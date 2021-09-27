First Impressions

Metroid Dread feels very similar to its Super Metroid origins, with a labyrinth map to explore and plenty of weapons and upgrades to experiment with. But thanks to a new stealth approach, outstanding visuals and incredibly tight combat, Dread has every chance of becoming a Switch classic and one of the best entries in the series yet.

Introduction

It’s been a whopping 19 years since we last got an original 2D Metroid game, with the side-scrolling series being shunted aside in favour of the more cinematic 3D Metroid Prime outings.

But with 2D Metroidvania games recently seeing a boom in popularity, thanks to the likes of Hollow Knight and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Nintendo is finally willing to allow Samus to return to her roots with the upcoming sequel, Metroid Dread.

Nintendo invited me to its UK HQ to play through the first two hours of Metroid Dread. I’m very impressed with what I’ve seen so far, and while I’ll need more time with it to reach a final verdict, I’m already feeling confident that this could be one of the best first-party Switch games since Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. Here are my first impressions.

Story

Picks up where Metroid Fusion left off

Story provides lore, but isn’t compulsory to follow

Voice acting improves the immersion

Metroid Dread is a direct sequel to the Metroid Fusion game that first launched on the Game Boy Advance back in 2002. Despite seemingly wiping out the X parasites in Fusion, Samus Aran is summoned to planet ZDR after a mysterious video transmission claims the parasite still lingers.

Upon arriving at the planet, Samus is confronted by an unidentified opponent, who strips Samus of her suit upgrades and leaves her trapped underground on the alien planet. The story is set up with various cutscenes and pages of exposition-heavy text, but once you finally jump into Samus’ boots, you’re left largely alone besides intermittent interactions with the AI Adam.

Like with the previous mainline entries of Metroid, the story is not the key focus here, simply offering nuggets of lore that help to flesh out the Metroid universe and sate long-time fans. Newcomers to the series may feel slightly overwhelmed at first, but you really don’t need to know the backstory in order to get to grips with the narrative here.

And despite having voice-acted dialogue and some visually stunning cutscenes, Metroid Dread still successfully captures that feeling of isolation and wonder as you explore the depths of ZDR.

Gameplay

Uses the same core Metroidvania blueprint as Super Metroid

The focus on stealth adds newfound tension

Combat is superb, especially with the counter attack

While the likes of Breath of the Wild ripped up the rulebook for The Legend of Zelda series, Metroid Dread has done the opposite by staying faithful to the Metroidvania blueprint that its predecessors established – but that’s certainly no criticism given the pedigree of Super Metroid.

This involves a non-linear labyrinth to explore, with unlockable power-ups gradually opening up new areas as the game progresses. Iconic abilities such as the Morph Ball return, while new upgrades such as the Phantom Cloak complements the new focus on stealth. I only unlocked a handful of abilities during my two-hour playthrough, but every one was a joy to use and helped to create a satisfying sense of progression.

Metroid Dread introduces a new enemy type called the EMMI robots (Extraplanetary Multiform Mobile Identifier), which are arguably the greatest differentiator between Dread and previous entries.

Since the EMMI can’t be defeated by normal weaponry and can kill you in one hit, Samus is forced to uncharacteristically flee.

The EMMI will constantly pursue Samus once detected, but they fortunately can’t leave their designated zone, so aren’t not quite as horrifying as Resident Evil 2’s Mr X. Still, exploring the patrolled zones filled me with dread, creating an element of unpredictability which is a smart addition for a genre that requires so much backtracking.

Developer, MercurySteam, has made sure to introduce a number of skills and upgrades to aid you with this stealth approach, such as the Phantom Cloak which allows you to turn invisible and avoid detection. However, your energy gauge will drain for as long as you’re using the cloak, forcing you to use the power-up wisely rather than spamming it whenever you enter an EMMI lair.

You’ll also be able to defeat each EMMI once acquiring temporary Omega Blaster upgrades to your arm cannon, turning the table in the cat-and-mouse chase. I defeated two EMMI during my playthrough, and each time was incredibly satisfying, finally also allowing me to explore the area in peace.

