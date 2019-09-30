Best PS5 Games: All the titles we want on Sony’s next-gen console

The next generation of console hardware is drawing closer and closer, with new information on the PS5‘s specs, games and the elusive release window emerging with each passing day.

We could sit here and wax lyrical about Xbox 2 and its endless potential for hours, but this article will focus entirely on Sony’s PS5 and the games we know, expect and would love to see on the upcoming machine.

Keep in mind that the majority of these games haven’t been explicitly confirmed for the next generation console, but with the knowledge of backwards compatibility, release schedules and other information currently available, we’ve gone ahead and drawn a few ambitious conclusions.

So, without further delay, Trusted Reviews has compiled some of the best PS5 games, whether they be upcoming, rumoured or simply a pipedream in our gaming fantasies.

The Last of Us 2

Developer: Naughty Dog

Release Date: February 21, 2019

Naughty Dog’s long-awaited sequel is poised to be a masterful swansong for PS4, although we wouldn’t be surprised if an enhanced release will make its way to the next generation machine at launch. The post-apocalyptic world adorned with extra visual features such as ray-tracing and enhanced resolutions alongside faster loading times sounds like a match made in heaven, especially given how new consoles are a great way to showcase graphical prowess to your friends.

The Last of Us 2 will take place several years after the original game, featuring Ellie as the main protagonist this time around. Poised to be a tale of bitter, bloody revenge, it will once again be a sprawling narrative adventure that will tug violently at your heartstrings. From what we’ve seen, it’s got the ingredients to bet yet another masterpiece in Naughty Dog’s repertoire, and one of 2019’s finest games.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2

Developer: Guerilla Games

Release Date: TBA

Acting as the studio’s first foray outside of the hit-and-miss Killzone series for several years, Horizon Zero Dawn was an absolute blockbuster, and has gone on to sell millions of copies as a flagship PS4 exclusive. Aloy has established herself as an iconic Sony mascot in her own right, and we’re keen to see her return in a potential sequel.

The first entry left many questions lingering after its unexpected ending, not all of which were answered in the Frozen Wilds expansion. We’ve many things waiting to be answered, and there’s plenty of gameplay improvements we’d love a sequel to implement, too. Improved dialogue options, a greater camera system and a less than nightmarish inventory would be more than welcome. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for now.

Assassin’s Creed 2020

Developer: Ubisoft

Release Date: TBA

Following in the footsteps of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the next entry in Ubisoft’s open-world series is rumoured to take players to the world of the Vikings, a civilization the franchise hasn’t really touched on before. Its existence was first uncovered in The Division 2 as players noticed some in-game art featuring Pieces of Eden, popular objects in the lore of Assassin’s Creed.

Kotaku independently confirmed the tease to be Assassin’s Creed related, providing us with our first glimpse at what could be the next generation of historical parkour stabbing simulators. If The Viking setting rings true, we’ll once again see action taking place across the ocean while also exploring a variety of sprawling islands, settlements and other beautiful landscapes. The big question is – will it be a launch title for PS5?

Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Release Date: April 16, 2020

In a recent interview with VG247, CD Projekt Red expanded upon how its epic RPG will work with future hardware and the next generation of consoles. Looks like the ambitious experience will scale quite well with upcoming technology, consoles and all.

“Next gen hasn’t been announced yet, so we can only speculate,” CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński explained. “Technology-wise, Cyberpunk is very advanced. Our technology is ready to interface with future generations. Knowing this the possibility of Cyberpunk getting its own dedicated next-gen release sounds very likely indeed.

From the makers of The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 is bound to be one of 2019’s biggest releases, having all the makings of an RPG classic. Oh, and Keanu Reeves is in it as a major character, which should be enough to sell more or less everyone.

God of War 2

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Release Date: TBA

This generation has seen Sony pump out an outlandish amount of stellar exclusives, and Santa Monica Studio’s God of War sits at the top of this very prestigious mountain. It rewrote the rules of franchise like nobody has before, with the exception of Resident Evil 7. A bloody, gratuitous action game was transformed into a mature, narrative adventure that defied expectations wonderfully.

This trilogy, which focuses on Norse Mythology, ends with a wonderful cliffhanger, opening up the scope of its world and the consequences its story might eventually have on Kratos and company. In terms of gameplay there’s a few things we’d improve, but just having another slice of that world to explore alongside these characters is more than enough. Especially if it looks extra gorgeous on PS5.

Bloodborne 2

Developer: FromSoftware

Release Date: TBA

FromSoftware recently took a break from Soulsborne games to create Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – a new take on the studio’s famous formula. Elden Ring is also on the horizon for Miyazaki and co – so we don’t really know if or when they’ll be returning to Dark Souls or Bloodborne anytime soon.

However, Bloodborne was a massive success for the studio and a hugely popular PS4 exclusive. A Bloodborne 2 for the PS5 seems like an absolute no-brainer for Sony and FromSoftware so it’d be a surprise if it never comes to pass.

Death Stranding

Developer: Kojima Productions

Release Date: November 8, 2019

After leaving the controversial corridors of Konami following the launch of Metal Gear Solid 5, Hideo Kojima and company have founded a company and created a fully-fledged AAA project in the space of three years, which is one heck of a feat no matter how you slice it. Death Stranding is the developer’s first project, and it’s shaping to be something truly special indeed.

The narrative-driven, open world experience stars The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus, Guillermo Del Toro, ensuring the ambitious storyline has the star-powered performances to match. 50 minutes of gameplay were showcased at Tokyo Games Show 2019, finally lifting the lid on what Death Stranding is all about before it launches this November, It’s coming exclusively to PS4, although some are already questioning the potential of an enhanced PS5 release.

Ghosts of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch

Release Date: TBA

We haven’t heard anything about Ghosts of Tsushima for over a year now, meaning it could be a swansong exclusive for Sony’s platform or potentially a launch title for the PS5. Chances are it will be a cross-generational release, featured enhanced graphics on the new platform alongside a few extra bells and whistles. Obviously, this is all speculation on our part, but something we’d definitely love to see.

Ghosts of Tsushima is an action-adventure stealth experience taking place in 1274, an era where samurai, betrayal and familial politics play an integral role in Japanese society. Players will explore a gorgeous, sprawling world filled with quests, characters and locations to interact with. Fingers crossed we’ll see more of it before the end of this year, and whether it will appear on PS5.

Elder Scrolls 6

Developer: Bethesda

Release Date: TBA

The announcement of Elder Scrolls 6 was a huge surprise to everyone. It’s still years away, with Bethesda focused on developing Starfield above all else, which will likely be coming to PS5 and Xbox 2 in the coming years, potentially as a launch window title. Bethesda has described as the next chapter in its long-running RPG series, hopefully bringing with it a series of enhancements to its world, mechanics, characters and more.

Beyond the brief yet gorgeous reveal trailer we know almost nothing about it, although it certainly looks gorgeous from the cinematic glimpses we’ve caught so far. In terms of the setting, plot and characters – everything remains a tantalising mystery. Fingers crossed that it will be coming to PS5 with enhanced technology that truly ushers in the next generation of Bethesda RPGs.

