Verdict

The EPOS H3PRO Hybrid is one of the best gaming headsets I’ve ever reviewed. It’s packed with high-end features such as ANC and Bluetooth, while also flaunting great build quality. Admittedly, it’s more expensive than the vast majority of other gaming headsets, but this is the best all-rounder option currently available.

Pros Extremely comfortable

Multiplatform support

Great audio quality

Detachable microphone Cons More expensive than other headsets

Availability UK RRP: £239

USA RRP: $279

Europe RRP: €279

Canada RRP: CA$379

Australia RRP: AU$399

Key Features Multiplatform support Support for PS5, PS4, Switch, PC and mobile

Low-latency connection Can connect via USB-A dongle or Bluetooth

High-end features Features active noise cancellation (ANC)

Introduction

The EPOS H3PRO Hybrid is easily one of my favourite new gaming headsets. Featuring a sturdy design and Bluetooth connectivity, I’ve been using it for every game I’ve played recently, without encountering any issues.

This headset is pricier than many other options out there, but the high price reflects the amazing sound quality and high comfort level on offer. Available in three colours and with multiple port connections, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option for multiplatform gaming.

I’ve been using this headset with my PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch for the past two weeks – here’s how I got on.

Design

Steel headband is incredibly sturdy

Mature design

Multiple connection options

The EPOS H3PRO Hybrid sports a sleek, minimalistic look. My review unit is white, but this model is available in black and green, too. I’m a massive fan of the design, since it’s free of the over-the-top RGB lighting that features on headsets such as the Logitech G733. Instead, it opts for a clean and mature style, which wouldn’t look out of place in more professional environments.

The steel headband is sturdy but flexible. I have a small head, and the headset did have a tendency to move if I leant too far backwards, but it does at least mean that those with larger heads are unlikely to have an issue with fit.

Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

The EPOS H3PRO Hybrid weighs in at just 303g and, as a result, I was able to wear this headset for hours on end without it pushing down on my neck. In addition, the padded earcups meant that I didn’t have any issues with discomfort arising from the earcups pressing too hard against the frame of my glasses.

The headset comes with a few controls, including a volume wheel on the right earcup, alongside a Bluetooth button and toggle for ANC (active noise cancellation). The left earcup is home to the power button as well as the USB-C charging port and audio cable, which can be used for a wired connection. You can also connect the mic to the left earcup, or remove it for a more streamlined look.

Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

You can connect the EPOS H3PRO Hybrid to your device in multiple ways: Bluetooth, via USB-A dongle, or with a wired connection. Personally, I was a big fan of Bluetooth connectivity, although the USB-A dongle worked wonders when plugged into my PS5. The only connectivity option missing here is Xbox Wireless.

I was amazed at the quality of the connections; I never once experienced any dropouts or dips. One of the biggest benefits of a wireless connection is being able to move freely while still being in on the action, and the EPOS H3PRO didn’t disappoint. I was able to walk across most of my 15m-long flat without the wireless connection dropping out once, no matter the device to which it was connected.

Features

Active noise cancellation

Detachable microphone

Incredible battery life

One of the most interesting aspects about the EPOS H3PRO is the inclusion of ANC, since most gaming headsets don’t bother with this high-end feature outside the Razer Opus X .

While the ‘Closed Acoustic’ design helps to physically block out background noise, activating ANC (or active noise cancellation) will prevent even more unwanted ambient noise by reaching your ears, using a microphone to detect the unwelcome sound and the headset’s speakers to cancel out low frequencies.

Using ANC elevated almost all my gaming experiences, reducing ambient noise and keeping my focus on the task at hand. ANC is best engaged in nosier environments, or if gamers want to be completely immersed in the action – and it’s for great music playback, too.

Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

The EPOS H3PRO Hybrid’s external boom microphone isn’t flip-to-mute, but it can be completely detached from the headset and replaced with a circular disk. The microphone itself is sturdy, offering decent flexibility, and I didn’t experience any issues with it being in my line of sight – which was a problem with the Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless.

One of the biggest disappointments of the EPOS H3PRO Hybrid is that I struggled to connect it to the companion software, EPOS Gaming Suite. Gaming Suite allows users to customise the audio and mic settings, making it an important inclusion for those who like their own personalised tuning.

But since the audio was so good out of the box, the majority of users probably won’t need into the EPOS Gaming Suite.

Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

On the battery front, the EPOS H3PRO possibly delivered the best performance out of all all the headsets I’ve tried, getting to around 30 hours when using the USB-A dongle over five days. Even with ANC on, battery still remains impressively high at around 19 hours.

You can boost the battery life even further by sticking with Bluetooth, with EPOS claiming the headset can last as long as 38 hours without ANC, and 22 hours with the noise-cancelling tech activated.

When connected, you’ll receive a voice prompt about the level of battery life remaining, which is super useful. Charging via USB-C took around two hours to reach full charge, although I found that charging for 20 minutes or so would see the headset last for hours.

Sound Quality and Microphone

Great gaming audio

Amazing music playback

Microphone is clear and crisp

Considering the steep price, the quality of the sound delivered becomes all the more important, even above the addition of high-end features. Thankfully, the EPOS H3PRO Hybrid didn’t disappoint. High notes never sounded distorted or harsh and bass came across natural. Playing Hades on the Switch via Bluetooth, the headset captured the wispy and creepy atmosphere of the underworld perfectly, while putting emphasis on the bellowing and demanding voice of the God of Death.

I could catch the chilling murmurs of dead souls under the music, with the multiple layers of audio coming together to create an immersive experience. I also played some God of War to see if I could track enemies using just audio, and I was able to hear enemies coming as a result of the immense detail. I think the EPOS H3PRO Hybrid may be the best headset I’ve used for spatial audio, with the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense also a strong contender.

Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

The audio quality was impressively consistent between platforms, too. Playing Cuphead on PS5, I could hear the waves crashing in the High Seas Hi-Jinx level as you fly through the air. In every game I played, the audio felt super balanced. This meant I was able to hear multiple layers at once, without the sound ever feeling overwhelmed or muddled.

I played all games with a mix of ANC turned on and off, and in general found that when ANC was on, the experience was slightly more immersive. It was definitely more difficult for ambient noise to break through, although I wouldn’t say that the EPOS H3PRO Hybrid headset is completely soundproof.

Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

For music playback, the headset worked incredibly well; I’ve frequently been using this headset for listening to Spotify and YouTube. Again, the bass and treble are amazing, with Bad Books’ Forest Whitaker displaying more depth on the lower notes without them sounding flat or distorted. The Rumble Boys’ Girls And Boys In Love also sounds pleasant, with the higher notes sharp and crisp, without taking over from the clapping background noise.

Touching last on the microphone, I ran my voice through the audio software Audacity. The microphone audio was extremely clear, with my voice always front and centre, even in noisy environments. There was less emphasis on plosive words and there were no complaints from those on the other end of the line about my voice sounding tinny or distorted in Zoom calls.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a premium headset:

The EPOS H3PRO Hybrid Closed Acoustic headset is perfect for those looking for a high-end experience. Featuring ANC and delivering big for versatility, this is a fantastic headset for anyone with the budget. You want a cheaper headset:

While this headset is fantastic, you don’t need all of the features it offers to experience great gaming audio. Check out our list of the best gaming headsets for more affordable options.

Final Thoughts I have fallen in the love with the EPOS H3PRO Hybrid headset during testing. With features as ANC and dual-wireless connectivity, it’s been easy to experience premium gaming audio on almost any platform. The headset is also great for both music and media, which is the reason the EPOS H3PRO Hybrid has become my favourite all-around headset to use at home. Obviously, the biggest downfall here is price. You don’t need to spend over £200 to experience immersive and premium gaming audio, but if you’re happy to pay for the best experience – including an exceptional comfort level and an unparalleled battery – this headset is the one to choose. Trusted Score

How we test We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience. We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Use as our primary gaming headset for at least a week. Tested with a variety of games. Also tested with music playback.

FAQs Does the headset have Bluetooth support? Yes, you can connect to devices via Bluetooth. Does the headset have a detachable microphone? Yes, there’s a microphone that flips up and can be detached from the headset.

Full specifications ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer IP rating Battery Hours Size (Dimensions) Weight Noise Cancellation? Connectivity Colours Frequency Range Headphone Type Sensitivity Voice Assistant EPOS H3PRO Hybrid £239 $279 €279 CA$379 AU$399 EPOS IP57 32 6.9 x 7.2 x 3.5 INCHES 303 G Yes Bluetooth, USB-A dongle, 3.5mm headphone jack White, Black, Green 50 20000 – Hz Over-ear 115 dB N/A ›