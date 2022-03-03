First Impressions

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a simple 3D platformer that focuses on searching for collectables above all else. There’s a variety of imaginative abilities at Kirby’s disposal to keep combat and puzzle-solving entertaining, but this game is clearly aimed at children, lacking enough challenge to satisfy most mature gamers.

Most Nintendo characters have already completed the transition from 2D to 3D, with the likes of Mario, Link and Donkey Kong learning 360-degree movement as far back as the N64 era.

But poor old Kirby, Nintendo’s iconic pink puffball, has been stuck in 2D for a whopping 30 years. Fortunately, that record is about to come to an end, as his next platforming adventure takes place in a 3D world.

But while comparisons have been made to Super Mario Odyssey, due to the vibrant 3D worlds and a similar ability-stealing power to Cappy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is actually more akin to the Yoshi series.

Despite the move to 3D, the various worlds that Kirby can visit still use a linear structure. And there’s little focus on intricate platforming or challenging combat here, with Forgotten Land instead putting a larger emphasis on seeking out hidden collectables.

I’ve spent a couple of hours with Kirby and the Forgotten Land to see whether Kirby’s transition to 3D has been a successful one. Here are my thoughts.

Story

Simplistic story

Cutscenes are a joy to watch

Children are clearly target audience

Anyone who’s played a past Kirby game should know this series isn’t exactly known for fleshed-out stories, and the same applies to Forgotten Land. There’s very little dialogue here, with Kirby’s hilariously goofy facial expressions and adorable chirps proving worthy substitutes.

The story opens up with Kirby and his Waddle Dee companions being sucked up into a vortex, and then being spat out into an unfamiliar world. It’s here where the Waddle Dee are kidnapped, forcing Kirby to search the island to free his odd-looking friends.

While Nintendo hasn’t been afraid to introduce sinister villains in other games, with Bowser and Ganondorf the most obvious examples, studio HAL Laboratory has opted for less threatening antagonists for Forgotten Land, with a group of adorable foxes and blackbirds taking on the role of kidnappers instead.

This makes the stakes feel extremely low, although that’s no criticism. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is clearly aimed at young children, so the wafer-thin plot and cutesy vibe fit the brief aptly.

Gameplay

Linear level design like Super Mario 3D Land

Focus on collecting hidden collectables

Mouthful Mode features Odyssey-esque puzzles

Kirby and the Forgotten Land features a very familiar 3D platformer structure, with multiple worlds that focus on a specific theme. I was only able to visit the first Natural Plains world for my preview, which sees Kirby explore a post-apocalyptic city that’s been reclaimed by nature, with flowers covering the tops of skyscrapers and trees sprouting out of roads.

Those hoping that levels will feature an open-world format like Super Mario Odyssey may come away disappointed, as Kirby and the Forgotten Land adopts a more linear design – think Crash Bandicoot and Super Mario 3D Land.

But unlike those two games, Forgotten Land has no interest in tight, intricate platforming, with Kirby able to inflate himself and float upwards in case he does accidentally mis-time a jump.

And while there is plenty of combat here, there’s very little challenge. Spanking foes is still a blast though, as Kirby is able to gobble up enemies and steal their abilities. So far, I’ve been able to turn into a swordsman, shoot flames from my mouth and even hurl ‘Tom and Jerry’-style bombs. There’s a great variety here, and you’re even able to upgrade these power-ups as you progress through the game.

But Kirby’s huge arsenal of attack means most enemies that you encounter will pose little threat. You’ll occasionally meet enemies that are too large for you to swallow, including those with boss-like health bars, which are a little more difficult to defeat. But there’s still not much of a challenge here, making the stages I’ve played so far feel like a cakewalk.

Instead, Forgotten Land puts a big emphasis on seeking out collectibles in a similar vein to the Yoshi series. Kidnapped Waddle Dee will be hidden throughout the stages, so you’ve got to keep an eye out for secret passageways and mini puzzles. For example, in order for Kirby to reach an out-of-reach Waddle Dee in one stage, he must ignite a fuse and then race over to a cannon to be blasted up to a platform.

