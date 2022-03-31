Kenwood kMix KMX75

Verdict

For those who have been let down by mixers in the past – models that struggle and strain, are a chore to clean, or don’t produce the results you were expecting – then Kenwood’s kMix KMX75 will be a breath of fresh air. It handled every task thrown its way without fuss, excelling at whipping, mixing and kneading without tossing flour around or outside the bowl. And since all of its removable parts are dishwasher-safe, clean-up was a cinch, too. My only quibble is the relatively high price, which means you’ll need to use it frequently to justify the cost.

Pros Efficient and powerful

Dishwasher safe

Slow speed for folding Cons More expensive than most

Availability UK RRP: £429

Key Features Type This is a stand mixer that sits on your kitchen counter

Capacity The kMix KMX750 comes with a large 5-litre bowl

Introduction

Style over substance is always a concern when it comes to small appliances, with an attractive exterior being little compensation for a machine that isn’t up to the job. Fortunately, this isn’t the case with the Kenwood kMix. Not only is it available in a range of appealing colours, it’s a hard worker too. Equipped with a sturdy 5-litre glass bowl, I was able to spot any unmixed ingredients easily – not that there were any. Also included is a trio of durable dishwasher-safe tools, a splashguard to keep ingredients in the bowl, and 1000W of power so that bread dough and thick batters are handled equally well.

Design and Features

Large-capacity glass bowl

Easy-clean tools

Illuminated speed dial

Perhaps what stands out most about the kMix KMX75 is how simple it is to use – much like its sibling, the KMX760. It comes with clear, easy-to-understand instructions, which makes its a great buy for baking beginners; but how it fits together and works is fairly intuitive.

A small light above the speed dial shows when it’s ready to start. Each tool fits in the hub with a push and twist, and the glass bowl offers excellent visibility of its contents (a slightly cheaper version with a stainless steel bowl is also available). Those who relish a well-made product will appreciate how beautifully engineered this mixer is, evident with the dial that turns smoothly to scroll up through the speeds.

A discreet chrome lever on the appliance’s side releases the mixer head, which glides back without the unwieldy clunk and thud of cheaper models.

An additional hub is hidden below a removable plate, so you can power optional attachments, too.

Considering the kMix KMX75 comes with a five-litre bowl, accommodating an impressive 2.72kg of cake batter, the mixer’s footprint isn’t as huge as you’d imagine. With a width of just 24cm, it will easily sit at the back of an average worktop when it isn’t in use, and the cable tidy helps to keep the wire in place.

However, the overall weight of 10.9kg – in no small part the result of the glass bowl – means you won’t want to move it around too often. Nevertheless, the KMX75 still comes in lighter than KitchenAid’s Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer. In addition, all removable parts of the kMix are dishwasher-safe – even the whisk, which on other machines tends to be a handwash-only job.

Performance

Sturdy, even at high speeds

No unmixed ingredients

Handy soft start

The kMix is equipped with a 1000W motor – more than sufficient for light jobs, but plenty for the heavier mixtures, too – so it’s no surprise that it sailed through all the tasks I threw its way.

I started by whisking three egg whites with the whisk tool. The bowl can accommodate up to 12 – ideal for batches of soufflé or multiple meringues – but even this smaller number didn’t get neglected at the bottom of the bowl.

The instructions include recommended load/usage charts for each tool, which are a good guide for beginners who might be concerned about overmixing. I followed the suggestion of three minutes, starting at the Min setting and raising the speed to Max. Even at the top speed, the mixer wasn’t too loud, and the noise it does make is bearable. At two minutes, the whites were still foamy; but at three minutes the whites were firm, staying in the bowl when it was inverted.

Next, I made a sponge cake batter, starting by creaming together sugar and butter using the K-beater. This took around two minutes to achieve a consistent pale creamy texture.

A quick scrape down was enough to see that there were no pockets of unmixed sugar at the bottom of the bowl. I added eggs and flour to the mixture and used the Fold function to incorporate the two before increasing the speed. What impressed most here was there was no flour puff around the bowl, and the splashguard remained almost spotless, showing that ingredients had been mixed in quickly rather than thrown around.

The resulting batter was fluffy, appearing to have incorporated plenty of air. However, the glass bowl proved heavy to lift and hold when scraping the contents out into tins. Once baked, the sponges had a good airy texture and there were no lumps of unmixed flour or sugar.

Finally, I made bread dough, adding all the ingredients to the bowl before using the Min speed setting to initially blend the ingredients together for one minute. Once the dough had come together in a ball, I raised the speed to “1” for three minutes. What was noticeable is that rather than wrap around the hook, as dough so often can in stand mixers, the hook moved the ball easily around the bowl, resulting in an efficient knead. I did notice some higher-pitched noises as kneading began, but as the dough became more pliable, such sounds decreased. Even after the longer run-time of kneading dough, the mixer head wasn’t too hot (although the hub was warm), and the dough plopped out of the bowl in a neat ball. The loaf rose and baked well.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You bake often and need a stand mixer that gets the job done right first time, with a speedy clean-up afterwards. You’re on a tight budget and are unlikely to use it on a regular basis – in this case, a budget stand mixer or a powerful hand mixer may be a better fit.

Final Thoughts Kenwood’s kMix KMX75 stand mixer delivers consistently excellent results and is easy to clean and care for – but all this comes at a price. For the same money, you could choose a multifunctional food processor to handle many of the same tasks with change left over – but of course, it won’t look as stunning on the worktop. This mixer’s real value will be evident if you bake frequently, or in big batches, since it’s for those tasks that a smaller mixer or a multifunctional appliance won’t measure up. I found the kMix a joy to use compared to other stand mixers I’ve tested; but if you’re only going to reach for it occasionally, a compact or more affordable appliance could be a better option. Check out our guide to the best stand mixers for more ideas. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every mixer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main mixer for the review period We mix meringues to check for fluffy consistency, make cake mixture and knead dough.

FAQs In what colours is the Kenwood kMix KM75 available? You can buy it in cream, black and pastel blue. What’s the difference between the KM750 and KM754 models? The KM750 has a stainless steel bowl; the KM754 comes with a glass bowl.