour (based on a 34p per kWh), will cost just over 4p. 

Design and features

  • Separate foot and body settings
  • Easy to fit
  • Nine temperatures

Whether you have poor circulation, or always seem to have cold feet, Slumberdown’s Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket has the solution. Its controls can be set to warm not just your body, but your feet separately. This means you can have the body setting on low or not at all, while keeping your toes toasty warm. 

Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket heat setting
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The dual controls (on the double sizes and above) also mean your partner doesn’t have to share your warmth settings and can choose their own ideal combination. Another plus is a timer, allowing a choice of one, five, eight and 12 hours of warmth before switching itself off, meaning that you can keep it on low heat all night. Body, feet and timer all have just one button to cycle through the options, with a digital display and lights to denote the chosen setting. There’s also an on-off switch to deactivate the blanket completely.

Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket timer
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Super-King size measures up at 170 x 160cm: slightly less than the average dimensions of a mattress (6ft x 6ft 6in or 180 x 200cm), but all this means is that pillows don’t end up absorbing heat. Its fleecy polyester cover zips on and off, and the blanket attaches to the mattress with wide elasticated straps, so putting it on and taking it off can be done in seconds. It’s packaged in a reusable zipped bag for storage over the summer, complete with a handle.

Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket quilted blanket
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Easy to set
  • Very comfortable to sleep on
  • Heats up in around 15 minutes

Rather than one on each corner, there are two long elasticated straps used to secure Slumberdown’s Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket to the mattress. Each one loops underneath the mattress at the top and bottom, making it far easier to fit than an electric blanket that relies on cords. The controls attach underneath the blanket, so there isn’t a white plastic lump on top either side, making it easier to sleep on than some blankets.

Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket straps
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On average it took around 15 minutes for the blanket to feel pleasantly warm to the touch and about 40 minutes to be very toasty on the highest setting. The controls were easy to adjust: being able to toggle feet and body settings is one of the most appealing features, as is the timer: there’s no worrying about switching the blanket on and forgetting about it, or wasting unnecessary heat.

Keeping the blanket clean is easier than most: the quilted cover can be washed at 40C regularly, while if the blanket itself becomes grubby or smelly, it can be washed at the same temperature. For this, the power cables detach (there’s one for each control), but with difficulty.

Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket control connector
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You love getting into a cosy warm bed that’s just the right temperature in the right places. This electric blanket is also ideal if all you want is warm feet immediately without the same heat across the entire mattress.

You may not use an electric blanket that much. This is a pricier product than many, so to get the best value from it, you’ll need to be a regular user throughout the cooler months.

Final Thoughts

Slumberdown’s Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket does away with all the usual complaints about electric blankets: it’s comfortable, customisable and easy to keep clean.

I appreciated how the quilted layer doubled up as a mattress protector and prevented wires digging into my body as I slept. It might still do the same job as other electric blankets – warm your bed up – but how it does it is head and shoulders above the rest. If, however, you’re on a tight budget, Vonhaus’s Electric Heated Under Blanket is just as easy to fit and control.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every fridge freezer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We test for at least two weeks.

We use temperature sensors to monitor the internal temperature to help us accurately compare models from different manufacturers.

You might like…

Nectar Sleep Premier Review

Nectar Sleep Premier Review

David Ludlow 3 months ago
Simba Hybrid Pro Review

Simba Hybrid Pro Review

David Ludlow 6 months ago
How to set up a Sleep schedule for bedtime on iPhone

How to set up a Sleep schedule for bedtime on iPhone

Jon Mundy 8 months ago

FAQs

How many controls does the Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket have?

It has dual controls on the double and larger one, so each sleeper can pick their perfect settings.

Is the Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket machine washable?

Yes, the top blanket and the heated blanket can be washed separately.

What sizes is the Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket available in?

You can get it in single, double, king and super king sizes.

Trusted Reviews test data

Heated blanket running cost per hour
Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket
£0.04

Full specs

UK RRP
Size (Dimensions)
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Heated blanket sizes
Heated blanket type
Heated blanket number of heat options
Heated blanket dual controls
Heated blanket overheat protection
Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket
£98
-1 x x INCHES
B085574BL2
2021
02/11/2022
Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket
Single
Undersheet
9
Yes
Yes

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.

David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.