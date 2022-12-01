Verdict

Cold sleepers will love the Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer: it’s the ultimate in keeping warm in bed thanks to its fleecy top, multiple heat settings and versatile timer. Its Intelliheat+ function will also appeal to those who want to sleep with the warmer on at night, as it offers temperature adaptability that many electric blankets don’t. However, on test, I found a tendency to overheat while in bed even when the blanket isn’t on: meaning that its fleecy polyester surface is best reserved for truly Arctic temperatures rather than just taking the edge off a chilly night.

Pros Comfortable to sleep on

Multiple settings and timer

Reversible Cons Pricey

Can overheat in bed

Whole blanket needs to be cleaned, rather than a cover

Availability UK RRP: £95

Key Features Sizes Available in single, double, king and super-king sizes.

Energy usage Dual 150W controls will cost a maximum of just over 11p per hour to run (based on 34p per kWh).

Temperature A total of six temperature settings (temperatures in °C not disclosed).

Introduction

When the heat from an average electric blanket doesn’t cut it, Dreamland’s Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer is the one to turn to. Not only does it warm up quickly, with a choice of six heat settings and three preset timer durations, its fleecy surface on one side means you’ll always stay cosy. Plus, as it’s available in four sizes up to Super-King (the size on test), there’s no compromise on mattress coverage. It also comes with a three-year guarantee. Each of its controls is 150W, meaning that running both at maximum for an hour (based on a 34p per kWh), will cost just over 11p.

Design and features

LED digital controls

1-, 3- or 9-hour timer

Controls auto-dim

It’s safe to say that Dreamland has done everything possible to make the Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer cosy. Not only does the Super-King size measures up at 180 x 200cm: covering an average mattress perfectly (6ft x 6ft 6in or 180 x 200cm), even below the pillow area, on one side it’s covered with fleecy polyester for maximum snugness. The other side is quilted, making it reversible for the months when it’s not as cold.

The controls are straightforward: there’s one large button for flicking it on and off, plus temperature and timer buttons for toggling between heats 1-6 and up to 9 hours duration. The default is an hour and the maximum temperature of 6, which is also the one to choose for the ‘fast heat-up’.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Handily, there’s a guide to temperature settings on the back: with only 1-3 recommended for all-night use. While the LED screen is quite bright when in use, it dims after about 15 seconds, so there’s no risk of it keeping you awake with its glow. Plus, there’s a 1.5m cable for plugging each control in. A final thoughtful touch is the reusable zipped bag for storage, complete with handles.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Easy to attach

Soft to sleep on

Heats up in around 5-10 minutes

Wide elasticated straps at each corner keep the Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer in place on the mattress below, making it easy to attach and remove. This is fortunate, because of the warmer’s reversible design, with a fleecy surface on one side and a quilted one on the other.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I’m a relatively cold sleeper, yet found the Sherpa surface too hot to sleep on during milder nights, even with it turned off. During the period of testing, I reliably woke up feeling too hot in the middle of the night, until I flipped it over onto the quilted side. This was still quite warm to sleep on though: the thick polyester blanket covering the entire mattress being more insulating than smaller or thinner blankets. That said, I can imagine that in very cold rooms, the Sherpa surface would be a blessing.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Another plus of this blanket is that I didn’t feel wires or where the controls attach as I slept: the fleecy Sherpa surface was especially soft and snuggly. For the fastest heat-up, setting 6 was recommended: this takes between 5 and 10 minutes to start feeling warm. However, the blanket will still heat up on a lower setting: I found that 4-5 medium resulted in a longer preheat but meant there was less possibility of finding the bed too hot to fall asleep.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The ‘Intelliheat+’ technology, where the blanket temperature adjusts to your body temperature throughout the night, isn’t terribly noticeable, but generally, I didn’t find myself feeling too hot or cool with the blanket on the lower settings. More of an appreciation of the difference is keeping the blanket clean: both controls detach easily, and it can be both machine-washed and tumble-dried on delicate cycles.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it? If your home is often draughty or noticeably cold at night, or you’re cutting back on your whole property energy use, this is a great choice. If you’re a hot sleeper, you may want a different model: this blanket reflects warmth back into the bed even when turned off.

Final Thoughts There’s no getting away from the fact that the Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer is an investment, considering that cheaper electric blankets can cost a fraction of the price. It could potentially cost more to run than some, too. However, it does offer a lot: easy care, quick to pop on and take off, plus possibly the toastiest night’s sleep you’ll ever experience. If you don’t need such heat, the Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket could be a better choice. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every fridge freezer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test for at least two weeks. We use temperature sensors to monitor the internal temperature to help us accurately compare models from different manufacturers.

FAQs How many controls does the Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer have? There are dual controls, one for each side of the bed, on sizes larger than single. Is the Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer machine washable? Yes, but the entire blanket, rather than just a cover have to be washed. What sizes is the Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer available in? You can buy it in single, double, king and super-king sizes.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Model Number Heated blanket sizes Heated blanket type Heated blanket number of heat options Heated blanket dual controls Heated blanket overheat protection Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer £95 Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer Single, Double, King, Super King Undersheet 6 Yes Yes ›

