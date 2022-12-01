 large image

Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer Review

Cold sleepers will love the Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer: it’s the ultimate in keeping warm in bed thanks to its fleecy top, multiple heat settings and versatile timer. Its Intelliheat+ function will also appeal to those who want to sleep with the warmer on at night, as it offers temperature adaptability that many electric blankets don’t. However, on test, I found a tendency to overheat while in bed even when the blanket isn’t on: meaning that its fleecy polyester surface is best reserved for truly Arctic temperatures rather than just taking the edge off a chilly night. 

Pros

  • Comfortable to sleep on
  • Multiple settings and timer
  • Reversible

Cons

  • Pricey
  • Can overheat in bed
  • Whole blanket needs to be cleaned, rather than a cover

Availability

  • UKRRP: £95

Key Features

  • SizesAvailable in single, double, king and super-king sizes.
  • Energy usageDual 150W controls will cost a maximum of just over 11p per hour to run (based on 34p per kWh).
  • TemperatureA total of six temperature settings (temperatures in °C not disclosed).

Introduction

When the heat from an average electric blanket doesn’t cut it, Dreamland’s Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer is the one to turn to. Not only does it warm up quickly, with a choice of six heat settings and three preset timer durations, its fleecy surface on one side means you’ll always stay cosy. Plus, as it’s available in four sizes up to Super-King (the size on test), there’s no compromise on mattress coverage. It also comes with a three-year guarantee. Each of its controls is 150W, meaning that running both at maximum for an hour (based on a 34p per kWh), will cost just over 11p. 

Design and features

  • LED digital controls
  • 1-, 3- or 9-hour timer
  • Controls auto-dim

It’s safe to say that Dreamland has done everything possible to make the Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer cosy. Not only does the Super-King size measures up at 180 x 200cm: covering an average mattress perfectly (6ft x 6ft 6in or 180 x 200cm), even below the pillow area, on one side it’s covered with fleecy polyester for maximum snugness. The other side is quilted, making it reversible for the months when it’s not as cold. 

The controls are straightforward: there’s one large button for flicking it on and off, plus temperature and timer buttons for toggling between heats 1-6 and up to 9 hours duration. The default is an hour and the maximum temperature of 6, which is also the one to choose for the ‘fast heat-up’.

Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer control
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Handily, there’s a guide to temperature settings on the back: with only 1-3 recommended for all-night use. While the LED screen is quite bright when in use, it dims after about 15 seconds, so there’s no risk of it keeping you awake with its glow. Plus, there’s a 1.5m cable for plugging each control in. A final thoughtful touch is the reusable zipped bag for storage, complete with handles.

Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer rear of control
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Easy to attach
  • Soft to sleep on
  • Heats up in around 5-10 minutes

Wide elasticated straps at each corner keep the Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer in place on the mattress below, making it easy to attach and remove. This is fortunate, because of the warmer’s reversible design, with a fleecy surface on one side and a quilted one on the other.

Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer elastic holder
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I’m a relatively cold sleeper, yet found the Sherpa surface too hot to sleep on during milder nights, even with it turned off. During the period of testing, I reliably woke up feeling too hot in the middle of the night, until I flipped it over onto the quilted side. This was still quite warm to sleep on though: the thick polyester blanket covering the entire mattress being more insulating than smaller or thinner blankets. That said, I can imagine that in very cold rooms, the Sherpa surface would be a blessing. 

Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer cover close up
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Another plus of this blanket is that I didn’t feel wires or where the controls attach as I slept: the fleecy Sherpa surface was especially soft and snuggly. For the fastest heat-up, setting 6 was recommended: this takes between 5 and 10 minutes to start feeling warm. However, the blanket will still heat up on a lower setting: I found that 4-5 medium resulted in a longer preheat but meant there was less possibility of finding the bed too hot to fall asleep. 

Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer control clip
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The ‘Intelliheat+’ technology, where the blanket temperature adjusts to your body temperature throughout the night, isn’t terribly noticeable, but generally, I didn’t find myself feeling too hot or cool with the blanket on the lower settings. More of an appreciation of the difference is keeping the blanket clean: both controls detach easily, and it can be both machine-washed and tumble-dried on delicate cycles.

Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer washing instructions
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If your home is often draughty or noticeably cold at night, or you’re cutting back on your whole property energy use, this is a great choice.

If you’re a hot sleeper, you may want a different model: this blanket reflects warmth back into the bed even when turned off.

Final Thoughts

There’s no getting away from the fact that the Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer is an investment, considering that cheaper electric blankets can cost a fraction of the price. It could potentially cost more to run than some, too. However, it does offer a lot: easy care, quick to pop on and take off, plus possibly the toastiest night’s sleep you’ll ever experience. If you don’t need such heat, the Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Electric Blanket could be a better choice.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every fridge freezer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We test for at least two weeks.

We use temperature sensors to monitor the internal temperature to help us accurately compare models from different manufacturers.

FAQs

How many controls does the Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer have?

There are dual controls, one for each side of the bed, on sizes larger than single.

Is the Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer machine washable?

Yes, but the entire blanket, rather than just a cover have to be washed.

What sizes is the Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer available in?

You can buy it in single, double, king and super-king sizes.

Full specs

UK RRP
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Heated blanket sizes
Heated blanket type
Heated blanket number of heat options
Heated blanket dual controls
Heated blanket overheat protection
Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer
£95
2022
29/11/2022
Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Mattress Warmer
Single, Double, King, Super King
Undersheet
6
Yes
Yes

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.

