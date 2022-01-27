Verdict

These may not be big-name branded batteries, but the Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA are excellent performers. Scoring extremely well in my high-drain tests, the overall high-capacity of these batteries demonstrates that they would work well for lower-drain uses, too, such as in remote controls. Available in a wide range of pack sizes and at superb prices, these are a top buy.

Pros Excellent high-drain performance

High capacity

Low price Cons None at this price

Key Features Battery type Alkaline AAA (non-rechargeable) batteries

Introduction

The majority of budget batteries don’t have a very good reputation for performance, but the Amazon Basics line has proved itself to be able to compete with the big names. In my tests, the Amazon Basics Alkaline AA batteries proved their worth, and the smaller Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA are just as good.

High capacity, low price and with good results in my drain tests, these are excellent batteries for all jobs.

Performance

Performs brilliantly in high-drain test

High overall capacity

As with its other batteries, Amazon doesn’t provide any detailed performance or spec information for the Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA batteries. All the company says is that the batteries have a 10-year shelf life (pretty standard for alkaline batteries) and that they’re suitable for all jobs, covering high drain, such as in torches, and low drain for items such as remote controls. Amazon also says that its batteries are built to prevent leakage during storage.

To test performance I use an Ansmann Energy XC3000, running its drain test, which operates at 600mA (+/-20%). This is a relatively high-drain task. I bought a set of Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA batteries and picked four at random from the box for testing. I checked their starting voltage, which was 1.5V – which is spot on for a set of alkaline batteries.

Next, I completed the first drain test, which saw the batteries achieve, on average, a capacity of 560mAh – that’s the best result out of all the AAA batteries that I’ve tested.

Next, I let the batteries cool down for a few hours and then repeated the test to see if there was any charge left. This second test returned an average of 25mAh, for a total overall capacity of 585mAh – the second-highest overall.

What these results show is that the Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA batteries can be efficiently drained at high load, yet the overall high capacity makes them a good choice for low-drain uses, too, such as in remote controls.

The Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA are available in packs of 8, 12, 20, 48 or 100. Prices range from around 75p per battery down to around 30p per battery. I’ve listed the price for the 12-pack (around 58p per battery), since it gives a good balance between the overall price and the number of batteries.

Should you buy it? If you want high-performing batteries for all types of use, these budget AAA batteries are a brilliant choice. Overall tested capacity isn’t the highest, so for low-drain uses where you want the longest life, you may want to look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts These are some of the cheapest AAA batteries available, yet they returned the best performance with the highest overall capacity in my initial drain test, and second overall for total capacity. Given that these batteries can cope well with all types of use, there’s little reason to look elsewhere, particularly as you can buy them in multiple pack sizes to suit your needs. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every alkaline battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we allow the batteries to cool and then retest to give us a second reading. We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.5V.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Battery tested capacity Amazon Basics Alkaline AAA 858 mAh ›