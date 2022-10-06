Google Pixel Tablet: Everything we know so far

Google unveiled a new tablet as it latest showcase, and while detailed information is still thin on the ground, here’s what we know about it at this stage.

Alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch, Google also revealed its brand new Pixel Tablet on October 6, 2022. While the brand was quite reticent about all the details, we did get a taste of what we can expect from the large-screen device. Here are the key features we know about right now.

Price and Availability

We still don’t have any official pricing information about the Pixel Tablet at this stage, and there’s a reason for that. Despite first being teased at Google I/O 2022 back in May and now being a little more fleshed out at the October 6 launch event, the tablet still will not be released until sometime in 2023.

Design and Screen

As with other key product launches at the event, design took pride of place among the talking points for this tablet. We were told of its “premium materials and finishes” including a ceramic rear panel with “smooth rounded corners” which are a unifying aspect of the Pixel product range.

While the display was described as “gorgeous”, no specifications or even sizing was provided.

Specs and Features

The main hardware announcement regarding the Pixel Tablet was its adoption of the Tensor G2 chipset, which will also be present in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. This is the sequel to Google’s first attempt at a mobile processor, the Tensor chip, which first arrived on the Pixel 6 series last year.

Google claims that this chipset will provide the Pixel Tablet with “advanced image processing and machine learning” capabilities, while its “personalised intelligence and understanding will apparently aid “video calling, photo editing, and hands-free help with Google Assistant.”

A common criticism of Android tablets is the lack of software optimisation, and Google address this head-on at the announcement event. It was stated that Google will make sure that “apps will take advantage of large-screen features”, and stylus support will be offered too. Material You, the custom colour-themed interfaces, will also make its way over from Pixel phones to the Pixel Tablet.

Charging Dock

Google revealed at the event that it had conducted research into how tablets were used, and found that they were “homebodies”, which stay in users’ residences for around 80% of the time and are used for a small portion of the day; when not in use, they would be popped in a draw, misplaced, left on the floor as a tripping hazard, and would frequently be out of battery. With this background information, the manufacturer revealed its new charging dock for the Pixel Tablet.

This dock is said to “reimagine how a tablet can be helpful all of the time”, since it is capable of charging the device and functioning like a smart speaker while it’s in place on the magnetic stand. It was demonstrated how the tablet could offer “easy control of all smart home devices”, such as lights, and could display a Google Photos slideshow whilst on standby.