Combat is excellent in Metroid Dread, not only allowing you to use various weapons to down foes from afar, but also adopting the melee counter mechanic introduced by the Samus Returns remake. Certain enemies will flash white when preparing to attack you, indicating that you can quickly counter them to deal some serious damage.

Counters require precise timing, but get it right and you’ll be able to down enemies quicker while also gaining additional loot, which can be invaluable if you’re shy on health or missiles. It’s a very smart risk/reward system, with the time window being just about short enough to make it highly satisfying, but not too easy to successfully pull off.

You can even counter an EMMI attack to avoid the one-hit KO, but the time window is so short that I never actually managed to pull it off – I’m glad that this is so difficult though, as an easy counter would diminish the scare factor of these relentless pursuers.

I encountered one boss fight during the gameplay session, consisting of three stages that all required different strategies. First I needed to blast its head with missiles while watching for telltale animations to avoid its aggressive attacks, while later I had to dive underneath its body and trigger a counter move.

The boss encounter lasted for a surprisingly long time, leaving me breathless and elated once it was finally defeated. While Super Metroid boss fights are excellent, this face-off felt both tighter and fairer than any encounter in the SNES classic, while still seeing a high difficulty that requires your full arsenal of attack.

Of course, that’s just one boss fight out of many, so I’m yet to see whether Metroid Dread can keep this momentum going right until the end. But seeing how tight the combat and platforming is so far, I’m very optimistic that Dread can maintain this stellar form.

Graphics and presentation

Looks stunning on the Switch OLED

3D cutscenes are cinematic

I played Metroid Dread on a Switch OLED, and I can now see why Nintendo is so eager to launch this game on the same date as the updated hardware.

The OLED technology really helps to make on-screen colours look brighter and bolder, with Samus’ suit seemingly popping out of the display. The lighting effects were particularly impressive, with overhanging lights providing clear illumination in the dark and the fiery blast of your arm cannon producing a dazzling effect.

I’ve seen a few different trailers for Metroid Dread online (one from E3 and another from September’s Nintendo Direct), but I was never really blown away by the visuals. But seeing Metroid Dread running in person is a different story – it’s definitely one of the best-looking first-party games on Switch yet.

While I’ve yet to see Metroid Dread on a standard Switch, I’m still confident it will look great on the original hardware, with MercurySteam doing a stellar job of creating detailed backdrops, while also embracing a stunning 3D view for action-packed cutscenes to make Dread feel more cinematic.

The HUD looks great too, taking up minimal space but still providing a look at the essentials such as health, ammo capacity, energy and the mini map. You can even increase the size of the mini map with a tap of the d-pad, so you won’t have to switch to the full-size map view quite as often.

The map itself is wonderfully detailed, indicating which areas you’ve already explored, while also telling you which weapon is required to open each door – some may argue this is a little too helpful to the point of downplaying the difficulty, but it’s easy to ignore.

On that subject, Metroid Dread does a great job of guiding the player through the map with environmental clues. Doors that lead to areas too hot for Samus to enter with her default gear will visibly radiate heat, removing the risk of entering areas too early and needlessly losing precious health points.

With that said, there were still a couple of times where I got stumped in Dread, only for a member of the Nintendo PR team to point out I had to shoot at a random block in order to progress. I’m not quite sure whether I missed an obvious clue or that there simply weren’t enough clues to easily spot, but it’s something I’m going to look out for when I get my hands on the final review copy.

Initial Verdict I’ve only spent two hours with Metroid Dread so far, but I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since. It feels very similar to the fantastic Super Metroid with an excellent range of upgrades and a labyrinth-style map that’s a joy to explore. But this isn’t just a reskinned version of the SNES classic, with MercurySteam improving upon the formula with new stealth segments, outstanding visuals and tight combat with a highly rewarding counter system. It’s too early to make a final judgement, but I’m optimistic this could be one of the best first-party Switch games, period. Trusted Score

FAQs Does Metroid Dread have a release date? Yes, Metroid Dread launches on 8 October 2021. Is Metroid Dread 2D or 3D? Metroid Dread has 2D gameplay, but many of its cinematic cutscenes are presented in 3D. Is Metroid Dread a horror game? No, Metroid Dread is not a horror game, but does feature a tense atmosphere for some of the stealth segments.