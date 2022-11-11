Best Games of 2022: The top rated games of the year

With new games coming out every month on so many different platforms, it can be really hard to decide which games are really worth your time. That’s where we come in, with this ever-changing list of the best games of 2022.

Picking out a new game can be really overwhelming, especially if you happen to own more than one console or a PC. That’s why we’ve decided to round up the best games released in 2022, all of which have been thoroughly reviewed so you know that you’re getting real-world advice.

And since we’ve made sure to include as many genres here as possible, from racing games to hack-and-slash titles, there really should be something for everybody. We’ve also included games that are playable on a range of platforms, including the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and the Nintendo Switch.

And if nothing is catching your eye right now, make sure you bookmark this page and return at a later date, as we endeavour to update this list every time a new game is released. One of the most anticipated titles coming soon is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which we expect to review in the coming weeks.

If you are lucky enough to own more than one console and want to look at games that are more specific, don’t hesitate to check out our other best lists; we’ve covered best PS4 games, best PS5 games, best Xbox Series X/Series S games, best PC games and the best Switch games, so you know which games on the market are worth your time.

How we test Learn more about how we review games We play every game we review to the end, outside of certain exceptions where getting 100% completion, like Skyrim, is nearly impossible. When we don’t fully finish a game before reviewing it we will always alert the reader.

God of War Ragnarök Best action-adventure game of 2022 Trusted Score Pros Epic story with a deeper dive into Norse mythology

Combat is just as brutally fun as before

Atreus as a playable character is a welcome addition

Looks phenomenal on the PS5 Cons Frustrating difficulty spikes

Lots of backtracking in game’s latter half God of War Ragnarök is potentially our favourite game of the year, coming in as the only game on this list to be awarded 5-stars. We thought this was a spectacular sequel, giving players the same ultra-satisfying combat as its predecessor, God of War, while delving deeper into Norse mythology. Players can now visit all nine of the Norse realms and even play as Atreus, which gives more profound insight into the complicated relationship between Kratos and his son. The iconic villains of Thor and Odin also feel a lot more fleshed out than the hot-headed Baldur from the previous games, offering more nuance and distinctive personalities that help to advance the story. The PS5 console also elevates this game even further; you can play in 4K and we loved how much detail was present in every frame, with individual hairs in Kratos’ beard being visible. Of course, this game can also be found on the PS4, meaning that you don’t need to own Sony’s latest console to get in on the action. If you enjoyed the first God of War game, then you’re definitely going to love this. While the combat feels mostly the same, the intense storyline and chance to play as a whole new character breathes life into this title, making it one of our top choices for best games of 2022. Reviewer: Ryan Jones

Elden Ring Best RPG of 2022 Trusted Score Pros Giant open world to explore, full of things to discover

Rewarding and punishing combat

More content than most players will ever need

Open-class development tree that’s ripe for tweaking Cons Some fights are very difficult If you’re looking for a brutally difficult challenge that you can sink hours into, Elden Ring is one of the best games of 2022. FromSoftware – the creators of the iconic Dark Souls series – decided to ditch the linear levels that it’s known for in favour of a massive open-world map that players can take on in their own time, making it feel more like Breath of the Wild or Skyrim. While this is not a game that is particularly driven by its story, players are encouraged to meet new characters and learn small tidbits about the overall lore, giving even more incentive to explore as much of the open-world map as possible. There are hundreds of battles to take on, side quests to complete and monsters to slay, with the new jump button making the combat feel even more varied. Our review notes how there are now multiple playstyles; whether you want to sneak through the bushes and stealthy take out an enemy or blast foes from afar with magical spells, there are myriad ways to take on this game, making it feel a lot more flexible and versatile than the previous Dark Souls titles. Not only is this one of the best games of 2022, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s slated as one of the best games of this generation. So long as you’re prepared to take on the brutal difficultly and unforgiving gameplay, this is a must-play for any RPG fans out there. Reviewer: Alastair Stevenson

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Best zombie game of 2022 Trusted Score Pros Parkour platforming is incredibly fun

The open-world city is a great playground

Your decisions shape the story

Great cast of characters Cons Combat is hit and miss

Immunity timer will be divisive

Not scary enough for horror fans While Dying Light 2 Stay Human may look like another bog-standard zombie slasher at first glance, it combines thrilling gameplay with a top-notch parkour system, developing it into something really unique and definitely worth your time. Fleeing zombies has never been more fun; whether you’re scuttling up skyscrapers, somersaulting through the streets or soaring through the air with a glider, the limits of this game are almost endless, giving players a multitude of ways to take on enemies and levels. The storyline will also be affected by your in-game decisions, which we really loved. The introduction of each main character is staggered, allowing you to develop bonds which each person before moving on to the next which makes your decisions feel a lot more weighty. Our reviewer noted that they really cared about the fate of each character and that this encourages gamers to take their time on the story beats. If you’re looking for a fully-fledged horror title, you may be better off checking out 2021’s Resident Evil Village, as Dying Light 2 is more interested in creating a creepy atmosphere than providing jump scares. But if zombie parkour seems interesting to you, this is one of the best titles out there, and has massive replayability thanks to its branching storylines. Reviewer: Ryan Jones