Such puzzles don’t exactly require much brain power to solve, but they encourage the player to experiment with their environment via Kirby’s various copy abilities. The new Mouthful Mode transformations also allow Kirby to temporarily take the form of inanimate objects, including a car, vending machine and staircase. It’s amusingly silly, but also allows Forgotten Land to add a couple more inventive puzzles, akin to the Cappy transformations in Super Mario Odyssey.

With each level packed with so many secrets, there’s a big chance you’ll miss a Waddle Dee or two during your first playthrough. This incentivises the player to revisit levels to make sure they’ve discovered every single collectible that each stage has to offer.

The boss level at the end of each world will also require a set number of rescuced Waddle Dee in order for you to progress, so rushing through each level with the sole focus of getting to the finish line as quickly as possible is not an effective tactic.

Still, scouring each stage for collectibles is hardly a challenge, rewarding curiosity and exploration rather than your skill with a controller. Forgotten Land does try to cater to fans who want a challenge via the Treasure Road stages. These are essentially mini games (such as hurling bombs at buttons with pinpoint accuracy), which Kirby must complete in a set time in order to be rewarded with the entire bounty. I’ve personally found beating these time challenges to be very difficult, offering a far more rewarding experience than what the main stages offer.

But does Kirby and the Forgotten Land offer enough challenges to satisfy mature gamers who aren’t too fussed about searching for hidden collectibles? I’d argue not at this point, although I’m hoping the difficulty ramps up a little beyond the first world.

Co-op multiplayer

Co-op mode allows up to 2 players

Second player limited to Waddle Dee skillset

Great way for parents to play with children

Once you finish the prologue, Kirby will be given the option to pair up with a friend for co-op multiplayer. A second player will take on the role of a Waddle Dee, which means you won’t be able to steal enemy abilities (which is a massive shame) but instead be able to strike enemies with a spear.

With Waddle Dee unable to complete the vast majority of puzzles due to his limited skillset, it feels more like a supporting role than an equal co-op partner.

The camera is also locked on Kirby, so if the lead character progresses too quickly, Waddle Dee will either find it difficult to see his surroundings, or be forced to teleport into the camera’s frame. That can become a little frustrating, one again emphasising that he’s simply there for support.

I think this co-op mode is a great option for parents to play alongside their children, especially if they’re stuck against a particularly challenging boss battle. But I doubt it’s a mode that more mature gamers will want to engage with when they have a friend over.

Graphics

Colourful, cartoony worlds look fantastic

Typical top-class Nintendo polish

I was very impressed with the visuals of Kirby and the Forgotten Land when playing on the Nintendo Switch. There are so many bright colours here, that it feels like you’re peeking inside a nursery.

HAL Laboratory has opted for a colourful cartoon art style that will no doubt appeal to children. Each level is packed with detail, with gorgeous backdrops that are often mesmerising to ogle. There’s a great variety of enemy designs here too, from floppy-ear blue rabbits to spherical baddies wearing golden armour.

Forgotten Kingdom also flaunts the same high-level polish of any other Nintendo game. I never noticed any performance issues or bugs, despite playing a pre-release version.

Initial verdict Kirby and the Forgotten Land packs oodles of charm, with the cutesy characters, goofy cutscenes and colourful level designs combining for an adventure that’s so sweet it will give you a sugar rush. There arguably isn’t much of a challenge here for mature players and lacks the ambition of other modern 3D platformers such as Super Mario Odyssey and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but this still seems like a great choice for young children, especially with the co-op mode allowing parents to join in. Stay tuned for our full review and final verdict.

FAQs Is Kirby and the Forgotten Land open world? No, Kirby and the Forgotten Land features linear levels with a similar structure to Crash Bandicoot and Super Mario 3D Land. It does not feature open-world levels like Super Mario Odyssey. How many players can play Kirby and the Forgotten Land? It is a single-player game, although you can pair up with one additional player for the optional co-op mode. How much Will Kirby and the Forgotten Land be? Kirby and the Forgotten Land will have an RRP of £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99.