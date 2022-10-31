Verdict

The Secretlab Titan Evo refines everything that worked with the company’s previous two lines and combines them into the definitive gaming chair to beat. With world class ergonomics, a wide variety of different styles to choose from, and an unparalleled level of comfort, the 2022 model is an incredibly tough act to follow.

Pros Leading ergonomics

Incredible build quality

Straightforward building process

Beautiful aesthetics Cons Certain variants are very expensive

Availability UK RRP: £499

USA RRP: $569

Europe RRP: €619

Canada RRP: CA$744

Australia RRP: AU$799

Key Features Available in a wide variety of colors and styles The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is easily the most customizable chair on the market as you can get in PU leather, genuine leather, fabric mesh, and more exotic varieties. There are dozens of special editions based on established franchises, too.

Comes in three different sizes The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 comes in Small, Regular, and Extra Large to accommodate users of all different heights and weights. Our review unit is the middle option and best accommodates those up to 6ft2 and 220lbs.

5-year warranty If you buy direct from the company your chair has a five-year manufacturer’s guarantee which covers any moving parts damage.

Introduction

It’s been a little over a year since the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 made its mark in the gaming chair scene. In that time, we’ve had countless different variations on the foundations.

Simply put, the company has gone back to the drawing board and retained features from the previous Titan and Omega line into a line of seats that’s hard to beat. While some other gaming chair brands have attempted to reinvent the wheel or cater to different audiences, things are kept straightforward with the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022.

There’s no haptic rumble or RGB here, nothing gaudy or extra in the place of quality. The entire focus has been on quality through and through from the building process to everyday usability.

Keep in mind that there can be a steep price to pay with some of these models depending on where you are in the world. With chairs beginning at $449, things aren’t exactly budget here, and those rates can vary wildly depending on the materials used and the overall theming.

With that said, I think that the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is the best gaming chair that money can buy. Read on to find out why.

Assembly

Easy to assemble compared to other chairs

Takes up to 30 minutes to build

Instructions have detailed high-resolution images

Putting the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 together was an overall painless experience, especially compared to some other gaming chairs. If you’ve constructed a fair few seats in your time then you can easily slot the pieces together in around 15 to 20 minutes. If this is your first time, you’re looking at more like 25 to 30 minutes all told, which is still significantly faster than with a more traditionally built model such as the Razer Enki.

That’s because many of the otherwise more fiddly assembly parts, such as the installation of the tilt/rocking mechanism, are already connected. A huge benefit to building the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 on your own is the fact that you only need to slide the backrest into the guide rail, which takes its weight, for you to screw each side in with the included tool. That’s not something that comes with many chairs, and gives this one a definitive edge.

(Image Credit: Trusted Reviews)

As for the instructions, they come on a huge A1 size laminated vinyl sheet with detailed high-resolution images clearly laying out which piece goes where and in what order. Helpfully, too, there’s a QR code and link you can scan for a copy of the company’s official assembly video if the pictures aren’t quite doing it for you.

This is comfortably the easiest time I’ve had building a chair with the 10 or so I’ve put together or the last year or two. You won’t necessarily need a friend or family member to help, but it could be of use when turning the model over, as the chair weighs around 70lbs.

Design and Features

Can align with your your spin in four different places

4D armrests provide additional flexibility

Features a magnetic headrest

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is packed with features that you won’t find on many other gaming chairs, including the likes of a magnetic headrest pillow and what the brand describes as its: ‘CloudSwap technology’ 4D armrests. More of a bigger deal, though, is the internal 4-way ‘L-ADAPT’ lumbar support which is built into the backrest itself.

This can be adjusted through a dedicated lever underneath the seat, and aligns to the lower part of your spine in four different places. The only other chair which offered such tech is the Razer Iskur, and having tested that model, I can say I prefer how this one handles things.

The ways that the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 handles the more standard options of any good chair are to be commended, too. Such as with the 165-degree reclining angle, rocking functionality, and locking lever.