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Best family-friendly game of 2022 Trusted Score Pros Most innovative Pokémon game to date

So many side quests to get through

Great new game mechanics mixed

Pokémon and people look quirky Cons The gameplay at the end gets repetitive

Poor graphics quality

The world looks remarkably boring Pokémon is one of the most iconic game franchises in the world, offering up a consistent experience and some of the most well-loved characters in gaming. Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch is a much-needed refresher to the franchise, introducing brand-new gaming mechanics and revealing even more lore on the Pokémon universe. Not only is Arceus a fantastic throwback for any existing Pokémon fans out there, thanks to the detailed lore that is revealed about the very first Pokémon trainers and how the Pokédex was developed, but the simple gameplay mechanics and interesting storyline also make it perfect for anyone that just stepping into the franchise. Our reviewer loved the satisfying gameplay that Arceus sets up. Players are encouraged to explore new terrains, capture monsters and then complete the main task. While it doesn’t have the same massive open world as Elden Ring, there is still plenty to explore in this world, with great incentives to meet new characters, complete the side quests and of course, catch every single Pokémon you see. Arceus is one of the best games of 2022 on the Nintendo Switch, putting a whole new take on an old story while offering up brand-new mechanics that will help keep things fresh for veteran players. And if old-school Pokémon titles are more up your alley, make sure you keep an eye on the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which will be launching this year. Reviewer: Gemma Ryles

The Last of Us Part 1 Best remake of 2022 Trusted Score Pros The Last of Us has never looked better

Improved lighting and attention to detail

Still an incredible story that’s worth revisiting

Tons of accessibility features Cons £70/$70 price tag is questionable

Very few of Part II’s gameplay upgrades have been utilised here The Last of Us Part 1 is one of the most cinematic and well-known titles in the PlayStation library, so it only makes sense that Naughty Dog decided to repackage the title with support for PS5. We adored how this game looked on the latest Sony console, with a massive visual leap in world design, giving a new level of detail to the post-apocalyptic world that players have to battle through. Not only does the graphical boost make Part 1 feel a lot more believable and impactful since the cutscenes and character models pack in so much more personality and nuance, but the world itself is also much more elaborate, with our reviewer claiming that they were frequently distracted by the amount of care that’s clearly been out into the game’s level design. Unfortunately, Naughty Dog left the gameplay largely unchanged, so any veteran The Last of Us players shouldn’t go into this game expecting a brand-new experience. However, the haptic feedback on the DualSense controls adds a new level of immersion to the title, and a handful of new unlockables have also been added. Part 1 has one of the most compelling and engaging storylines of any game, having the same level of quality as some blockbuster movies. If you’re looking to relive the experience with vastly improved graphics or want to try the title out for the first time, The Last of Us Part 1 is a game that you really shouldn’t miss out on. Reviewer: Thomas Deehan

Gran Turismo 7 Best racing game of 2022 Trusted Score Pros Accessible and engaging campaign

Wide range of features and customisation

Excellent handling with PS5 DualSense controller

Great visuals and sound Cons Rolling starts feel outdated

A.I drivers not the most competitive

Some won’t like ‘pay-to-win’ aspect of in-game credits Gran Turismo 7 is one of the most accessible entries into the racing simulator genre, and the DualSense controller adds a new level of immersion via its haptic feedback. Each car has a specific weight and its own handling techniques, which means that you will have a slightly different experience with every new car you try out. There is also a massive breadth of features that helps to create a realistic experience for players, and that is only aided by the fantastic visuals that can be achieved on the PS5. We loved how good everything looked on the PS5. Driving around the lush maps is incredibly immersive, and there is an incredibly high level of detail in the interior and exterior of each car, proving how much love went into every aspect of this game’s design. Moreover, players can now race online with friends using the new Meeting Place feature and if you want to race with new people, Sportsmanship ratings ensure that you will be paired with players that have a similar skillset to yourself. If you’re after a hyper-realistic racer and want to make the most out of the PS5 console, Gran Turismo 7 is one of the best games of 2022. Reviewer: Kob Monney

Two Point Campus (2022) Best management simulator Trusted Score Pros Great variety of courses and personalities

