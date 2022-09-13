Tribit StormBox Micro 2

Verdict

An excellent, versatile outdoor speaker that brings improvements in battery life, sound quality and features. The StormBox Micro 2 offers excellent value for its price and should be on the shopping list for anyone who partakes in adventurous outdoor activities.

Pros Improved sound over original

Boosted battery life

Can charge other devices

Affordable price

Dust and waterproof design Cons May lack a sense of fun for some

Introduction

The original StormBox Micro speaker was one of our favourites below £50, with its clear sound quality, versatile design and solid spec gaining our seal of approval.

And now, Tribit is back with a sequel that boasts improvements in every area: battery life, sound quality and features, the StormBox Micro 2 looks to extract even more value from its compact form and affordable price.

The question to ask is whether Tribit has succeeded, and the immediate answer is yes. This speaker is even more impressive than the original.

Design

Strong IP rating

Can charge other devices

Versatile design

In terms of looks, the StormBox Micro 2 is more or less the same as the original, with just a few tweaks and refinement of the original recipe. It’s sports an identical shape, and its fabric cover – that’s both water- and dustproof with a IP67 rating – is identical to its sibling, too, with a flexible tear-resistant strap bolted to its belly. This strap allows the Micro 2 to be attached to the handlebars of a bicycle, clipped to your trousers or a backpack, adding versatility in the way it can transported and used.

It’s dimensions are marginally bigger to the first-gen model, with the increased depth making it a smidgen taller. It’s still small enough to fit into a jacket or trouser pocket, though, as long as the latter isn’t a slim-fit design. The feet it stands on have been modified, presumably to prop up the Micro 2 to allow more air to flow beneath the unit and for sound to escape.

Further tweaks come by way of the playback and volume controls, which now sport a grey finish to contrast from the black fabric for better visibility (like the StormBox Pro). The added depth to the unit also grants more space to the front-facing area, making it easier to view the current battery life levels. On the right-hand side is the USB-C port that can now act as a power bank to charge another device such as a phone or tablet.

The speaker comes in black, but on the website there is a blue version that doesn’t appear available to buy (yet). The changes Tribit has made to the speaker are smart, a refinement rather than a re-do, adding greater functionality to the speaker’s versatility.

Features

Bluetooth 5.3 with multi-point connection

App support

Battery life boosted to 12 hours

Bluetooth connectivity has been boosted to the latest version in 5.3, extending the range of the speaker to a claimed 120ft over the original’s 100ft.

Playing music from the speaker in my garden and walking away to the other end, the connection didn’t perceptively drop or stutter until I was far away from the unit – even then, it was minor. I’d say you can be confident to stray far from this speaker without the connection breaking up. The StormBox Micro 2 can also connect to two devices simultaneously.

Battery life has been extended to what Tribit says is up to 12 hours. To put that in to context, that’s a couple of hours less than the Wonderboom 3 but two hours more than the Sonos Roam.

No pairing is supported with the original StormBox Micro, but it can be paired with another Micro 2 for stereo performance – I wasn’t supplied with another speaker to test out this feature, however. Like the original, both speakers have to be in Party mode before stereo can be activated.

The StormBox Micro 2 can be used as a speaker for phone calls, with use of the multi-function button to accept and reject calls, as well as pause calls or switch between them. Brand new for the StormBox Micro 2 is app support, delivering firmware updates, EQ settings (Music, Customised, Audiobook) and playback functionality. The Audiobook EQ is the one you use for podcasts since it focuses on vocals, but in my experience, I found that even with podcasts this mode reduces background detail, so doesn’t sound as clear as the Music EQ.

Sound Quality

Fuller, more rounded bass

Extra clarity, detail and definition

Bigger, louder performance

Tribit’s XBass is back to deliver more powerful low-frequency support, but it isn’t only bass that’s improved – almost every aspect of the StormBox Micro 2’s sound is better than the original.

It can go louder than the original thanks to a boost to 10W of power over its predecessor’s 9W. The presentation sounds bigger, is projected further away from the speaker’s body with a wider soundstage, more noticeable clarity, and more audible greater detail registered in tracks compared to the original.

The only area where you might argue it isn’t as big an upgrade is with vocals. However, the older model puts an emphasis on vocals to the detriment of detail; the sequel finds a much better balance.

A listen to Tinie Tempah’s Simply Unstoppable and I can pick out the backing singer more clearly than the original thanks to the bigger soundstage and improved retrieval of detail. With Disturbed’s Down with the Sickness, the Micro 2 can go louder but doesn’t succumb to distortion, retaining detail in the track’s more vigorous moments. In addition, the extra wattage afforded to the speaker allows it to convey more energy. It’s a more exciting and dynamic performer.

A shuffle on the Spotify playlist brings up Omarion’s Ice Box. Switching between the two models of speaker, while the original is perfectly fine, the StormBox Micro 2 is less murky with the way it presents detail, depth and clarity; it makes the presentation of the older model sound thin and less defined.

With Manu Katché’s Keep on Trippin’, the StormBox Micro 2 elevates itself further above its predecessor by feeding the track more clarity to help define instruments with more sharpness and detail. The top end of the frequency range is clearer, brighter and more expressive, all of which helps for a more naturalistic performance.

The Fireflies’ I Can’t Get Enough (feat. Alexandra Prince) strikes a far more even tonal balance throughout the frequency range; bass is more rounded and fuller in its description. The bass performance won’t trouble bigger, more expensive speakers, for sure – but it adds more colour to proceedings. Overall, it’s a great performance from the Tribit and a nice improvement over the original speaker.

Should you buy it? Excellent value Like the original, the StormBox Micro 2 presents great value with even better sound quality, battery and useful features. It’s hard to see how Tribit can improve further. If you insist on your speaker being fun The look of the Tribit is deliberately bland and nondescript and lacks the fun of a JBL and Ultimate Ear. If that’s what you’re after, then perhaps look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts The StormBox Micro 2 ticks all the boxes in terms of what a sequel should be, carrying over all the positives of the original while offering enhancements in other areas for even better value than before. The app is light on features, but the EQ options offer the ability to adjust the sound as you like. The sound is better in all aspects: bass, detail, power and clarity – the StormBox Micro 2 is a step up. The design is as versatile as before, making this a top choice for outdoor use, especially if you’re someone interested in more adventurous outdoor activities. The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is a top-quality speaker, and one of the best around the £50 / $50 price point. Trusted Score

FAQs Can I pair the StormBox Micro 2 with the original? The StormBox Micro 2 only supports stereo pairing with another Micro 2 speaker.