(Image Credit: Trusted Reviews)

As far as the all-metal 4D armrests go, they’re easily up there as some of the best I’ve had my hands on. As expected, you can raise and lower, as well as turn left and right, but also slide backward and forwards. Whether you’ve got your elbows resting on them while holding a controller, or wider spread apart to aid your typing, they move in every which way you would hope. Our review unit came with the stock options, but there are also memory foam and gel options available should you want a higher-end user experience.

Looks are subjective, but I happen to think that the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is the nicest gaming chair aesthetically that I’ve had in my time reviewing seats. The angular nature of the backrest gives off a refined style, and in my Soda Purple SoftWeave variant, you’ve got an unconventional colorway from your standard black. I particularly like the black accents that can be seen on the backrest and the seat itself.

Performance

Uses a memory foam that moulds to your shape

SoftWeave fabric doesn’t get sticky like leather

Standard model supports up to 6ft2 and 220lb

I’ve been using the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 as my main chair for around a month now when working from home and gaming. I’m sitting on the chair even as I type this review, and now I can confidently say that this is the best gaming chair I’ve ever used for an extended period of time. But first impressions wouldn’t necessarily indicate that, as this one is a fair bit firmer than what you may expect from similar competitors such as those made by AndaSeat and Noblechairs.

However, that initial rigidness quickly dissipates once you clock up the hours in the seat itself. This is most likely due to what’s been described by Secretlab as its ‘cold-cure foam’ which is essentially a hyper-dense memory foam that moulds to your shape. It works well and is easily a cut above some of the more standard leatherette chairs I’ve used with little in the way of give, even at a similar price point.

(Image Credit: Trusted Reviews)

Speaking of the materials, my review unit is one of the SoftWeave fabric versions. This breathable material is much lighter than what you’ll find in traditional leather (or imitation). In my opinion, I would recommend going for the mesh variants if you can because of the lighter feel, but it all ultimately comes down to preference.

My previous two daily driver gaming chairs, the Razer Iskur X and the Mavix M9 (both bonded in synthetic leather) would get a little sticky in the heat and chilly in the cold, so you won’t suffer from that issue here.

For the record, I am 6 feet tall and around 180 lbs, so nearly the respective recommended height and weight limit for this chair. If you’re someone pushing upwards 6ft3 and a little heavier than the 200lb mark, you may be better suited with an XL model. I worked many days in this chair and found the level of ergonomic support to be truly unlike any other seat I’ve sat in for a long time.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want the best gaming chair on the market:



The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 offers best-in-class ergonomics, stellar design, easy construction, and signature styles. Chances are you’ll find a particular looking one that suits you best. You want a more affordable gaming chair: There’s no real getting around the fact that the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is one of the most expensive options on the market. There are no real budget options available from the brand at the time of writing.

Final Thoughts I’ve been continuously impressed with how accommodating and versatile the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is for long periods of time. Even with some of the best models made by the likes of Razer, Noblechairs, and AndaSeat, you can start to feel uncomfortable when working full days in them. Not so with this chair. The lumbar support may not be quite as extensive as what we first saw with the Razer Iskur, but the four-way system outperforms it in my opinion for a price that either matches or comes in cheaper. Price is going to be the main sticking point here, as my particular Soda Purple SoftWeave variant will cost you $570 in the US and £499 in the UK. That’s right up there with industry-leading alternatives from the aforementioned brands. Deals are common on this line, so you may be able to knock a good chunk of change off if you choose the time to invest wisely. All told, I personally believe that the value offered by the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is justified by its commitment to quality in every aspect of the chair. Trusted Score

How we test We use every gaming chair we review as our main chair for both work and gaming for at least a week. We also build the chair ourselves to test out the assembly process, and make use of every available feature. We take multiple factors into consideration for the final verdict, including comfort, build quality, features and price. I used the Secretlab Titan Evo as one of my main chairs for both working from home and playing games We assemble the chair ourselves to see how easy it is to build.

FAQs Is a Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 worth it? If you’re on the fence about which gaming chair to buy then we can wholeheartedly recommend the latest from one of the most reputable brands on the market.