Hours of gameplay

Great and distinctive art style

Simple controls make designing easy Cons Occasional technical glitches Now, if you’ve been looking through this list and wondering if we can recommend anything that runs at a slower pace, Two Point Campus may be just the thing for you. This game puts you in charge of building up and developing several universities, with each university being its own level that can be unlocked when you achieve at least one star on your campus. So much of this game is dedicated to customisation, and it gives you a lot of options. Our reviewer loved how many choices you have in this game, especially as you progress and unlock more features. Building up the Student Lounge will make Students happier, and hiring more Staff will ensure that everyone’s grades stay on par. Creating these spaces and designing them to your personal preference is extremely satisfying, and will likely be well received by any fans of The Sims. Students also come in all shapes and sizes, majoring in courses like VR, Knighthoods and Cookery, meaning that every room and every person on campus has a distinctive aesthetic that helps to make the game feel very full. While there is no set story to this game, it has a massive replayability factor thanks to the massive amount of customisation available, and the sheer number of universities you are able to create. If you’re looking for something that moves at a slower pace while also offering you multiple hours of gameplay, Two Point Campus is our perfect pick. Reviewer: Gemma Ryles

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Best co-op game Trusted Score Pros Enough content to last for weeks on end

Massive levels to explore

Revamped combat keeps you more engaged

Co-op is an absolute blast Cons Space battles are a bit mundane

Camera sometimes gets in the way Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a true love letter to both Lego and Star Wars fans, combining the classic Lego gameplay style that we all know and love with the iconic cast of characters from a galaxy far, far away. Not only are there hidden easter eggs at almost every turn, but this game gives players the chance to traverse through classic Star Wars planets. And even if you’ve never watched a Star Wars movie, the easy-to-follow storyline and rib-tickling jokes still make this game a joy to play, with a multitude of puzzles to solve and hidden collectables to discover. And since this is our pick for the best co-op game, we recommend that you take on this game with a friend or family member. Our reviewer noted that the revamped gameplay is still simple enough for young kids to engage with, but will also still be fun enough for older siblings or parents. Of course, this game can still be taken on by a single player, and thanks to the amusing dialogue and light-hearted characters, it feels like a true joy to play. But as far as family-friendly titles go, The Skywalker Saga is one of the best games of 2022 and can be played on almost every platform, including the Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Reviewer: Thomas Deehan

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Best hack-and-slash game Trusted Score Pros Entertaining battles

Multiple storylines to explore

Engaging characters

Quirky and interesting art style Cons Too many cutscenes

Fights can become repetitive

Camera can be annoying Another fantastic entry that’s ideal for any Nintendo Switch owners, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is an incredible hack-and-slash game that can be enjoyed by fans of the series and newcomers alike. The campaign took our reviewer 20 hours to complete, and that barely scratches the surface, as there are still many more optional levels and side quests that players can sink their teeth into. Three Hopes is not a direct sequel to the last Fire Emblem game but is set in an alternative timeline, furthering our reviewer’s belief that anyone can jump into this title, regardless of their experience with the franchise. The gameplay is simple to pick up and incredibly addictive, with multiple players and weapons to choose from, with our personal favourite being the main character’s sword, which can easily slash through hordes of enemies. And despite the graphical limitations of the Nintendo Switch, we really loved the character design, noting that the fighting animations always looked very grand and cinematic. Each character has a distinctive style and their personalities are usually represented through their fashion, which makes meeting new characters and forming new bonds a completely unique experience every time. There is also plenty to do that doesn’t involve combat; develop deep friendships with those in your camp, train up your character and your team and take on small tasks like cooking or cleaning. We thought this helped to break up the gameplay and keep things feeling fresh, and it is a constant incentive to keep players coming back for more. Reviewer: Gemma Ryles

Horizon Forbidden West Best open-world game Trusted Score Pros Huge number of machines to fight

New upgrade system has rewarding gameplay loop

Map is packed with a variety of biomes

Story takes a fascinating new direction Cons Platforming often feels clunky

Multiple irksome technical issues Horizon Forbidden West comes in as the long-awaited sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, featuring a bigger and better upgrade system than the previous game. Each weapon – whether it’s a bow, ropecaster or the brand-new spike thrower – can be upgraded and improved by using the various components looted from defeated machines, resulting in a Monster Hunter type gameplay loop. The areas you get to explore are also incredibly vast with a fantastic variety of biomes, including swamps, jungles, deserts, grasslands, beaches and more. Guerrilla Games clearly put a lot of effort into putting the correct monsters in the correct habitats, adding extra layers of immersion whenever you step into a new area. We also played this on the PS5, and to say that it elevated the game would be an understatement. Each machine is packed with detail, and we found that the loading times were incredibly fast, as we would only have to wait a few seconds to respawn after death. If you enjoyed the first game in this series, then you have to check out the sequel. Forbidden West does a fantastic job of hammering down on its predecessor’s greatest strengths and makes combat feel a lot more rewarding. And with over 30 hours of the campaign to get through, this game is perfect for anyone that’s looking for their next big playthrough and undoubtedly one of the best games of 2022. Reviewer: Ryan Jones

