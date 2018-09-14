Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games 2018

Nintendo Switch is arguably the biggest console in the world right now, cementing its position as an essential device with an absurdly strong selection of games in 2017. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are just some of the exclusive gems to emerge on the hybrid console.

There’s been a number of surprises alongside these, too, including seemingly impossible ports of DOOM and Wolfenstein: The New Colossus, proving that the system is capable of more than many might expect. Mario Tennis Aces and Octopath Traveler also pave the way for another solid year of exclusives for Switch in 2018.

Speaking of 2018, Trusted Reviews has compiled all of the games coming to Nintendo Switch that you need to know about. Whether its big exclusives, third-party bangers or indie darlings, we’ve got you covered.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Developer: Nintendo

Release Date: December 7, 2018

Arguably the the most anticipated title to hit Nintendo Switch in 2018, Super Smash Bros Ultimate is the next entry in Nintendo’s beloved crossover fighter series.

Characters such as Solid Snake and Ice Climbers return alongside Ridley and Splatoon’s adorable Inklings. All characters from all entries are present and accounted for, resulting in the biggest roster yet.

During its E3 2018 presentation, Nintendo promised that over 10,000 changes are coming in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Previous iterations will be refined and expanded upon, with an unimaginable amount of creative tweaks to the tried-and-true formula.

Dark Souls: Remastered

Developer: FromSoftware

Release Date: October 19, 2018

Having already launched for PS4 and Xbox One, the remaster of FromSoftware’s masterpiece suffered a sudden delay for Nintendo Switch. Here’s hoping a release date emerges in the near future, as we can’t wait to conquer the lands of Lordran on the go.

The remaster includes enhanced textures, improved performance and upgraded online features, which make it much easier to find friends and take down bosses together. From what we’ve played, the Switch version is shaping up to be equally impressive.

Animal Crossing Switch

Developer: Nintendo

Release Date: TBA 2019

Announced during a recent Nintendo Direct Presentation, little is known about Animal Crossing 2019 beyond that its the next major entry in the beloved series. With Isabelle now waltzing off to play in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, the time is now for Nintendo to make some brave and exciting changes to the franchise. While things are currently cloudy, we cannot wait to see what the adorable Animal Crossing has in store.

The World Ends With You: Final Remix

Developer: Jupiter

Release Date: Autumn 2018

Originally released on the Nintendo DS in 2007, this critically acclaimed JRPG feels like a perfect fit for Nintendo Switch, with its frantic combat and absurdly gorgeous style penned by the one and only Tetsuya Nomura.

You play as a young boy called Neku, who encounters a mysteriously stylish girl known as Shiki. Soon, they find themselves caught up in a deadly game wherein they must complete a series of dangerous tasks or face an untimely death.

Combining innovative rhythm-based combat alongside a visually stunning world and soundtrack, Final Remix could introduce this modern classic to an entire new audience on Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!

Developer: Game Freak

Release Date: November 16, 2018.

Pokémon is finally coming to Nintendo Switch! Well, that’s unless you ignore the enjoyable Pokkén Tournament. That aside, this is the first pocket monster RPG developed exclusively for Nintendo Switch, and it aims to heavily capitalise on the popularity of Pokémon GO.

Simplifying the RPG format fans have come to adore over the past three decades, Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! has you pick one of the aforementioned creatures before embarking on a colourful journey across the Kanto region.

Boasting a simplified battle system and the original 150 Pokémon, Let’s Go is undoubtedly an entry newcomers to the series (outside of GO) will feel comfortable diving into. Hardcore fans needn’t worry either, as a fully fledged RPG is in the works for a 2019 release.

Bayonetta 3

Developer: PlatinumGames

Release Date: TBA 2019

With the original duo of titles now available on Nintendo Switch in all of their glory, Nintendo has stepped in once again to help fund and publish a sequel in the spectacular character action series.

Revealed with an expectantly fabulous trailer, little is known about Bayonetta 3 thus far. However, it will once again star the cheeky, sexy and butt-kicking Umbra Witch, as she beats down countless denizens of angels and demons.

Hideki Kamiya, renown for Devil May Cry, Okami and Viewtiful Joe, will be donning his directing shoes for this entry, so you can expect something equally, if not more, extravagant to previous entries.

FIFA 19

Developer: Electronic Arts

Release Date: September 28, 2018

Despite concerns about graphics and performance, FIFA 18 worked incredibly well on Nintendo Switch. It was built using a bespoke engine that, while not matching the PS4 and Xbox One, concluded in a feature-complete experience with all the bells and whistles footie fans expect from the popular series.

One of the most exciting features to debut in FIFA 19 is the UEFA Champions League license, pinching a feather that once sat in the cap of PES 2019. With this significant change, Electronic Art’s sporting sim has the potential to be the best one yet. Whether the Nintendo Switch release will impress once again remains to be seen.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Developer: Arc System Works

Release Date: September 28, 2018

Since its initial launch last year for PS4, Xbox One and PC, Dragon Ball FighterZ has grown into one of the most popular beat-em-ups out there. Beloved by casual fans and hardcore players that are in to tournament play, it’s carved a space in the zeitgeist with which rival fighters simply can’t compete.

Now, it’s coming to Nintendo Switch in all of its over-the-top anime glory. Aside from all of the impressive combos and competitive skirmishes, it’s also a masterclass in fan service with countless characters, locations and original stories to uncover.

Metroid Prime 4

Developer: Nintendo

Release Date: TBA 2019

After its very brief reveal trailer, Nintendo has kept very quiet about Metroid Prime 4 with the exception of a few subtle remarks. At the time of writing, we still know nothing about the game’s setting, story or even developer, for that matter.

We’re hoping the secrecy is warranted and Nintendo is hard at work on something truly special for Nintendo Switch. Samus Aran’s last Prime adventure was over ten years ago, so there’s plenty of new ground to cover for the intergalactic bounty hunter.

Yoshi

Developer: Good Feel

Release Date: TBA 2019

Who doesn’t love Yoshi? The adorable little dinosaur has become an iconic staple of Mario outings, and has spawned a handful of his own adventures in the process. Yoshi’s Island and Woolly World could make even the darkest of hearts well up with happiness, and his new adventure could be doing the same.

Sporting a visual style where all of the environments are made out of adorably rendered cardboard, this platformer looks set to take advantage of the Switch’s unique features while being super-adorable in the process.

Super Mario Party

Developer: Nintendo

Release Date: October 5, 2018

The destroyer of friendships has been producing devious mini-games since the days of Nintendo 64, and now Mario Party is bursting onto Switch in spectacular fashion, with a return to the original’s iconic board game experience.

Those with multiple Nintendo Switch consoles in their possession can even play mini-games that take advantage of each screen, although these won’t be mandatory for you and a few friends to enjoy what Super Mario Party has to offer. Just… try not to start too many fights over the 80 new mini-games on offer.